Jeremy Lamb | Guard/Forward | #3 Team: Charlotte Hornets Age / DOB: (24) / 5/30/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 185 College: Connecticut Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (12) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $6,511,628 2017-18: $7,000,000 2018-19: $7,488,372 2019-20: UFA Share: Tweet

Jeremy Lamb scored 17 points in 22 minutes against the Nets on Monday. With Marco Belinelli (ankle) ruled out, Lamb saw a few extra minutes but not as many as his fantasy owners were hoping for. He shot 7-of-14 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep with four rebounds, one assist, and one block with zero turnovers, but hopefully he will have a larger role on Wednesday vs. the Magic. Assuming Belinelli misses more time, Lamb looks like a nice short-term pickup.

Jeremy Lamb played 17 minutes with seven points, three rebounds and no turnovers in 17 minutes against the Bulls on Friday. With Marco Belinelli (ankle) going down tonight, Lamb would likely be the next man up as the backup wing. Coach Steve Clifford has benched Michael Kidd-Gilchrist late in games, but it was more about Marco being hot. Lamb is only an add in deep leagues.

Jeremy Lamb (ribs) played 16 minutes against the Hawks on Saturday with eight points, five rebounds and one block. He had a muscle strain in his rib cage, but it wasn't an issue for him tonight. Lamb won't have much fantasy value while Nicolas Batum and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist are healthy.