Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cardinals 'very much in' on Twins 2B Dozier
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Zenner totals 92 yards, 2 TDs in MNF defeat
Dez Bryant snags 2 TDs, throws one to Witten
Zeke and Dez combine for 5 TDs against Lions
Theo Riddick, Darius Slay inactive for MNF
Jaguars send RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle) to IR
Texans noncommittal on Lamar Miller's status
Jets put Petty (shoulder) on injured reserve
Donte Moncrief undergoing MRI on shoulder
Chargers say Melvin Gordon still day to day
Chargers place RB Farrow on injured reserve
Broncos likely to start Paxton Lynch Week 17
Big Ben, Le'Veon likely to rest versus Browns
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Montrezl Harrell scores 14 in another start
Terrence Ross diagnosed with a sore wrist
Towns scores 22 on 8-of-8 FGs w/ 3 blocks
Nikola Mirotic scores 20 points on Monday
Welcome back, Dwight Howard scores 20
Tobias Harris scores 21 off bench
Paul Millsap (eye) expected to see a doctor
Jeremy Lamb scores 17 points in 22 minutes
Bojan Bogdanovic goes off for 26 points
Otto Porter's slump over after 32 & 13
Arron Afflalo (elbow) ruled out Monday
Rudy Gay (hip) is starting on Monday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Braden Holtby in Vezina form lately
Jaromir Jagr selected as 1st star of the week
Mike Sullivan earns 3-year extension from PIT
Steven Stamkos 'doing fine' in his recovery
Evgeni Malkin's next point with be No. 800
Sidney Crosby is still the best
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ty Johnson's 159 yards rushing not enough
Jeremy McNichols to try for NFL dreams in '17
Virginia S Blanding spurns 2017 NFL Draft
Wyoming standout RB Hill opts for NFL Draft
Leach says QB Luke Falk returning for 2017
Fitzgerald rushes for 132 yards, two scores
Four-star LB McBride rings in UGA's Christmas
UConn fires head coach Bob Diaco
Browns can earn No. 1 pick with loss to PIT
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
Llorente stays hot but Swans continue to sink
Moyes denied points in Old Trafford return
Gray edges Burnley to victory over 'Boro
Hammers win, Ayew opens account v old club
Everton back to winning ways vs. Leicester
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Nicolas Batum
(G/F)
Spencer Hawes
(F/C)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
(F)
Ramon Sessions
(G)
Marvin Williams
(F)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
Roy Hibbert
(C)
Jeremy Lamb
(G/F)
Kemba Walker
(G)
Cody Zeller
(F/C)
Treveon Graham
(G)
Frank Kaminsky
(F)
Brian Roberts
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jeremy Lamb | Guard/Forward | #3
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/30/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 185
College:
Connecticut
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (12) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $6,511,628 2017-18: $7,000,000 2018-19: $7,488,372 2019-20: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jeremy Lamb scored 17 points in 22 minutes against the Nets on Monday.
With Marco Belinelli (ankle) ruled out, Lamb saw a few extra minutes but not as many as his fantasy owners were hoping for. He shot 7-of-14 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep with four rebounds, one assist, and one block with zero turnovers, but hopefully he will have a larger role on Wednesday vs. the Magic. Assuming Belinelli misses more time, Lamb looks like a nice short-term pickup.
Dec 26 - 11:03 PM
Jeremy Lamb played 17 minutes with seven points, three rebounds and no turnovers in 17 minutes against the Bulls on Friday.
With Marco Belinelli (ankle) going down tonight, Lamb would likely be the next man up as the backup wing. Coach Steve Clifford has benched Michael Kidd-Gilchrist late in games, but it was more about Marco being hot. Lamb is only an add in deep leagues.
Dec 23 - 9:47 PM
Jeremy Lamb (ribs) played 16 minutes against the Hawks on Saturday with eight points, five rebounds and one block.
He had a muscle strain in his rib cage, but it wasn't an issue for him tonight. Lamb won't have much fantasy value while Nicolas Batum and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist are healthy.
Dec 17 - 10:55 PM
Jeremy Lamb (rib cage strain) is questionable for Saturday's game vs. Atlanta.
Lamb sustained the injury in Friday night's loss to the Celtics. He is averaging 15.3 minutes per game this month. If Lamb is unable to play on Saturday, Marco Belinelli and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will likely see an uptick in minutes.
Dec 17 - 12:22 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Jeremy Lamb scores 17 points in 22 minutes
Dec 26 - 11:03 PM
Jeremy Lamb picks up some extra run
Dec 23 - 9:47 PM
Jeremy Lamb gest 16 minutes
Dec 17 - 10:55 PM
Jeremy Lamb (ribs) questionable for Saturday
Dec 17 - 12:22 PM
More Jeremy Lamb Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(6389)
2
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4929)
3
D. Howard
ATL
(4593)
4
R. Gay
SAC
(4560)
5
B. Griffin
LAC
(4413)
6
J. Smith
CLE
(4377)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(4253)
8
K. Love
CLE
(4185)
9
L. James
CLE
(4092)
10
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(3881)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Charlotte Bobcats Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
19
299
160
94
16
5
60
135
.444
32
38
.842
8
39
.205
6
14
8.4
4.9
0.8
0.3
0.7
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
OKC
23
6.4
1.0
3.0
.353
0.4
1.3
.300
0.6
0.6
1.000
0.2
0.6
0.8
0.2
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.6
3.1
2013
OKC
78
19.8
3.4
7.8
.432
1.1
3.2
.356
0.7
0.8
.797
0.3
2.1
2.4
1.5
0.8
0.7
0.3
1.8
8.5
2014
OKC
47
13.5
2.2
5.3
.416
0.8
2.4
.342
1.0
1.2
.891
0.2
2.1
2.3
0.9
0.6
0.4
0.1
1.1
6.3
2015
CHA
66
18.6
3.5
7.7
.451
0.8
2.7
.309
1.0
1.3
.727
0.7
3.2
3.8
1.2
0.8
0.6
0.5
1.6
8.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
OKC
23
147
24
68
.353
9
30
.300
14
14
1.000
5
13
18
5
6
2
2
13
71
2013
OKC
78
1543
263
609
.432
88
247
.356
51
64
.797
27
162
189
115
61
56
26
143
665
2014
OKC
47
635
104
250
.416
38
111
.342
49
55
.891
8
99
107
44
27
21
6
52
295
2015
CHA
66
1226
230
510
.451
56
181
.309
64
88
.727
44
208
252
77
50
42
30
105
580
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
CHI
1
17
2
6
.333
0
2
.000
3
3
1.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
1
7
Dec 20
LAK
1
11
0
6
.000
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
1
2
3
0
0
0
0
1
2
Dec 17
@ATL
1
16
4
7
.571
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
1
4
5
0
1
0
1
2
8
Dec 16
@BOS
1
16
5
10
.500
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
5
6
0
0
1
0
4
10
Dec 14
@WAS
1
11
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
Dec 12
@IND
1
14
2
6
.333
0
3
.000
4
4
1.000
0
5
5
0
1
0
0
1
8
Dec 10
@CLE
1
13
3
7
.429
1
2
.500
3
3
1.000
2
3
5
2
0
0
0
0
10
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
2
Ramon Sessions
3
Brian Roberts
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
2
Marco Belinelli
Sidelined
Marco Belinelli (left ankle sprain) will not play on Monday vs. the Nets.
He was listed as doubtful and never had a real shot to play tonight. With Belinelli out, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's minutes will finally be safe, while Jeremy Lamb should pick up some decent run off the bench. Lamb has been impressive in limited minutes all season and is on the radar as a punt play in DFS.
Dec 26
3
Treveon Graham
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
Jeremy Lamb
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
C
1
Cody Zeller
2
Roy Hibbert
3
Spencer Hawes
