Jeremy Lamb | Guard/Forward | #3

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/30/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 185
College: Connecticut
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (12) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Jeremy Lamb scored 17 points in 22 minutes against the Nets on Monday.
With Marco Belinelli (ankle) ruled out, Lamb saw a few extra minutes but not as many as his fantasy owners were hoping for. He shot 7-of-14 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep with four rebounds, one assist, and one block with zero turnovers, but hopefully he will have a larger role on Wednesday vs. the Magic. Assuming Belinelli misses more time, Lamb looks like a nice short-term pickup. Dec 26 - 11:03 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
192991609416560135.4443238.842839.2056148.44.90.80.30.70.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012OKC236.41.03.0.3530.41.3.3000.60.61.0000.20.60.80.20.30.10.10.63.1
2013OKC7819.83.47.8.4321.13.2.3560.70.8.7970.32.12.41.50.80.70.31.88.5
2014OKC4713.52.25.3.4160.82.4.3421.01.2.8910.22.12.30.90.60.40.11.16.3
2015CHA6618.63.57.7.4510.82.7.3091.01.3.7270.73.23.81.20.80.60.51.68.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012OKC231472468.353930.30014141.0005131856221371
2013OKC781543263609.43288247.3565164.79727162189115615626143665
2014OKC47635104250.41638111.3424955.891899107442721652295
2015CHA661226230510.45156181.3096488.7274420825277504230105580
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23CHI11726.33302.000331.000033000017
Dec 20LAK11106.00001.000221.000123000012
Dec 17@ATL11647.57101.00001.000145010128
Dec 16@BOS116510.50002.00000.0001560010410
Dec 14@WAS11113.33301.00000.000011100002
Dec 12@IND11426.33303.000441.000055010018
Dec 10@CLE11337.42912.500331.0002352000010

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Ramon Sessions
3Brian Roberts
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Marco Belinelli
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
C1Cody Zeller
2Roy Hibbert
3Spencer Hawes
 

 