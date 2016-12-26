Player Page

Roster

Andre Drummond | Center/Forward | #0

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/10/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 279
College: Connecticut
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (9) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Andre Drummond powered the Pistons to a 107-98 road win on Sunday, finishing with 25 points on 12-of-19 shooting, 18 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Drummond's job was made much easier with Hassan Whiteside (eye) out tonight, and he overwhelmed a Miami frontcourt of Willie Reed, Luke Babbitt, James Johnson and Udonis Haslem. The only negative for Dre tonight was his 1-of-6 mark at the free throw line, but you knew that already. Jan 1 - 9:49 PM
More Andre Drummond Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3410184774564049203387.52570154.45512.500357014.013.41.21.42.11.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012DET6020.73.55.7.6080.00.0.5001.02.7.3712.84.87.60.51.01.01.62.47.9
2013DET8132.35.99.5.6230.00.0.0001.74.0.4185.47.813.20.41.41.21.63.413.5
2014DET8230.56.011.7.5140.00.0.0001.74.5.3895.38.113.50.71.50.91.93.513.8
2015DET8132.96.813.1.5210.00.1.3332.67.2.3554.99.914.80.81.91.51.43.016.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012DET601244208342.60812.50059159.37116928845730575995144476
2013DET812614479769.62302.000137328.4184406311071351101011312731095
2014DET822498494961.51402.000142365.389437667110455120731532851130
2015DET8126645521060.52126.333208586.3553958031198671551191122451314
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30@ATL135512.41700.00057.71469151611415
Dec 28MLW126713.53800.00026.3334590110216
Dec 26CLE128515.33301.00017.143710174102111
Dec 23GS13067.85700.00039.3330992312415
Dec 21MEM13838.37500.000710.700712191410413
Dec 19@CHI12348.50000.00012.500224001009
Dec 17IND135411.36400.00014.2507815022149

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Beno Udrih
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Darrun Hilliard
3Michael Gbinije
SF1Marcus Morris
2Stanley Johnson
3Reggie Bullock
PF1Jon Leuer
2Tobias Harris
3Henry Ellenson
4Nikola Jovanovic
C1Andre Drummond
2Aron Baynes
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 