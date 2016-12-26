Andre Drummond | Center/Forward | #0

Latest News Recent News

Andre Drummond powered the Pistons to a 107-98 road win on Sunday, finishing with 25 points on 12-of-19 shooting, 18 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Drummond's job was made much easier with Hassan Whiteside (eye) out tonight, and he overwhelmed a Miami frontcourt of Willie Reed, Luke Babbitt, James Johnson and Udonis Haslem. The only negative for Dre tonight was his 1-of-6 mark at the free throw line, but you knew that already.

Andre Drummond had 11 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Monday's win over the Cavaliers. He's scored in double figures in three straight games and is averaging 13 points, 15 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over that stretch. He's not crushing the league quite like we hoped he would and his free throw shooting is still a buzzkill. After hitting 7-of-10 free throws on Dec. 21, he's hit 4-of-16 over his last two games.

Andre Drummond scored nine points during a 105-90 home loss to the Pacers on Saturday, adding 15 boards, two steals and one block. He's back in a bit of a mini-slump with only 8.3 points per game in his last three. Drummond has still be cleaning up on the glass with 16.0 boards per game over his last five outings. He'll get a struggling Bulls team in Chicago on Monday, so he'll be a DFS option there.