Bradley Beal | Guard | #3

Team: Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/28/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 207
College: Florida
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (3) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Bradley Beal (sprained right ankle) is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
After his 18 minutes in the first half, he said he was "alright" at halftime. Beal looked great in his return to action tonight, but perhaps there's some swelling on his ankle. Plus, this is the same bad right leg on Beal, so the team may just want to be careful. He checked out with 12 points, one rebound, two assists, two steals and one 3-pointer. If he's out, Sheldon McClellan and Marcus Thornton could play more, but neither are adds at this time. Dec 28 - 8:35 PM
Source: Wizards on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
27944599759926204454.449116142.81775192.39184822.22.83.71.01.80.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012WAS5631.25.012.3.4101.64.2.3862.22.8.7860.83.03.82.41.60.90.52.013.9
2013WAS7334.66.615.7.4191.94.7.4022.02.6.7880.73.03.73.31.81.00.22.117.1
2014WAS6333.55.813.5.4271.74.1.4092.12.6.7830.92.93.83.12.01.20.32.215.3
2015WAS5531.16.514.5.4491.94.9.3872.53.2.7670.72.73.42.92.01.00.22.117.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012WAS561745282687.41091236.386125159.78643168211137905029113780
2013WAS7325294811149.419138343.402149189.7885421927324312871181531249
2014WAS632109363851.427106259.409130166.783571842411941237618136962
2015WAS551709359799.449105271.387135176.767411471881621125411117958
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26MLW137514.35738.375910.9001345320222
Dec 23@MLW131310.30015.200331.0001126301210
Dec 21@CHI137717.41217.14368.7500005220221
Dec 19@IND130719.368311.27356.8331123200422
Dec 18LAC1381323.565610.600911.8180333110241
Dec 16DET1341016.62528.250331.0000224000125
Dec 14CHA137616.37537.42956.8330449100420

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1John Wall
2Tomas Satoransky
3Trey Burke
SG1Bradley Beal
2Marcus Thornton
3Sheldon McClellan
SF1Otto Porter
2Kelly Oubre
3Danuel House
PF1Markieff Morris
2Andrew Nicholson
C1Marcin Gortat
2Ian Mahinmi
3Jason Smith
4Daniel Ochefu
 

 