Bradley Beal | Guard | #3 Team: Washington Wizards Age / DOB: (23) / 6/28/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 207 College: Florida Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (3) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $22,116,750 2017-18: $23,775,506 2018-19: $25,434,263 2019-20: $27,093,019 2020-21: $28,751,775 2021-22: UFA

Bradley Beal (sprained right ankle) is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Pacers. After his 18 minutes in the first half, he said he was "alright" at halftime. Beal looked great in his return to action tonight, but perhaps there's some swelling on his ankle. Plus, this is the same bad right leg on Beal, so the team may just want to be careful. He checked out with 12 points, one rebound, two assists, two steals and one 3-pointer. If he's out, Sheldon McClellan and Marcus Thornton could play more, but neither are adds at this time. Source: Wizards on Twitter

Bradley Beal (ankle) returned to Wednesday's game about 10 minutes after going to the locker room. He is likely fine and and we're expecting him to be all set for the rest of this game. Beal was cooking early and should continue to get shots tonight.

Bradley Beal (right ankle) went to the locker room in the first half on Wednesday. On a transition possession, Beal rolled his own right ankle on a misstep. He was able to stay in the game briefly and even put on some moves, but he was able to go back to the locker room under his own power. Considering this is the same right leg as his troublesome right fibula, the Wizards are probably just being careful here. We'll have another update shortly.