Anthony Davis went off on Wednesday with 34 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, one steal and one 3-pointer in 36 minutes vs. the Thunder. Davis is a monster at home in the Smoothie King Center this year, averaging 34.1 points (50.4 FGs, 82.9 FTs) with 12.5 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.9 steals, 2.9 blocks and 0.8 threes. His numbers are lower in every single category on the road, which should be remembered if you're considering him as a costly stud in DFS. Regardless of the splits, of course, he's still the overall No. 1 value in 9-cat this season.

Anthony Davis scored 31 points during a 108-93 win in Philadelphia on Tuesday, adding 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes. He had a really rough start to the game, making just 1-of-8 from the field in the first quarter. After halftime, the Pelicans force-fed Davis with his 43.3 usage rate in 20.4 second-half minutes to help get just their fourth road win. Davis' awful 12-point game on Sunday knocked him down from the top spot for points per game with Russell Westbrook's 30.9 topping AD's 29.6. As long as he's healthy, he's going to be a beast.

Anthony Davis (bruised leg) finished Sunday's 113-100 loss in San Antonio with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting, four boards, two blocks and one assist in 29 minutes. Davis said all along that he would play and his status was confirmed after pre-game warmups, giving fantasy owners ample time to activate him. The bruise was minor and shouldn't be an impediment during the Pelicans' upcoming three-game week -- the issues tonight were a Spurs' defense that keyed in on Davis and forced anyone else to beat them, as well as a lopsided score that resulted in plenty of garbage time.