Anthony Davis | Center/Forward | #23

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/11/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 253
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (1) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Anthony Davis went off on Wednesday with 34 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, one steal and one 3-pointer in 36 minutes vs. the Thunder.
Davis is a monster at home in the Smoothie King Center this year, averaging 34.1 points (50.4 FGs, 82.9 FTs) with 12.5 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.9 steals, 2.9 blocks and 0.8 threes. His numbers are lower in every single category on the road, which should be remembered if you're considering him as a costly stud in DFS. Regardless of the splits, of course, he's still the overall No. 1 value in 9-cat this season. Dec 21 - 11:17 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2810478293106140294602.488225278.8091659.271776929.611.12.21.42.52.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012NO 6428.95.510.6.5160.00.1.0002.63.5.7512.65.68.21.01.41.21.82.513.5
2013NO 6735.27.815.0.5190.00.1.2225.26.6.7913.17.010.01.61.61.32.83.020.8
2014NO 6836.29.417.6.5350.00.2.0835.56.8.8052.57.710.22.21.41.52.92.124.4
2015NO 6135.49.218.6.4930.61.8.3245.37.0.7582.18.110.31.92.01.32.02.424.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012NO 641848349676.51606.000169225.751165357522638975112158867
2013NO 6723605221005.51929.222348440.791207466673105109891892001394
2014NO 6824606421199.535112.083371461.805173523696149951002001411656
2015NO 6121595601136.49335108.324326430.758130497627116121781251481481
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@PHI1351230.40001.000710.700511162102231
Dec 18@SA130512.41700.00024.5002241302412
Dec 16@HOU123917.52901.00013.3331453100019
Dec 15IND1391124.45823.6671115.733214160405235
Dec 13GS1361014.714111.00078.8750883625228
Dec 11@PHO144417.23503.000661.00039124312414
Dec 10@LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000

