Player Page

Roster

Dion Waiters | Guard | #11

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/10/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 215
College: Syracuse
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (4) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dion Waiters (groin) did not practice on Monday and will not play on Tuesday vs. Oklahoma City.
Although Erik Spoelstra believes Waiters is progressing, it's now been a month since he appeared in a game and still doesn't have a timetable to return. It's unclear whether he was reevaluated in mid-December as the Heat stated he would be, but it's obvious that the injury was more severe than it was first believed to be. Even when Waiters is healthy enough to get on the floor, he's not guaranteed substantial minutes with Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson, Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow and James Johnson all playing sizable roles. There should be better players to stash on your waiver wire. Dec 26 - 2:30 PM
Source: Manny Navarro on Twitter
More Dion Waiters Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1650822755631588229.3843046.6522161.344103514.23.43.90.92.20.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012CLE6128.85.513.4.4121.03.3.3102.63.5.7460.42.12.43.02.01.00.31.914.7
2013CLE7029.66.114.2.4331.33.6.3682.33.4.6850.52.32.83.02.20.90.22.215.9
2014OKC8027.64.711.8.3960.93.1.2971.52.2.6800.51.92.42.01.41.10.31.911.8
2015OKC7827.73.69.1.3991.13.1.3581.42.0.7130.52.12.62.01.51.00.21.89.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012CLE611757336815.41263203.310159213.746221271491831215916113894
2013CLE702073430993.43392250.368161235.6853216319521015463171531113
2014OKC802205375946.39673246.297117172.680411511921631139021155940
2015OKC782157282706.39986240.358112157.713361662021541208115143762
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 22LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 12WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
3Udonis Haslem
 

 