Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cardinals 'very much in' on Twins 2B Dozier
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Matchups: Lions at Cowboys
Dec 26
Dose: AFC Playoffs Set
Dec 26
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Donte Moncrief undergoing MRI on shoulder
Chargers say Melvin Gordon still day to day
Chargers place RB Farrow on injured reserve
Broncos likely to start Paxton Lynch Week 17
Big Ben, Le'Veon likely to rest versus Browns
Texans to start Tom Savage against Tennessee
Gruden labels Jordan Reed, D-Jax 'day to day'
Carlos Hyde (knee) doesn't require surgery
Redskins' Kelley day to day with 'sore' knee
Kubiak leaves door open for Lynch to start
Rivera: Cam might have to change his style
Tyler Eifert (back) officially out for Wk 17
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Josh Richardson has sharp pain in R wrist
Whiteside admits he's not 100 percent healthy
Michael Carter-Williams expects to play Mon.
Hill, Burks get in limited practice on Monday
Terrence Jones is expected to play on Monday
J.J. Redick (hamstring) questionable Monday
Marco Belinelli (ankle) doubtful for Monday
Chris Paul (hamstring) could play Wednesday
Dion Waiters (groin) progressing, out Tuesday
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Monday
SVG: Pistons rotations fluid game-to-game
Leuer, Morris expected to start again Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Christmas Musings
Dec 26
Waiver Wired: Running Wild
Dec 25
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
Jackets win streak reaches 11
Dec 23
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mike Sullivan earns 3-year extension from PIT
Steven Stamkos 'doing fine' in his recovery
Evgeni Malkin's next point with be No. 800
Sidney Crosby is still the best
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Standout UVA S Blanding coming back for 2017
Wyoming standout RB Hill opts for NFL Draft
Leach says QB Luke Falk returning for 2017
Fitzgerald rushes for 132 yards, two scores
Four-star LB McBride rings in UGA's Christmas
Feldman: RB McNichols will declare for NFL
UConn fires head coach Bob Diaco
Browns can earn No. 1 pick with loss to PIT
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
Llorente stays hot but Swans continue to sink
Moyes denied points in Old Trafford return
Gray edges Burnley to victory over 'Boro
Hammers win, Ayew opens account v old club
Everton back to winning ways vs. Leicester
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Luke Babbitt
(F)
Wayne Ellington
(G)
Tyler Johnson
(G)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Hassan Whiteside
(C)
Chris Bosh
(F/C)
Udonis Haslem
(F/C)
Rodney McGruder
(G/F)
Josh Richardson
(G)
Derrick Williams
(F)
Goran Dragic
(G)
James Johnson
(F)
Josh McRoberts
(F/C)
Dion Waiters
(G)
Justise Winslow
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dion Waiters | Guard | #11
Team:
Miami Heat
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 12/10/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 215
College:
Syracuse
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (4) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,898,000 2017-18: $3,028,410 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dion Waiters (groin) did not practice on Monday and will not play on Tuesday vs. Oklahoma City.
Although Erik Spoelstra believes Waiters is progressing, it's now been a month since he appeared in a game and still doesn't have a timetable to return. It's unclear whether he was reevaluated in mid-December as the Heat stated he would be, but it's obvious that the injury was more severe than it was first believed to be. Even when Waiters is healthy enough to get on the floor, he's not guaranteed substantial minutes with Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson, Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow and James Johnson all playing sizable roles. There should be better players to stash on your waiver wire.
Dec 26 - 2:30 PM
Source:
Manny Navarro on Twitter
Dion Waiters (groin), Wayne Ellington (hamstring) and Rodney McGruder (ankle) are listed as out for Friday's game vs. New Orleans.
Waiters, who last played on Nov. 26, has now missed nearly an entire month. And we haven't received a formal update or revised timetable in weeks. Waiters can be left on waiver wires until we have more solid information.
Dec 23 - 2:16 PM
Source:
Ira Winderman on Twitter
Dion Waiters (groin) will not play against the Lakers on Thursday night.
The Heat have been fairly quiet on the updates for Waiters. He's already seen the early part of his timetable pass and doesn't have a target date. While Waiters was surprisingly good as a scorer before his injury, he still doesn't have enough upside to stash in most leagues until he has a firm target date.
Dec 21 - 3:51 PM
Source:
Anthony Chiang on Twitter
Dion Waiters (groin) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Waiters hasn't played since Nov. 26, and it's currently unclear exactly when he'll be able to get back to the court. Our most recent quote from him had Waiters saying he's hopeful to avoid surgery, so it sounds like he's dealing with a pretty significant groin injury. With Wayne Ellington (hamstring) also set to spend Tuesday night on the sidelines, Tyler Johnson, Goran Dragic and Josh Richardson will be getting all the run they can handle. Waiters belongs on the waiver wire everywhere.
Dec 19 - 4:19 PM
Source:
Ira Winderman on Twitter
Dion Waiters (groin) progressing, out Tuesday
Dec 26 - 2:30 PM
Waiters, McGruder and Ellington out Friday
Dec 23 - 2:16 PM
Dion Waiters remains out for Thursday night
Dec 21 - 3:51 PM
Dion Waiters (groin) out Tuesday vs. Orlando
Dec 19 - 4:19 PM
More Dion Waiters Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(5942)
2
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5184)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(4815)
4
K. Love
CLE
(4722)
5
D. Howard
ATL
(4666)
6
R. Gay
SAC
(4665)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(4626)
8
J. Smith
CLE
(4368)
9
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4223)
10
J. Barea
DAL
(3837)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Heat Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
16
508
227
55
63
15
88
229
.384
30
46
.652
21
61
.344
10
35
14.2
3.4
3.9
0.9
2.2
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
CLE
61
28.8
5.5
13.4
.412
1.0
3.3
.310
2.6
3.5
.746
0.4
2.1
2.4
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.3
1.9
14.7
2013
CLE
70
29.6
6.1
14.2
.433
1.3
3.6
.368
2.3
3.4
.685
0.5
2.3
2.8
3.0
2.2
0.9
0.2
2.2
15.9
2014
OKC
80
27.6
4.7
11.8
.396
0.9
3.1
.297
1.5
2.2
.680
0.5
1.9
2.4
2.0
1.4
1.1
0.3
1.9
11.8
2015
OKC
78
27.7
3.6
9.1
.399
1.1
3.1
.358
1.4
2.0
.713
0.5
2.1
2.6
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.2
1.8
9.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
CLE
61
1757
336
815
.412
63
203
.310
159
213
.746
22
127
149
183
121
59
16
113
894
2013
CLE
70
2073
430
993
.433
92
250
.368
161
235
.685
32
163
195
210
154
63
17
153
1113
2014
OKC
80
2205
375
946
.396
73
246
.297
117
172
.680
41
151
192
163
113
90
21
155
940
2015
OKC
78
2157
282
706
.399
86
240
.358
112
157
.713
36
166
202
154
120
81
15
143
762
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
@NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 22
LAK
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 20
ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 18
BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 16
LAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 14
IND
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 12
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Goran Dragic
2
Tyler Johnson
SG
1
Josh Richardson
2
Dion Waiters
Sidelined
Dion Waiters (groin) did not practice on Monday and will not play on Tuesday vs. Oklahoma City.
Although Erik Spoelstra believes Waiters is progressing, it's now been a month since he appeared in a game and still doesn't have a timetable to return. It's unclear whether he was reevaluated in mid-December as the Heat stated he would be, but it's obvious that the injury was more severe than it was first believed to be. Even when Waiters is healthy enough to get on the floor, he's not guaranteed substantial minutes with Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson, Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow and James Johnson all playing sizable roles. There should be better players to stash on your waiver wire.
Dec 26
3
Wayne Ellington
Sidelined
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Thunder after practicing on Monday.
Ellington gave the Heat a nice spark with averages of 12.9 points, 2.0 assists and 2.4 triples in 30.8 minutes per game, but the Heat don't need him to play nearly as many minutes with Justise Winslow back and playing well. Ellington can be left on the wire in standard leagues.
Dec 26
SF
1
Justise Winslow
2
Rodney McGruder
Sidelined
Rodney McGruder (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Thunder after making it through Monday's practice.
With Justise Winslow healthy again, McGruder will be returning to a very limited role off the bench. Leave him on the wire.
Dec 26
PF
1
Josh McRoberts
2
James Johnson
3
Derrick Williams
4
Luke Babbitt
C
1
Hassan Whiteside
2
Willie Reed
3
Udonis Haslem
Headlines
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Jonas Nader updates his NBA power rankings for Week 10, with the Cavaliers moving up to No. 1 at the expense of the Warriors.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
»
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
»
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
»
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
»
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
»
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
»
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA Headlines
»
Whiteside admits he's not 100 percent healthy
»
Michael Carter-Williams expects to play Mon.
»
Hill, Burks get in limited practice on Monday
»
Terrence Jones is expected to play on Monday
»
J.J. Redick (hamstring) questionable Monday
»
Marco Belinelli (ankle) doubtful for Monday
»
Chris Paul (hamstring) could play Wednesday
»
Dion Waiters (groin) progressing, out Tuesday
»
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Monday
»
SVG: Pistons rotations fluid game-to-game
»
Leuer, Morris expected to start again Monday
»
Tobias Harris expected to come off bench Mon.
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved