Dion Waiters | Guard | #11 Team: Miami Heat Age / DOB: (25) / 12/10/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 215 College: Syracuse Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (4) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,898,000 2017-18: $3,028,410 {Player Option}

Dion Waiters (groin) did not practice on Monday and will not play on Tuesday vs. Oklahoma City. Although Erik Spoelstra believes Waiters is progressing, it's now been a month since he appeared in a game and still doesn't have a timetable to return. It's unclear whether he was reevaluated in mid-December as the Heat stated he would be, but it's obvious that the injury was more severe than it was first believed to be. Even when Waiters is healthy enough to get on the floor, he's not guaranteed substantial minutes with Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson, Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow and James Johnson all playing sizable roles. There should be better players to stash on your waiver wire. Source: Manny Navarro on Twitter

Dion Waiters (groin), Wayne Ellington (hamstring) and Rodney McGruder (ankle) are listed as out for Friday's game vs. New Orleans. Waiters, who last played on Nov. 26, has now missed nearly an entire month. And we haven't received a formal update or revised timetable in weeks. Waiters can be left on waiver wires until we have more solid information. Source: Ira Winderman on Twitter

Dion Waiters (groin) will not play against the Lakers on Thursday night. The Heat have been fairly quiet on the updates for Waiters. He's already seen the early part of his timetable pass and doesn't have a target date. While Waiters was surprisingly good as a scorer before his injury, he still doesn't have enough upside to stash in most leagues until he has a firm target date. Source: Anthony Chiang on Twitter