Blazers waive F Andrew Nicholson. The Blazers used the stretch provision to balance out the cap hit on the deal. Nicholson was brought over in the Allen Crabbe trade and never really had a chance to make the roster. The 27-year-old forward only played in 38 games last year and will likely get a camp invite somewhere. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Andrew Nicholson has been sent to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Allen Crabbe. Nicholson was sent to Portland simply to make the numbers work, but the Trail Blazers are fully expected to waive and stretch Nicholson's contract once the trade goes through. Essentially this move was done to open up a roster spot and save Portland roughly $60 million on their tax bill, but Nicholson was never a part of their future plans. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Kenny Atkinson said he wants to find minutes for Andrew Nicholson. "My next goal is Nicholson," said Atkinson. "I want to see what he has and I'm going to have to find a way to get him in games." Nicholson has been a negligible part of the rotation on most nights, but it sounds like Atkinson wants to bring him into the fold Brooklyn's final five games. That being said, until he's actually earning meaningful playing time, he belongs on the waiver wire in all leagues. Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter