Player Page
Roster
Al-Farouq Aminu
(F)
Ed Davis
(F/C)
Jake Layman
(F)
C.J. McCollum
(G)
Caleb Swanigan
(F)
Zach Collins
(F/C)
Moe Harkless
(G/F)
Meyers Leonard
(F/C)
Shabazz Napier
(G)
Evan Turner
(G/F)
Pat Connaughton
(G)
R.J. Hunter
(G)
Damian Lillard
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Andrew Nicholson | Forward | #44
Team:
Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 12/8/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 250
College:
St. Bonaventure
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (19) / ORL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $6,362,998 2018-19: $6,637,002 2019-20: $6,911,007 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Blazers waive F Andrew Nicholson.
The Blazers used the stretch provision to balance out the cap hit on the deal. Nicholson was brought over in the Allen Crabbe trade and never really had a chance to make the roster. The 27-year-old forward only played in 38 games last year and will likely get a camp invite somewhere.
Aug 30 - 4:04 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Andrew Nicholson has been sent to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Allen Crabbe.
Nicholson was sent to Portland simply to make the numbers work, but the Trail Blazers are fully expected to waive and stretch Nicholson's contract once the trade goes through. Essentially this move was done to open up a roster spot and save Portland roughly $60 million on their tax bill, but Nicholson was never a part of their future plans.
Jul 25 - 2:42 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Kenny Atkinson said he wants to find minutes for Andrew Nicholson.
"My next goal is Nicholson," said Atkinson. "I want to see what he has and I'm going to have to find a way to get him in games." Nicholson has been a negligible part of the rotation on most nights, but it sounds like Atkinson wants to bring him into the fold Brooklyn's final five games. That being said, until he's actually earning meaningful playing time, he belongs on the waiver wire in all leagues.
Apr 2 - 6:24 PM
Source:
Brian Lewis on Twitter
With Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) returning to the lineup on Tuesday, Andrew Nicholson will be inactive.
Very little fantasy impact here, as Nicholson had only been seeing sporadic minutes and was a DNP-CD in Brooklyn's previous game.
Mar 28 - 7:00 PM
Source:
Greg Logan on Twitter
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
Aug 30 - 4:04 PM
Andrew Nicholson traded to the Trail Blazers
Jul 25 - 2:42 PM
Atkinson wants to find minutes for Nicholson
Apr 2 - 6:24 PM
Andrew Nicholson inactive on Tuesday
Mar 28 - 7:00 PM
More Andrew Nicholson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Thomas
CLE
(4668)
2
K. Irving
BOS
(2895)
3
J. Crowder
CLE
(2156)
4
J. Embiid
PHI
(1950)
5
J. Okafor
PHI
(1789)
6
A. Zizic
CLE
(1770)
7
I. Shumpert
CLE
(1753)
8
N. Noel
DAL
(1695)
9
J. Brown
BOS
(1641)
10
M. Ginobili
SA
(1587)
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
38
342
100
61
10
16
43
111
.387
9
14
.643
5
27
.185
6
17
2.6
1.6
0.3
0.4
0.4
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
ORL
75
16.7
3.4
6.5
.527
0.0
0.0
.000
1.0
1.3
.798
0.9
2.5
3.4
0.6
1.1
0.3
0.4
1.8
7.8
2013
ORL
76
15.4
2.4
5.5
.429
0.4
1.2
.315
0.6
0.8
.825
0.7
2.7
3.4
0.3
0.7
0.2
0.3
2.0
5.7
2014
ORL
40
12.3
2.1
4.8
.437
0.3
1.0
.317
0.4
0.6
.600
0.4
1.6
2.1
0.6
0.6
0.2
0.3
1.3
4.9
2015
ORL
56
14.7
2.6
5.5
.471
0.7
2.0
.360
0.9
1.2
.785
0.6
3.0
3.6
0.4
0.7
0.2
0.4
1.2
6.9
2016
BKN
38
9.0
1.1
2.9
.387
0.1
0.7
.185
0.2
0.4
.643
0.4
1.2
1.6
0.3
0.4
0.4
0.2
1.4
2.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
ORL
75
1255
256
486
.527
0
0
.000
75
94
.798
69
189
258
44
79
24
32
133
587
2013
ORL
76
1172
180
420
.429
28
89
.315
47
57
.825
53
202
255
25
51
18
23
150
435
2014
ORL
40
491
83
190
.437
13
41
.317
15
25
.600
17
65
82
22
24
6
12
51
194
2015
ORL
56
821
146
310
.471
41
114
.360
51
65
.785
34
167
201
25
41
10
22
69
384
2016
BKN
38
342
43
111
.387
5
27
.185
9
14
.643
15
46
61
10
17
16
6
55
100
Andrew Nicholson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Andrew Nicholson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Andrew Nicholson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Andrew Nicholson's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Damian Lillard
2
Shabazz Napier
SG
1
C.J. McCollum
2
Evan Turner
3
Pat Connaughton
Sidelined
The Blazers and Pat Connaughton have extended the deadline for his 2017-18 contract guarantee until Aug. 31.
Connaughton was the No. 41 pick in 2015 and he's yet to make a dent in the Blazers' rotation, but the trade sending Allen Crabbe to Brooklyn gives him a chance to stick around. He's professed a desire to become an impact NBA player, rather than pursuing a path as a pitcher in the MLB, and the next few years could be make-or-break for those plans.
Jul 26
SF
1
Moe Harkless
2
Jake Layman
PF
1
Al-Farouq Aminu
2
Caleb Swanigan
3
Noah Vonleh
C
1
Jusuf Nurkic
2
Zach Collins
Sidelined
Zach Collins (right quad) will not play for the rest of Las Vegas Summer League.
He caught a knee to his thigh and apparently it's caused some bruising. Before the injury, Collins didn't have the strongest showing in Vegas this past weekend with a five-point Sunday and a 10-point outing on Saturday. He should have a chance to get backup minutes at the five, but he doesn't have fantasy value in most leagues.
Jul 12
3
Meyers Leonard
4
Ed Davis
Sidelined
Ed Davis (shoulder) has been cleared for on-court work.
Considering Davis has already been cleared for on-court work, there's no much doubt regarding his status for training camp. However, he'll again be fighting for minutes in a crowded frontcourt rotation in Portland next season, so he's off the fantasy radar in most formats.
Jun 26
Headlines
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
We're mixing in some football with the Kyrie-IT trade for this beast of a pod.
More NBA Columns
»
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
»
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
»
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
»
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
»
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
»
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
»
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
»
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
NBA Headlines
»
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
»
Isaiah Thomas says his hip is making progress
»
Report: CLE not sure Thomas can avoid surgery
»
Solomon Hill (hamstring) undergoes surgery
»
Woj: Cavs seeking more compensation in trade
»
Robert Covington plans to be ready for camp
»
Nerlens Noel to sign 1-year qualifying offer
»
Woj: Cavs and C's to discuss status of trade
»
Report: Iman Shumpert made trade request
»
Jahlil Okafor following a 'mostly vegan' diet
»
Manu Ginobili signs a 2-year deal with Spurs
»
Boston was concerned about Thomas' hip injury
