Andrew Nicholson | Forward | #44

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/8/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 250
College: St. Bonaventure
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (19) / ORL
Contract: view contract details
Blazers waive F Andrew Nicholson.
The Blazers used the stretch provision to balance out the cap hit on the deal. Nicholson was brought over in the Allen Crabbe trade and never really had a chance to make the roster. The 27-year-old forward only played in 38 games last year and will likely get a camp invite somewhere. Aug 30 - 4:04 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3834210061101643111.387914.643527.1856172.61.60.30.40.40.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012ORL7516.73.46.5.5270.00.0.0001.01.3.7980.92.53.40.61.10.30.41.87.8
2013ORL7615.42.45.5.4290.41.2.3150.60.8.8250.72.73.40.30.70.20.32.05.7
2014ORL4012.32.14.8.4370.31.0.3170.40.6.6000.41.62.10.60.60.20.31.34.9
2015ORL5614.72.65.5.4710.72.0.3600.91.2.7850.63.03.60.40.70.20.41.26.9
2016BKN389.01.12.9.3870.10.7.1850.20.4.6430.41.21.60.30.40.40.21.42.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012ORL751255256486.52700.0007594.7986918925844792432133587
2013ORL761172180420.4292889.3154757.8255320225525511823150435
2014ORL4049183190.4371341.3171525.600176582222461251194
2015ORL56821146310.47141114.3605165.785341672012541102269384
2016BKN3834243111.387527.185914.643154661101716655100
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Evan Turner
3Pat Connaughton
SF1Moe Harkless
2Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Caleb Swanigan
3Noah Vonleh
C1Jusuf Nurkic
2Zach Collins
3Meyers Leonard
4Ed Davis
 

 