Player Page

Roster

Festus Ezeli | Center | #31

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/21/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 265
College: Vanderbilt
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (30) / GS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Festus Ezeli underwent season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
Ezeli didn't manage to get on the court for a single minute with the Trail Blazers this season, so there won't be any fantasy impact with him now officially done for the year. Hopefully, he'll be ready to go by training camp. Mar 8 - 1:05 PM
Source: NBA.com
More Festus Ezeli Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012GS 7814.40.92.2.4380.00.0.0000.61.0.5311.82.24.00.30.80.30.92.02.4
2014GS 4611.01.73.0.5470.00.0.0001.11.7.6281.32.13.40.20.70.20.91.74.4
2015GS 4616.72.75.0.5480.00.0.0001.52.9.5302.03.65.60.70.80.41.12.07.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012GS 78112474169.43800.0004381.53114117231322632374157191
2014GS 4650476139.54700.0004978.628609515593274277201
2015GS 46769125228.54800.00070132.530911662573238185094320

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Noah Vonleh
2Al-Farouq Aminu
C1Jusuf Nurkic
2Meyers Leonard
3Ed Davis
4Festus Ezeli
 

 