Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Duffy (heel) might not be ready for season
Corey Seager (back) expected to return Sat.
David Price (elbow) could try throwing soon
Kazmir (hip) to throw bullpen session Wed.
Harvey (neck) throws bullpen, ready for Fri.
Keuchel to make Grapefruit League debut Sun.
Frazier (oblique) to make spring debut Wed.
Swanson day-to-day with back tightness
Segedin's go-ahead HR leads Italy over Cubs
Semien: 3-for-3 with 4 RBI in 21-13 slugfest
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) plays intrasquad gm
Kershaw again delivers hitless Cactus start
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Schefter: Cowboys to release Tony Romo
Bills keeping Tyrod on restructured contract
'Indications' Brian Hoyer to sign with Niners
Report: Jets to go after FA OLB Nick Perry
Lions to pay RT Wagner over $9M per year
'Strong likelihood' Romo is released Thursday
Report: Lions to sign Rick Wagner on Thursday
NFL GM on Revis: I wouldn't take him for free
Report: 49ers also after FA FB Kyle Juszczyk
Report: Cards, OLB Jones finalizing 5-yr deal
Mark Dominik floated as Redskins GM candidate
HOU 'concerned' about losing Bouye to PHI
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Al Horford (elbow) will play Wednesday vs. GS
Nikola Jokic (illness) now questionable Weds
LaMarcus Aldridge, Leonard resting Wednesday
Rondo, Wade game-time calls Wednesday vs. ORL
Festus Ezeli (knee surgery) done for the year
Gallinari (illness) questionable vs. Wizards
Andrew Bogut (leg) ruled out for the season
Kyle Korver (foot) ruled out for Thursday
J.R. Smith (thumb) questionable for Thursday
Jimmy Butler (illness) misses shootaround
Hornacek confirms Anthony will play Wednesday
James Johnson (elbow) remains questionable
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Getzlaf gets 3 points in win over Preds
Vladimir Tarasenko scores GWG vs. MIN
H. Lundqvist moves into 10th all-time in wins
Thomas Vanek scores first goal as a Panther
Joshua Ho-Sang scores first NHL goal
Gustav Nyquist scores twice in loss to TOR
James van Riemsdyk ends 14-game goal drought
Jack Eichel extends point streak to 11 games
Radko Gudas explodes for 3 pts in win vs BUF
Sergei Bobrovsky posts 3rd straight shutout
Matt Dumba won't face Blues on Tuesday
Ryan Murray out with lower-body injury
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Michael Annett: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Elliott Sadler: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Cole Custer: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Ryan Reed: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Bubba Wallace: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Aric Almirola is riding a no top-10 streak
Mid-20s expected for DiBenedetto at Vegas
J. Earnhardt will struggle for Vegas top-30
McLeod returns to driving duties at Vegas
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
J. Thomas fighting illness ahead of Valspar
Aphibarnrat plays new course on India return
Lahiri favorite with bookmakers for home win
Schwartzel WDs from Pro-Am at the Valspar
Stage is set for Stanger's TOUR debut at home
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Joe Mixon registers 4.43 at OU's pro day
Fournette 'head and shoulders' over other RBs
Scout: RB Dalvin Cook is 'everything'
Joe Mixon met with four teams on Tuesday
Yancey glides through pro day 40 in 4.46 sec.
John Franklin III practices as wide receiver
Rang: Kizer's drill inaccuracy 'frightening'
Wimbush to receive 60% of first-team reps
Report: At least one team has Adams as No. 1
Danny Etling the early leader for LSU QB gig
FSU hires ex-LSU WR coach Dameyune Craig
Troy HC Brown rewarded with 4-year extension
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Boro defender a doubt for cup quarter-final
Mings missing for more than a month
Mourinho bemoans Rostov's shredded pitch
Ibrahimovic accepts three game suspension
Bournemouth to appeal long ban for Mings
Southampton back scoring but need new blood
Henderson all but ruled out of game v Burnley
Hammers to hold contract talks with Obiang
Costa stresses training row "was nothing"
Arsenal stomped by Bayern again in UCL
Barton looks set to bow out of the BPL
Grujic glad to be back after injury nightmare
Player Page
Roster
Al-Farouq Aminu
(F)
Ed Davis
(F/C)
Jake Layman
(F)
C.J. McCollum
(G)
Tim Quarterman
(G)
Pat Connaughton
(G)
Festus Ezeli
(C)
Meyers Leonard
(F/C)
Shabazz Napier
(G)
Evan Turner
(G/F)
Allen Crabbe
(G/F)
Moe Harkless
(G/F)
Damian Lillard
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
Festus Ezeli | Center | #31
Team:
Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 10/21/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 265
College:
Vanderbilt
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (30) / GS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $7,400,000 2017-18: $7,733,000 {Non-Guaranteed}
Latest News
Recent News
Festus Ezeli underwent season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
Ezeli didn't manage to get on the court for a single minute with the Trail Blazers this season, so there won't be any fantasy impact with him now officially done for the year. Hopefully, he'll be ready to go by training camp.
Mar 8 - 1:05 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Festus Ezeli is expected to undergo surgery next week on his left knee.
He will be out for the rest of the season and not log a single minute following his contract from over the summer. With Jusuf Nurkic playing well, the Blazers really have no need for Ezeli on their roster for another year. He'll have an important summer ahead of him.
Mar 4 - 6:57 PM
Source:
NBA.com
The Blazers are still looking to trade away Festus Ezeli (knee) on Thursday, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.
On top of the fact that Ezeli hasn't played a minute this year, the Blazers added another young center in Jusuf Nurkic. The Blazers signed Ezeli to a two-year, $16 million deal last summer, so it's not the worst deal out there.
Feb 23 - 11:20 AM
Source:
Marc Stein on Twitter
The Blazers are still hoping to trade Festus Ezeli (knee) before the Feb. 23 deadline.
Ezeli is in the first year of a two-year, $15 million deal, but the Blazers are pitching him to teams well below the salary floor and are reportedly offering draft compensation to make a deal work. His contract is guaranteed for only $1 million next season, so moving him may not be as difficult as many would expect. Ezeli is out indefinitely and is still contemplating a season-ending surgery.
Feb 13 - 9:40 AM
Source:
ESPN
Festus Ezeli (knee surgery) done for the year
Mar 8 - 1:05 PM
Festus Ezeli will undergo knee surgery
Mar 4 - 6:57 PM
ESPN: Festus Ezeli still on the block
Feb 23 - 11:20 AM
Blazers looking to move Festus Ezeli
Feb 13 - 9:40 AM
More Festus Ezeli Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Portland Trail Blazers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
GS
78
14.4
0.9
2.2
.438
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
1.0
.531
1.8
2.2
4.0
0.3
0.8
0.3
0.9
2.0
2.4
2014
GS
46
11.0
1.7
3.0
.547
0.0
0.0
.000
1.1
1.7
.628
1.3
2.1
3.4
0.2
0.7
0.2
0.9
1.7
4.4
2015
GS
46
16.7
2.7
5.0
.548
0.0
0.0
.000
1.5
2.9
.530
2.0
3.6
5.6
0.7
0.8
0.4
1.1
2.0
7.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
GS
78
1124
74
169
.438
0
0
.000
43
81
.531
141
172
313
22
63
23
74
157
191
2014
GS
46
504
76
139
.547
0
0
.000
49
78
.628
60
95
155
9
32
7
42
77
201
2015
GS
46
769
125
228
.548
0
0
.000
70
132
.530
91
166
257
32
38
18
50
94
320
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Damian Lillard
2
Shabazz Napier
SG
1
C.J. McCollum
2
Allen Crabbe
3
Pat Connaughton
4
Tim Quarterman
SF
1
Moe Harkless
2
Evan Turner
Sidelined
Evan Turner (hand) could return as soon as March 15 against the Spurs.
The forward had his cast removed from his right hand on Friday and is now wearing a splint, but he can't grip a basketball or similar basketball-related activities for another week. He broke the third metacarpal of his right (shooting) hand back on Feb. 7, so he's on track to meet his original timetable of 4-5 weeks. With season averages of 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 3-pointers, there's not much stash appeal here.
Mar 5
3
Jake Layman
PF
1
Noah Vonleh
2
Al-Farouq Aminu
C
1
Jusuf Nurkic
2
Meyers Leonard
3
Ed Davis
Sidelined
Ed Davis underwent successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday, and he will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season.
Davis expects to be ready by training camp, but with him now done for the year, he belongs on the waiver wire in all formats. Davis' minutes will be divvied up between Meyers Leonard and Noah Vonleh, but neither of those guys can be viewed as viable targets in most leagues.
Mar 8
4
Festus Ezeli
Sidelined
Festus Ezeli underwent season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
Ezeli didn't manage to get on the court for a single minute with the Trail Blazers this season, so there won't be any fantasy impact with him now officially done for the year. Hopefully, he'll be ready to go by training camp.
Mar 8
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 8
Mar 8
We had a lot of breaking news on the injury front for this edition.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 8
Mar 8
»
Dose: Dirk Alert: 30,000 Club!
Mar 8
»
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
»
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
»
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
»
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
»
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
NBA Headlines
»
Al Horford (elbow) will play Wednesday vs. GS
»
Nikola Jokic (illness) now questionable Weds
»
LaMarcus Aldridge, Leonard resting Wednesday
»
Rondo, Wade game-time calls Wednesday vs. ORL
»
Festus Ezeli (knee surgery) done for the year
»
Gallinari (illness) questionable vs. Wizards
»
Andrew Bogut (leg) ruled out for the season
»
Kyle Korver (foot) ruled out for Thursday
»
J.R. Smith (thumb) questionable for Thursday
»
Jimmy Butler (illness) misses shootaround
»
Hornacek confirms Anthony will play Wednesday
»
James Johnson (elbow) remains questionable
