Festus Ezeli underwent season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday. Ezeli didn't manage to get on the court for a single minute with the Trail Blazers this season, so there won't be any fantasy impact with him now officially done for the year. Hopefully, he'll be ready to go by training camp. Source: NBA.com

Festus Ezeli is expected to undergo surgery next week on his left knee. He will be out for the rest of the season and not log a single minute following his contract from over the summer. With Jusuf Nurkic playing well, the Blazers really have no need for Ezeli on their roster for another year. He'll have an important summer ahead of him. Source: NBA.com

The Blazers are still looking to trade away Festus Ezeli (knee) on Thursday, according to ESPN's Marc Stein. On top of the fact that Ezeli hasn't played a minute this year, the Blazers added another young center in Jusuf Nurkic. The Blazers signed Ezeli to a two-year, $16 million deal last summer, so it's not the worst deal out there. Source: Marc Stein on Twitter