Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Avery Bradley
(G)
Gerald Green
(G/F)
Amir Johnson
(F/C)
Terry Rozier
(G)
James Young
(F)
Jaylen Brown
(F)
Al Horford
(F/C)
Jordan Mickey
(F)
Marcus Smart
(G)
Tyler Zeller
(C)
Jae Crowder
(F)
Jonas Jerebko
(F)
Kelly Olynyk
(C)
Isaiah Thomas
(G)
Tyler Zeller | Center | #44
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/17/1990
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 250
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (17) / DAL
Contract:
2016-17: $8,000,000 2017-18: $8,000,000 {Non-Guaranteed}
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Zeller will start the second half of Game 2 vs. the Bulls for Amir Johnson.
The Celtics were getting destroyed on the glass just like in Game 1, so the move makes sense. After playing just three minutes in Game 1, Zeller could have a larger role in this series in an attempt to keep Robin Lopez off the offensive glass.
Apr 18 - 9:30 PM
Tyler Zeller scored two points with two rebounds and two assists in nine minutes against the Hornets on Saturday.
He got some playing time against his brother's team after a DNP-CD on Thursday. Zeller probably wouldn't have played had Amir Johnson (illness) been active.
Apr 8 - 9:12 PM
Tyler Zeller (personal) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Cavs.
Zeller rarely exceeds the 10-minute mark for the Celtics, so his absence from tonight's game won't have any meaningful impact in fantasy hoops.
Apr 5 - 6:21 PM
Source:
Scott Souza on Twitter
Tyler Zeller did not practice on Tuesday.
It's unclear exactly why Zeller didn't practice, but he's a non-factor in the rotation anyway. Leave him on the wire.
Apr 4 - 3:52 PM
Source:
Jay King on Twitter
Tyler Zeller starts second half for Johnson
Apr 18 - 9:30 PM
Tyler Zeller scores two points
Apr 8 - 9:12 PM
Tyler Zeller (personal) out Wednesday vs. CLE
Apr 5 - 6:21 PM
Tyler Zeller doesn't practice on Tuesday
Apr 4 - 3:52 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
51
525
178
124
42
7
78
158
.494
22
39
.564
0
1
.000
21
20
3.5
2.4
0.8
0.1
0.4
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
CLE
77
26.3
3.2
7.3
.438
0.0
0.1
.000
1.6
2.0
.764
2.1
3.6
5.7
1.2
1.2
0.5
0.9
3.3
7.9
2013
CLE
70
15.0
2.2
4.1
.538
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
1.7
.719
1.5
2.6
4.0
0.5
0.9
0.3
0.5
2.0
5.7
2014
BOS
82
21.1
4.1
7.5
.549
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
2.3
.823
1.8
3.9
5.7
1.4
0.9
0.2
0.6
2.5
10.2
2015
BOS
60
11.9
2.3
4.8
.476
0.0
0.0
.000
1.5
1.8
.815
1.0
1.9
3.0
0.5
0.8
0.2
0.4
1.6
6.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
CLE
77
2026
245
559
.438
0
4
.000
120
157
.764
159
279
438
96
95
35
70
251
610
2013
CLE
70
1050
156
290
.538
0
1
.000
87
121
.719
103
179
282
36
60
18
38
137
399
2014
BOS
82
1729
340
619
.549
0
0
.000
153
186
.823
146
319
465
113
76
18
52
205
833
2015
BOS
60
714
138
290
.476
0
0
.000
88
108
.815
62
116
178
29
46
10
22
97
364
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 12
MLW
1
11
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
5
Apr 10
BKN
1
7
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Apr 8
@CHA
1
9
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
2
Apr 6
@ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 5
CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 2
@NY
1
9
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
2
3
Mar 31
ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Isaiah Thomas
Sidelined
Isaiah Thomas (personal) will play in Game 2 on Tuesday.
Thomas will fly to Seattle on Wednesday to attend to his younger sister's funeral, and then the plan is for him to rejoin the team in Chicago for Friday's Game 3. The Celtics' lost Game 1 despite getting 33 points and a full line from Thomas, so some of the role players will need to step it up tonight for Boston to avoid falling into a 0-2 hole.
Apr 18
2
Marcus Smart
SG
1
Avery Bradley
2
Terry Rozier
3
Gerald Green
SF
1
Jae Crowder
2
Jaylen Brown
3
James Young
PF
1
Amir Johnson
2
Jonas Jerebko
3
Jordan Mickey
C
1
Al Horford
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Tyler Zeller
