Tyler Zeller | Center | #44 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (27) / 1/17/1990 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 250 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (17) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $8,000,000 2017-18: $8,000,000 {Non-Guaranteed} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tyler Zeller will start the second half of Game 2 vs. the Bulls for Amir Johnson. The Celtics were getting destroyed on the glass just like in Game 1, so the move makes sense. After playing just three minutes in Game 1, Zeller could have a larger role in this series in an attempt to keep Robin Lopez off the offensive glass.

Tyler Zeller scored two points with two rebounds and two assists in nine minutes against the Hornets on Saturday. He got some playing time against his brother's team after a DNP-CD on Thursday. Zeller probably wouldn't have played had Amir Johnson (illness) been active.

Tyler Zeller (personal) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Cavs. Zeller rarely exceeds the 10-minute mark for the Celtics, so his absence from tonight's game won't have any meaningful impact in fantasy hoops. Source: Scott Souza on Twitter