Tyler Zeller | Center | #44

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/17/1990
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 250
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (17) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Tyler Zeller will start the second half of Game 2 vs. the Bulls for Amir Johnson.
The Celtics were getting destroyed on the glass just like in Game 1, so the move makes sense. After playing just three minutes in Game 1, Zeller could have a larger role in this series in an attempt to keep Robin Lopez off the offensive glass. Apr 18 - 9:30 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
5152517812442778158.4942239.56401.00021203.52.40.80.10.40.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012CLE7726.33.27.3.4380.00.1.0001.62.0.7642.13.65.71.21.20.50.93.37.9
2013CLE7015.02.24.1.5380.00.0.0001.21.7.7191.52.64.00.50.90.30.52.05.7
2014BOS8221.14.17.5.5490.00.0.0001.92.3.8231.83.95.71.40.90.20.62.510.2
2015BOS6011.92.34.8.4760.00.0.0001.51.8.8151.01.93.00.50.80.20.41.66.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012CLE772026245559.43804.000120157.76415927943896953570251610
2013CLE701050156290.53801.00087121.71910317928236601838137399
2014BOS821729340619.54900.000153186.823146319465113761852205833
2015BOS60714138290.47600.00088108.815621161782946102297364
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 12MLW11124.50000.00012.500112000005
Apr 10BKN1712.50000.000221.000000000004
Apr 8@CHA19111.00000.00000.000022200002
Apr 6@ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 5CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 2@NY19111.00000.00012.500022010023
Mar 31ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Isaiah Thomas
2Marcus Smart
SG1Avery Bradley
2Terry Rozier
3Gerald Green
SF1Jae Crowder
2Jaylen Brown
3James Young
PF1Amir Johnson
2Jonas Jerebko
3Jordan Mickey
C1Al Horford
2Kelly Olynyk
3Tyler Zeller
 

 