Will Barton | Guard/Forward | #5 Team: Denver Nuggets Age / DOB: (25) / 1/6/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 175 College: Memphis Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (10) / POR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $3,533,333 2017-18: $3,533,333 2018-19: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

CSN Wizards Insider J. Michael said the team is not interested in trading for Will Barton. Chris Haynes of ESPN reported earlier in the week that the Wizards and Pelicans reached out to the Nuggets to gauge the availability of Barton, but added that the talks were "exploratory." Barton is going to be mentioned in plenty of trade rumors because of his bargain contract and the logjam on the wings in Denver, so stay tuned to the player news page for the latest update. Source: CSN Mid-Atlantic

Will Barton scored 22 points in Tuesday's blowout defeat to the Clippers, shooting 9-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. The game was over by the third quarter which explains the spike in minutes, but it's worth noting that Barton's name popped up in a trade rumor right before tip-off -- Chris Haynes of ESPN reported that the Pelicans and Wizards have expressed interest in Barton. A trade could be a good thing for his value with Gary Harris and Jamal Murray competing with him for minutes, so feel free to stash him if you have the roster spot. He will be a headache to own while he's in Denver, though.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, the Pelicans and Wizards are among the teams that have reached out to the Nuggets to gauge the availability of Will Barton. Barton has a bargain contract at $3.5 million per year through the 2017-18 season and his name has been floated around in trade rumors in the past. It would make some sense for the Nuggets to move Barton with Gary Harris excelling as the starting SG, and Denver likely wants to open up more minutes for guys like Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley. Barton could see a bump in value with a trade, so stay tuned to the player news page for further updates. To be clear, the talks are in the "exploratory" stage. Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter