Will Barton | Guard/Forward | #5

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/6/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 175
College: Memphis
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (10) / POR
Contract: view contract details
CSN Wizards Insider J. Michael said the team is not interested in trading for Will Barton.
Chris Haynes of ESPN reported earlier in the week that the Wizards and Pelicans reached out to the Nuggets to gauge the availability of Barton, but added that the talks were "exploratory." Barton is going to be mentioned in plenty of trade rumors because of his bargain contract and the logjam on the wings in Denver, so stay tuned to the player news page for the latest update. Dec 22 - 9:49 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1752124380401686196.4394866.7272362.37183214.34.72.40.91.90.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012POR7312.21.64.2.3820.10.9.1380.70.9.7690.51.52.00.80.80.50.10.84.0
2013POR419.41.63.8.4170.20.8.3030.60.8.8130.41.41.80.80.40.20.20.84.0
2014DEN5816.92.66.1.4250.41.5.2711.31.6.7870.42.32.81.41.10.80.31.26.8
2015DEN8228.75.212.0.4321.44.0.3452.63.3.8060.75.15.82.51.70.90.51.814.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012POR73890118309.382965.1385065.76936109145586034956295
2013POR4138765156.4171033.3032632.81316587433189731166
2014DEN58982150353.4252385.2717494.787261361628161481970397
2015DEN822355425983.432112325.345216268.8065941747620313971391471178
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@LAC132915.60025.40023.6671452120222
Dec 19DAL12447.57113.333221.0001123100011
Dec 17NY132610.60023.66735.6000882221117
Dec 15POR12338.37536.500661.0000112211115
Dec 12@DAL133212.16713.33300.000213121005
Dec 10@ORL12458.62500.00068.7501342100416
Dec 8@WAS143513.38516.16700.0002023130511
 

 