NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
NBA Power Rankings: Week 9
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
D'Angelo Russell (knee) will play Thursday
Evan Fournier (shin) is expected to play
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out Thursday
Wizards not interested in Will Barton?
Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returns in 30 minutes
Meyers Leonard picks up DNP-CD vs. Mavs
Eric Gordon scores 24, now leads NBA in 3PMs
Devin Booker drops 28 on his bobblehead night
Ty Lawson 'absolutely fantastic' Wednesday
Darren Collison sits out 4Q in comeback win
Anthony Davis' 34 & 15 isn't enough vs. OKC
Russell Westbrook gets 42/10/7 in OKC victory
Player Page
Roster
Darrell Arthur
(F/C)
Wilson Chandler
(G/F)
Alonzo Gee
(G/F)
Nikola Jokic
(F/C)
Jamal Murray
(G)
Will Barton
(G/F)
Kenneth Faried
(F)
Gary Harris
(G)
Mike Miller
(G/F)
Jameer Nelson
(G)
Malik Beasley
(G)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Juan Hernangomez
(F)
Emmanuel Mudiay
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Will Barton | Guard/Forward | #5
Team:
Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/6/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 175
College:
Memphis
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (10) / POR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,533,333 2017-18: $3,533,333 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
CSN Wizards Insider J. Michael said the team is not interested in trading for Will Barton.
Chris Haynes of ESPN reported earlier in the week that the Wizards and Pelicans reached out to the Nuggets to gauge the availability of Barton, but added that the talks were "exploratory." Barton is going to be mentioned in plenty of trade rumors because of his bargain contract and the logjam on the wings in Denver, so stay tuned to the player news page for the latest update.
Dec 22 - 9:49 AM
Source:
CSN Mid-Atlantic
Will Barton scored 22 points in Tuesday's blowout defeat to the Clippers, shooting 9-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes.
The game was over by the third quarter which explains the spike in minutes, but it's worth noting that Barton's name popped up in a trade rumor right before tip-off -- Chris Haynes of ESPN reported that the Pelicans and Wizards have expressed interest in Barton. A trade could be a good thing for his value with Gary Harris and Jamal Murray competing with him for minutes, so feel free to stash him if you have the roster spot. He will be a headache to own while he's in Denver, though.
Dec 21 - 1:03 AM
According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, the Pelicans and Wizards are among the teams that have reached out to the Nuggets to gauge the availability of Will Barton.
Barton has a bargain contract at $3.5 million per year through the 2017-18 season and his name has been floated around in trade rumors in the past. It would make some sense for the Nuggets to move Barton with Gary Harris excelling as the starting SG, and Denver likely wants to open up more minutes for guys like Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley. Barton could see a bump in value with a trade, so stay tuned to the player news page for further updates. To be clear, the talks are in the "exploratory" stage.
Dec 20 - 8:22 PM
Source:
Chris Haynes on Twitter
Will Barton came off the bench and played 24 minutes, hitting 4-of-7 shots for 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and a 3-pointer on Monday.
Gary Harris is starting at shooting guard and is on fire right now, while Nikola Jokic, Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari and Emmanuel Mudiay are all playing heavy minutes. It's going to be tough for Barton to get enough run to make a big fantasy impact right now, especially if Kenneth Faried bounces back after a zero-point night. Barton is a borderline hold in fantasy with Harris killing it, but he did show a glimpse of hope tonight.
Dec 19 - 11:58 PM
Wizards not interested in Will Barton?
Dec 22 - 9:49 AM
Showcase game? Will Barton scores 22
Dec 21 - 1:03 AM
Pelicans, Wizards interested in Will Barton
Dec 20 - 8:22 PM
Will Barton scores 11 in 24 minutes Monday
Dec 19 - 11:58 PM
More Will Barton Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Hill
UTA
(4755)
2
D. Rose
NY
(4591)
3
R. Gay
SAC
(4587)
4
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4377)
5
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4229)
6
C. Parsons
MEM
(4144)
7
J. Barea
DAL
(3971)
8
K. Love
CLE
(3761)
9
K. Middleton
MLW
(3546)
10
C. Capela
HOU
(3479)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Nuggets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
17
521
243
80
40
16
86
196
.439
48
66
.727
23
62
.371
8
32
14.3
4.7
2.4
0.9
1.9
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
POR
73
12.2
1.6
4.2
.382
0.1
0.9
.138
0.7
0.9
.769
0.5
1.5
2.0
0.8
0.8
0.5
0.1
0.8
4.0
2013
POR
41
9.4
1.6
3.8
.417
0.2
0.8
.303
0.6
0.8
.813
0.4
1.4
1.8
0.8
0.4
0.2
0.2
0.8
4.0
2014
DEN
58
16.9
2.6
6.1
.425
0.4
1.5
.271
1.3
1.6
.787
0.4
2.3
2.8
1.4
1.1
0.8
0.3
1.2
6.8
2015
DEN
82
28.7
5.2
12.0
.432
1.4
4.0
.345
2.6
3.3
.806
0.7
5.1
5.8
2.5
1.7
0.9
0.5
1.8
14.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
POR
73
890
118
309
.382
9
65
.138
50
65
.769
36
109
145
58
60
34
9
56
295
2013
POR
41
387
65
156
.417
10
33
.303
26
32
.813
16
58
74
33
18
9
7
31
166
2014
DEN
58
982
150
353
.425
23
85
.271
74
94
.787
26
136
162
81
61
48
19
70
397
2015
DEN
82
2355
425
983
.432
112
325
.345
216
268
.806
59
417
476
203
139
71
39
147
1178
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 20
@LAC
1
32
9
15
.600
2
5
.400
2
3
.667
1
4
5
2
1
2
0
2
22
Dec 19
DAL
1
24
4
7
.571
1
3
.333
2
2
1.000
1
1
2
3
1
0
0
0
11
Dec 17
NY
1
32
6
10
.600
2
3
.667
3
5
.600
0
8
8
2
2
2
1
1
17
Dec 15
POR
1
23
3
8
.375
3
6
.500
6
6
1.000
0
1
1
2
2
1
1
1
15
Dec 12
@DAL
1
33
2
12
.167
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
1
3
1
2
1
0
0
5
Dec 10
@ORL
1
24
5
8
.625
0
0
.000
6
8
.750
1
3
4
2
1
0
0
4
16
Dec 8
@WAS
1
43
5
13
.385
1
6
.167
0
0
.000
2
0
2
3
1
3
0
5
11
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Emmanuel Mudiay
2
Jameer Nelson
SG
1
Gary Harris
2
Will Barton
3
Jamal Murray
4
Malik Beasley
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
2
Juan Hernangomez
3
Alonzo Gee
4
Mike Miller
PF
1
Wilson Chandler
2
Kenneth Faried
3
Darrell Arthur
C
1
Nikola Jokic
2
Jusuf Nurkic
Headlines
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and James Harden were all in action on Wednesday, but Eric Gordon, Darren Collison and Marc Gasol may have stolen their Thunder.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
»
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
»
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
»
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
»
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 9
Dec 19
NBA Headlines
»
D'Angelo Russell (knee) will play Thursday
»
Evan Fournier (shin) is expected to play
»
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out Thursday
»
Wizards not interested in Will Barton?
»
Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returns in 30 minutes
»
Meyers Leonard picks up DNP-CD vs. Mavs
»
Eric Gordon scores 24, now leads NBA in 3PMs
»
Devin Booker drops 28 on his bobblehead night
»
Ty Lawson 'absolutely fantastic' Wednesday
»
Darren Collison sits out 4Q in comeback win
»
Anthony Davis' 34 & 15 isn't enough vs. OKC
»
Russell Westbrook gets 42/10/7 in OKC victory
