Draymond Green | Forward | #23

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/4/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 230
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (5) / GS
Contract: view contract details
Draymond Green (personal) will not play against the Nets on Thursday night.
He has returned to the Bay Area for the birth of his son, Draymond Jamal Green Jr. Green's status is to be determined for the Friday game in Detroit and the Christmas game in Cleveland. With Green out, the Warriors will likely roll with more Andre Iguodala off the bench with Kevon Looney likely to start. Looney only played 18 minutes in his start for Dray earlier this season, so he'd be a risky DFS play. Although, garbage time could get him over 20 minutes. Dec 22 - 4:25 PM
Source: John Dickinson on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2892029824720263107250.4285076.6583499.343375510.68.87.22.32.01.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012GS 7913.41.13.3.3270.20.8.2090.60.7.8180.72.63.30.70.60.50.32.02.9
2013GS 8221.92.35.6.4070.72.0.3331.01.5.6671.03.95.01.91.11.20.92.86.2
2014GS 7931.54.39.7.4431.44.2.3371.72.5.6601.46.78.23.71.71.61.33.211.7
2015GS 8134.75.010.1.4901.23.2.3882.84.1.6961.77.89.57.43.21.51.43.014.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012GS 79106284257.3271467.2094555.8185820226053514225159227
2013GS 821796187459.40755165.33382123.667863234091529110272231511
2014GS 792487339765.443111329.337132200.66011453364729113312399253921
2015GS 812807401819.490100258.388229329.6961346357695982591191132401131
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20UTA131611.54525.40012.500011114250315
Dec 17POR12914.25002.00012.500012121310123
Dec 15NY132212.16715.20000.0005611730235
Dec 13@NO136411.36425.400221.0001131410241212
Dec 11@MIN13569.66758.62512.5000554211418
Dec 10@MEM12637.42901.00013.333437142047
Dec 8@UTA13549.44446.66714.25028108140213

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Anderson Varejao
4Damian Jones
 

 