Draymond Green (personal) will not play against the Nets on Thursday night. He has returned to the Bay Area for the birth of his son, Draymond Jamal Green Jr. Green's status is to be determined for the Friday game in Detroit and the Christmas game in Cleveland. With Green out, the Warriors will likely roll with more Andre Iguodala off the bench with Kevon Looney likely to start. Looney only played 18 minutes in his start for Dray earlier this season, so he'd be a risky DFS play. Although, garbage time could get him over 20 minutes. Source: John Dickinson on Twitter

Draymond Green was incredible during Tuesday's 104-74 win over the Jazz, racking up 15 points, 11 boards, four assists, two 3-pointers, five steals and just two turnovers in 31 minutes. The Dubs flexed their muscles on the defensive end in this one, and Green led the charge. He’s having another top-15 season despite only averaging 10.5 points a game thanks to his 1.2 triples, 8.7 boards, 7.3 dimes, 2.2 steals, 1.4 blocks and just 2.0 turnovers per contest. He’s also in the top-3 in assist-to-turnover ratio, so yeah, he’s pretty good.

Draymond Green hit just 1-of-4 shots for three points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists and a block in 29 minutes of Saturday's impressive 135-90 win over the Blazers. Green has missed two triple-doubles this season because he didn't score at least 10 points, and has missed two others by a total of three assists. His scoring is down a bit, but what he's doing across the board every night is good enough to easily make him a Top 15 fantasy player.