Evan Fournier | Guard/Forward | #10

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/29/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 205
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (20) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Evan Fournier (shin) is expected to play on Thursday vs. the Knicks.
He has a bruise near his upper right shin from Tuesday's game in Miami, but coach Frank Vogel doesn't expect it to be an issue tonight. We'll have an update prior to tip-off, but this sounds very minor and Fournier is safe to leave in all lineups. Dec 22 - 11:26 AM
Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
309985328710430187414.452102121.84356151.37116117.72.93.51.02.00.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012DEN3811.32.04.0.4930.61.4.4070.81.0.7690.20.80.91.20.80.50.01.75.3
2013DEN7619.83.07.2.4191.23.1.3761.21.6.7560.42.22.71.51.30.40.12.48.4
2014ORL5828.64.49.9.4401.53.9.3781.82.5.7280.52.22.62.11.40.70.02.012.0
2015ORL7932.55.411.8.4622.04.9.4002.53.0.8360.42.42.82.71.71.20.02.715.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012DEN3842875152.4932254.4073039.76962935443219165202
2013DEN761502228544.41989237.37693123.75634168202112100347179638
2014ORL581659253575.44085225.378107147.7282812515312082402116698
2015ORL792568429929.462156390.400199238.836331922252141339622141213
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@MIA1441122.50035.60012.5000554100426
Dec 18TOR126610.60002.000331.0002133310515
Dec 16BKN131515.33337.42989.8891341100221
Dec 14LAC133917.52924.500441.0001018100524
Dec 13@ATL1331115.73314.25001.0000006021223
Dec 10DEN138919.47426.33345.8000446010324
Dec 9@CHA124611.54526.33300.0000220000214

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D.J. Augustin
2Elfrid Payton
3C.J. Watson
SG1Evan Fournier
2Jodie Meeks
3C.J. Wilcox
SF1Aaron Gordon
2Jeff Green
3Mario Hezonja
4Damjan Rudez
PF1Serge Ibaka
2Arinze Onuaku
C1Bismack Biyombo
2Nikola Vucevic
3Stephen Zimmerman
 

 