Evan Fournier (shin) is expected to play on Thursday vs. the Knicks. He has a bruise near his upper right shin from Tuesday's game in Miami, but coach Frank Vogel doesn't expect it to be an issue tonight. We'll have an update prior to tip-off, but this sounds very minor and Fournier is safe to leave in all lineups. Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter

Evan Fournier scored 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting in Tuesday's double-overtime win over the Heat. This was the second game this season that the Magic had four players score 20+ points, as Nikola Vucevic (25), Elfrid Payton (22) and Serge Ibaka (20) joined Fournier. He added five rebounds, four assists and three triples in a team-high 44 minutes, and this was the fifth time in the last six games that he scored 21+ points. He's one of the hottest SGs in the East right now. Source: Magic PR on Twitter

Evan Fournier hit 6-of-10 shots for 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Raptors. Fournier only played 25 minutes as this game was pretty much over at the start of the fourth quarter. He shot the ball well, but missed both of his attempts from beyond the arc. He is averaging career highs in points and 3-point attempts per game, but does not offer many peripheral stats. He has a tough matchup on Tuesday against a Heat team that ranks top 12 in defense efficiency.