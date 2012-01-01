Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Roster
Alexis Ajinca
(C)
Ian Clark
(G)
Anthony Davis
(F/C)
Jrue Holiday
(G)
E'Twaun Moore
(G)
Tony Allen
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Cheick Diallo
(F)
Frank Jackson
(G)
Jameer Nelson
(G)
Omer Asik
(C)
Dante Cunningham
(F)
Solomon Hill
(F)
Darius Miller
(G/F)
Rajon Rondo
(G)
Darius Miller | Guard/Forward | #21
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/21/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 225
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (16) / NO
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Darius Miller hit 8-of-11 shots and 5-of-8 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in Monday's 106-105 win over the Hawks.
DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis filled the stat sheet for the Pelicans, but Miller's 3-point prowess was a huge factor in the win. He's been getting some nice run and has scored in double figures in three of his last five games. He's worth a deep-league look after averaging 11.2 points and 2.8 3-pointers on 61 percent shooting over his last five games, but it's hard to see it lasting. Just put him on your watch list.
Nov 13 - 11:07 PM
Darius Miller played 19 minutes and hit three 3-pointers for a season-high 12 points, one rebound and one assist.
He was coming off a season-high 28 minutes and 11 points in his previous game and has now hit a season high in points in three straight games. He's averaging 10.7 points and 3.0 3-pointers over that stretch, but he really hasn't done much besides those two numbers. Just keep an eye on him in you're in a deep league and need threes.
Nov 7 - 10:10 PM
Darius Miller played a season-high 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday's overtime win in Chicago, finishing with 11 points, two rebounds and an assist.
Miller had his second straight decent shooting night, knocking down 4-of-8 from the floor, including three 3-pointers for the second consecutive evening. He is averaging 10.0 PPG over the past two games, but is only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy formats if you're desperate for some long distance shooting.
Nov 4 - 11:14 PM
Darius Miller was a DNP-CD on Saturday.
With Josh Smith on the roster, Miller probably won't be in the rotation anymore.
Oct 28 - 10:10 PM
Darius Miller hits 8-of-11 for career-high 21
Nov 13 - 11:07 PM
Darius Miller scores 12 for Pelicans
Nov 7 - 10:10 PM
Darius Miller hits three triples in OT win
Nov 4 - 11:14 PM
Darius Miller is a DNP-CD
Oct 28 - 10:10 PM
More Darius Miller Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Now Orleans Pelicans Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
13
172
59
12
4
3
19
46
.413
7
8
.875
14
36
.389
2
5
4.5
0.9
0.3
0.2
0.4
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
NO
52
13.3
0.8
2.1
.407
0.4
1.1
.393
0.2
0.2
1.000
0.2
1.3
1.5
0.8
0.4
0.3
0.2
1.7
2.3
2013
NO
45
16.1
1.6
3.7
.440
0.6
1.7
.325
0.6
0.8
.806
0.2
1.0
1.2
1.0
0.5
0.5
0.2
2.0
4.4
2014
NO
5
8.8
0.2
1.4
.143
0.0
0.2
.000
0.0
0.0
.000
0.0
0.2
0.2
0.4
0.2
0.2
0.0
1.6
0.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
NO
52
692
44
108
.407
22
56
.393
8
8
1.000
8
70
78
44
23
17
12
89
118
2013
NO
45
726
73
166
.440
25
77
.325
29
36
.806
9
43
52
43
22
24
9
88
200
2014
NO
5
44
1
7
.143
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
2
1
1
0
8
2
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Nov 11
LAC
1
9
1
2
.500
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
3
3
Nov 9
@TOR
1
19
2
4
.500
2
4
.500
3
4
.750
0
2
2
0
0
1
0
1
9
Nov 7
@IND
1
19
4
6
.667
3
5
.600
1
1
1.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
12
Nov 4
@CHI
1
28
4
8
.500
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
1
11
Nov 3
@DAL
1
13
3
6
.500
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
2
9
Nov 1
MIN
1
3
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Oct 30
ORL
1
1
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Rajon Rondo
2
Jameer Nelson
3
Ian Clark
4
Frank Jackson
Sidelined
Frank Jackson (foot) underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair a fifth metatarsal fracture in his right foot.
He is expected to miss 3-4 months for his second surgery on his right foot since May. There are not many details on his previous stress fracture, but a fifth metatarsal is a common bone in the foot to have problems -- the famous Jones fracture is to that bone. Expect the Pelicans to be very careful with the No. 31 pick.
Sep 1
SG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
E'Twaun Moore
3
Tony Allen
Sidelined
Tony Allen (left knee inflammation) will miss Monday's matchup with the Hawks.
This will be Allen's second straight game on the sidelines, but head coach Alvin Gentry indicated that they're just being cautious with the 35-year-old veteran, so maybe he'll be able to get back out there for Wednesday's game against the Raptors. With Allen out, Ian Clark should see an uptick in minutes, but that doesn't mean much.
Nov 12
SF
1
Dante Cunningham
2
Darius Miller
3
Solomon Hill
Sidelined
Solomon Hill (torn hamstring) could be back on the court as soon as February according to Pelicans GM Dell Demps.
Hill wasn't a fantasy target before the injury, so he's safe to cross off draft boards since we won't see him until the All-Star break at the earliest. In Hill's absence, the Pelicans will likely use a committee to soak up his minutes that could include E'Twaun Moore, Tony Allen, Darius Miller and Jordan Crawford.
Sep 25
PF
1
Anthony Davis
2
Cheick Diallo
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Alexis Ajinca
Sidelined
Alexis Ajinca underwent successful bilateral knee injections on Thursday and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
He has been injured since Oct. 8 and missed some game action. Ajinca wasn't a lock to be in the rotation with Check Diallo playing minutes next to both DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis in the preseason, but Diallo only played one minute in the opener.
Oct 20
3
Omer Asik
Sidelined
Omer Asik (illness) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
He's dealing with a pretty severe illness, and he might not play at all this season.
Oct 17
