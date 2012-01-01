Darius Miller | Guard/Forward | #21 Team: New Orleans Pelicans Age / DOB: (27) / 3/21/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 225 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (16) / NO Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Darius Miller hit 8-of-11 shots and 5-of-8 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in Monday's 106-105 win over the Hawks. DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis filled the stat sheet for the Pelicans, but Miller's 3-point prowess was a huge factor in the win. He's been getting some nice run and has scored in double figures in three of his last five games. He's worth a deep-league look after averaging 11.2 points and 2.8 3-pointers on 61 percent shooting over his last five games, but it's hard to see it lasting. Just put him on your watch list.

Darius Miller played 19 minutes and hit three 3-pointers for a season-high 12 points, one rebound and one assist. He was coming off a season-high 28 minutes and 11 points in his previous game and has now hit a season high in points in three straight games. He's averaging 10.7 points and 3.0 3-pointers over that stretch, but he really hasn't done much besides those two numbers. Just keep an eye on him in you're in a deep league and need threes.

Darius Miller played a season-high 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday's overtime win in Chicago, finishing with 11 points, two rebounds and an assist. Miller had his second straight decent shooting night, knocking down 4-of-8 from the floor, including three 3-pointers for the second consecutive evening. He is averaging 10.0 PPG over the past two games, but is only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy formats if you're desperate for some long distance shooting.