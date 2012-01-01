Player Page

Darius Miller | Guard/Forward | #21

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/21/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 225
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (16) / NO
Darius Miller hit 8-of-11 shots and 5-of-8 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in Monday's 106-105 win over the Hawks.
DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis filled the stat sheet for the Pelicans, but Miller's 3-point prowess was a huge factor in the win. He's been getting some nice run and has scored in double figures in three of his last five games. He's worth a deep-league look after averaging 11.2 points and 2.8 3-pointers on 61 percent shooting over his last five games, but it's hard to see it lasting. Just put him on your watch list. Nov 13 - 11:07 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
131725912431946.41378.8751436.389254.50.90.30.20.40.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012NO 5213.30.82.1.4070.41.1.3930.20.21.0000.21.31.50.80.40.30.21.72.3
2013NO 4516.11.63.7.4400.61.7.3250.60.8.8060.21.01.21.00.50.50.22.04.4
2014NO 58.80.21.4.1430.00.2.0000.00.0.0000.00.20.20.40.20.20.01.60.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012NO 5269244108.4072256.393881.000870784423171289118
2013NO 4572673166.4402577.3252936.80694352432224988200
2014NO 54417.14301.00000.000011211082
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Nov 11LAC1912.500111.00000.000011000133
Nov 9@TOR11924.50024.50034.750022001019
Nov 7@IND11946.66735.600111.0000111000112
Nov 4@CHI12848.50036.50000.0000221100111
Nov 3@DAL11336.50035.60000.000022010029
Nov 1MIN1301.00001.00000.000000000000
PosRoleName
PG1Rajon Rondo
2Jameer Nelson
3Ian Clark
4Frank Jackson
SG1Jrue Holiday
2E'Twaun Moore
3Tony Allen
SF1Dante Cunningham
2Darius Miller
3Solomon Hill
PF1Anthony Davis
2Cheick Diallo
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Alexis Ajinca
3Omer Asik
 

 