JaMychal Green | Center/Forward | #0

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/21/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 227
College: Alabama
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

JaMychal Green scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting in Thursday's 114-80 win over the Thunder.
This is why he was worth holding onto in standard leagues. Green was coming into this one cold with single-digit points in his last three games, but showed his upside tonight with four rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and two triples in 34 minutes. He has two great matchups coming up against the Kings and Lakers, so make sure he's not sitting on your wire. Dec 29 - 11:06 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3410033012644127107242.4426783.8072063.31723448.97.81.20.81.30.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MEM246.91.12.0.5740.00.3.0000.30.4.8000.81.11.90.20.60.20.21.02.6
2015MEM7818.52.96.3.4650.20.6.3331.31.8.7521.83.04.80.91.10.60.42.47.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MEM241652747.57406.000810.800192645414552562
2015MEM781443230495.4651545.333103137.75213923437367834633189578
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 27@BOS12234.75000.000221.000145112228
Dec 26@ORL13036.50025.40012.500022120239
Dec 23HOU12713.333111.000441.000325000047
Dec 21@DET128310.30024.500221.0003692100410
Dec 20BOS13125.40001.00034.7504812112047
Dec 18UTA132511.45503.00000.00047110021410
Dec 16SAC12125.40002.000221.000178100136

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Wade Baldwin
SG1Tony Allen
2Vince Carter
3Troy Daniels
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
PF1JaMychal Green
2Jarell Martin
3Deyonta Davis
C1Marc Gasol
2Zach Randolph
3Brandan Wright
 

 