JaMychal Green scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting in Thursday's 114-80 win over the Thunder. This is why he was worth holding onto in standard leagues. Green was coming into this one cold with single-digit points in his last three games, but showed his upside tonight with four rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and two triples in 34 minutes. He has two great matchups coming up against the Kings and Lakers, so make sure he's not sitting on your wire.

JaMychal Green played 30 minutes, but had just nine points, two rebounds and two blocks in Monday's loss to the Magic. He did hit a couple 3-pointers, but is not nearly the player now he was a couple weeks ago.Green hasn't scored more than 10 points in eight straight games and his two rebounds tonight were his third lowest total of the season. He's averaging just 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers over his last five games, shooting 40 percent. We'd recommend hanging onto him, but if his scoring doesn't improve that might be tough to do.

JaMychal Green played 21 minutes vs. the Kings on Friday, scoring six points on 2-of-5 shooting. It's his third dud in a row, but feel free to blame this one on the matchup with DeMarcus Cousins. He added eight rebounds with one block and one steal, and unfortunately things won't get any easier for him on Sunday vs. the Jazz. However, he's holding onto top-125 value in standard leagues and should trend up soon, so his owners should hang in there.