Mike Scott | Forward | #32

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/16/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 237
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (13) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Atlanta has traded Mike Scott to the Suns for cash, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.
The Hawks don't need Scott anymore with Ersan Ilysasova around. The Suns are under the salary cap, so it's basically just a salary dump here. He is not expected to take minutes away from a heating-up Marquese Chriss. Feb 23 - 2:58 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1819845371741759.28878.875427.148382.52.10.90.20.40.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012ATL409.41.83.7.4760.00.0.0001.11.4.7681.01.82.80.30.50.10.10.84.6
2013ATL8018.63.87.9.4790.82.5.3101.31.7.7800.82.83.60.91.00.40.11.59.6
2014ATL6816.53.06.7.4441.02.8.3440.91.1.7920.72.32.91.10.60.40.01.27.8
2015ATL7515.32.35.0.4680.82.1.3920.70.8.7940.72.02.71.00.60.30.21.46.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012ATL4037770147.47601.0004356.768397111012214232183
2013ATL801484301628.47962200.310103132.780622222847579307121767
2014ATL681125201453.44466192.3446177.79245154199753925383529
2015ATL751148176376.46862158.3925063.7945315320678422517102464
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 15@LAC11212.50000.00000.000000110002
Feb 13@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 10@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 8DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 6UTA112111.00000.00000.000123100002
Feb 4ORL1513.33300.00000.000101000012
Feb 2@HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Eric Bledsoe
2Brandon Knight
3Ronnie Price
4Tyler Ulis
SG1Devin Booker
2Leandro Barbosa
SF1T.J. Warren
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Jared Dudley
3Dragan Bender
4Jared Sullinger
5Mike Scott
C1Tyson Chandler
2Alex Len
3Alan Williams
 

 