Mike Scott | Forward | #32 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (28) / 7/16/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 237 College: Virginia Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (13) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $3,333,334 2017-18: UFA

Atlanta has traded Mike Scott to the Suns for cash, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. The Hawks don't need Scott anymore with Ersan Ilysasova around. The Suns are under the salary cap, so it's basically just a salary dump here. He is not expected to take minutes away from a heating-up Marquese Chriss. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Mike Scott was in a walking boot after Wednesday's game against the Heat. For most of the season, Scott had his left foot in ice water following a game, so the wear-and-tear damage may have made it worse. He also had lower left leg soreness earlier in the year, too. Scott was a DNP-CD on Sunday, so the Hawks should be able to fill his minutes.

Mike Scott did not play in the D-League on Wednesday due to lower left leg muscle soreness. He had some left knee soreness earlier this season, so these two issues could be related. The Hawks haven't really been using him right now, but he would likely come up if the team ever traded Paul Millsap. Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter