Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
MRI reveals partial tear for Buccholz (arm)
Judge homers, plates three in win over Rays
Chapman earns first save Wednesday vs. TB
David Price (elbow) throws pain-free bullpen
Gardner lifted due to bruised jaw and neck
Romine slugs grand slam as Tigers top Twins
Harvey (hamstring) expected to start on Sun.
Weeks exits with neck, shoulder soreness
Justin Turner (quad) remains out Wednesday
Granderson a healthy scratch on Wednesday
Todd Frazier scratched Wednesday due to flu
Zack Cozart (wrist) back in Reds' lineup Wed.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Hankins unlikely to sign with Colts
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
Rams likely to make Donald richest DEF player
Tony Romo yet to file retirement paperwork
49ers 'ready to give up' on RB Carlos Hyde?
'Odds are' Jets will trade Sheldon Richardson
Browns split on Garrett, Trubisky at No. 1?
Kirk Cousins: Next move up to the Redskins
Teams not yet 'close' to Sherman asking price
Ex-Ram Laurinaitis retiring after 8 seasons
Report: Johnathan Hankins visiting the Colts
Green-Beckham's Eagles roster spot in doubt
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jennings, Oubre and Satoransky starting
Wilson Chandler will 'probably' rest vs. OKC
DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka will not play
Calderon, Bembry, Prince, Ily, Humph starting
Dario Saric (heel) will not play Wednesday
Tristan Thompson (thumb) will play Wednesday
Dion Waiters will not play vs. Wizards
Rajon Rondo (wrist) fully expected to play
Kristaps Porzingis (back) will not play
Irving, James, Love will rest Wednesday
Carmelo Anthony available to play vs. 76ers
Andre Roberson (rest) out for Wednesday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
DeBoer calls Thornton a game-time decision
Logan Couture (mouth) to be a game-time call
Marc Methot will be a game-time decision
Frederik Andersen 'good to go' for Thursday
Zach Werenski will return on Wednesday
Nikita Zaitsev (UBI) out for Game 1 vs. Caps
Doug Weight will stay on as Islanders' coach
Pavel Buchnevich might be kept out of Game 1
NHL announces Draft Lottery date and odds
Tomas Tatar will have shoulder surgery
Barbashev poised to center Blues' top line
Pacioretty suffers injury scare at practice
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Solomito 2nd at Thompson, retains points lead
Zachem: Third at Thompson, third in points
Justin Bonsignore: Icebreaker 150 results
Vinny Miller: Music City 200 results
Pitkat: 8th at Thompson, gains in NWMT points
Matt Swanson: Icebreaker 150 results
Weatherman rocks Special Awards at Nashville
DNF for Andy Seuss in Icebreaker 150
Smith: A winner with BBBS Ford at Nashville
Eric Goodale: Icebreaker 150 results
Gus Dean: Music City 200 results
DNF for Rob Summers in Icebreaker 150
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Titans have done 'extensive work' on Williams
SF GM Lynch on No. 2: I'm open for business
MSU WR Malik Dear tears his ACL
QB Kizer: Kelly's assessment was 'the truth'
Exec: Reuben Foster a top two talent off tape
Norris ranks DL Chris Wormley No. 27 overall
Seahawks host Cal QB Davis Webb for visit
Rapsheet: Many scouts see Conley as CB 1a
Mayock: DeShone Kizer drops from QB1 to QB4
Bills owner and staff work out Pat Mahomes
Report: Browns considering Trubisky at No. 1
Report: Steelers 'love' Peppers at No. 30
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Foxes need heroics after first-leg defeat
Galloway returns from West Brom loan
Rooney trains but won't play in Belgium
Mane successfully undergoes knee surgery
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Ndidi fit for UCL quarterfinal first-leg
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Bilic praying Byram injury is not serious
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Puel lauds Tadic for recent improvement
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Tomas Satoransky | Guard | #31
Team:
Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/30/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 210
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (2) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,870,813 2017-18: $3,000,000 2018-19: $3,129,187 2019-20: $3,911,484 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Wizards will start Brandon Jennings, Tomas Satoransky, Kelly Oubre, Otto Porter and Marcin Gortat on Wednesday vs. the Heat.
The Wizards are resting John Wall, Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris, while Porter and Gortat are expected to see limited minutes. Satoransky should get a lot of burn, but he's strictly a punt option in DFS with a low ceiling.
Apr 12 - 6:49 PM
Source:
Candace Buckner on Twitter
Tomas Satoransky played 18 scoreless minutes off Washington's bench on Wednesday.
Trey Burke was out tonight for personal reasons, which shifted a few more minutes to Satoransky. The Wizards signed PG Brandon Jennings to bolster their backcourt on Wednesday, which relegates both Satoransky and Burke to the fantasy scrap heap.
Mar 1 - 10:42 PM
Tomas Satoransky scored four points with four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes against the 76ers on Saturday.
He surprisingly played a bunch in this game. The Wizards could be without Otto Porter (hip), but there's no need to add Satoransky almost anywhere.
Jan 14 - 10:53 PM
Tomas Satoransky (illness) is available to play on Saturday against the 76ers.
With John Wall (wrist, finger) active, we likely won't see Satoransky tonight.
Jan 14 - 6:37 PM
Source:
J. Michael on Twitter
Jennings, Oubre and Satoransky starting
Apr 12 - 6:49 PM
Tomas Satoransky scoreless in 18 minutes
Mar 1 - 10:42 PM
Tomas Satoransky gets 21 minutes
Jan 14 - 10:53 PM
Tomas Satoransky is available
Jan 14 - 6:37 PM
More Tomas Satoransky Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
56
692
152
79
87
24
60
140
.429
23
33
.697
9
34
.265
6
36
2.7
1.4
1.6
0.4
0.6
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 10
@DET
1
20
4
6
.667
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
3
3
0
0
1
11
Apr 8
MIA
1
6
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Apr 6
@NY
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 4
CHA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 2
@GS
1
16
2
4
.500
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
4
Mar 31
@UTA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 29
@LAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
John Wall
Sidelined
John Wall (quad) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
This isn't surprising at all with the Wizards locked in as the No. 4 seed, and Wall dealing with an actual injury (although a minor one). Wall will be just fine for the postseason, but it doesn't make sense for him to risk the quad getting worse in a meaningless game. Brandon Jennings figures to earn the start in his place tonight, with Trey Burke and Tomas Satoransky seeing some increased opportunity with the second unit.
Apr 12
2
Brandon Jennings
3
Tomas Satoransky
4
Trey Burke
SG
1
Bradley Beal
Sidelined
Bradley Beal (rest), John Wall (quad) and Markieff Morris (rest) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Beal was lobbying to play to try and get Washington to the 50-win mark, but Scott Brooks will instead keep his studs on the sidelines to ensure they're healthy for a postseason run. Bojan Bogdanovic owns a 33.5 usage with all these guys off the floor this season, so he'll likely be starting and is certainly on the radar as a potential DFS target tonight.
Apr 12
2
Sheldon McClellan
SF
1
Otto Porter
Sidelined
Otto Porter (back) will start and play limited minutes Wednesday vs. Miami.
Marcin Gortat will join Porter in the starting lineup tonight, but he'll also be playing limited minutes, so neither of these guys are all that attractive in daily leagues. Bojan Bogdanovic figures to see heavy minutes and a noticeable uptick in usage tonight sans John Wall (quad), Bradley Beal (rest) and Markieff Morris (rest), and Jason Smith should be earning extended minutes as well.
Apr 12
2
Bojan Bogdanovic
3
Kelly Oubre
PF
1
Markieff Morris
Sidelined
Markieff Morris (ankle, rest) will not suit up for Wednesday's regular-season finale against Miami.
Scott Brooks is resting most of his main guys for Wednesday's meaningless game, and guys like Jason Smith and Kelly Oubre figure to earn some extended minutes in Morris' absence tonight. Smith could be looking at a start, and with averages of 10.0 points, 5.7 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.0 blocks per game through three starts this season, Smith could be someone to consider as a streamer in deep leagues.
Apr 12
2
Jason Smith
3
Chris McCullough
C
1
Marcin Gortat
2
Ian Mahinmi
Sidelined
Ian Mahinmi (strained left calf) will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days.
Mahinmi will sit out Washington's regular-season finale against Miami on Wednesday, and he'll likely be missing the first three games of the Wizards' first-round series against the Hawks. "Hopefully he feels better then, but you never know," Brooks said. "But he’s definitely going to miss the first couple of games [of the playoffs]." Jason Smith will be picking up most of the reserve five-man minutes in Mahinmi's absence.
Apr 12
3
Daniel Ochefu
Playoff Previews: Part 2
Apr 12
Ryan Knaus previews a pair of looming playoff matchups -- the Rockets vs. Thunder and the Clippers vs. Jazz.
