Tomas Satoransky | Guard | #31

Team: Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/30/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 210
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (2) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

The Wizards will start Brandon Jennings, Tomas Satoransky, Kelly Oubre, Otto Porter and Marcin Gortat on Wednesday vs. the Heat.
The Wizards are resting John Wall, Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris, while Porter and Gortat are expected to see limited minutes. Satoransky should get a lot of burn, but he's strictly a punt option in DFS with a low ceiling. Apr 12 - 6:49 PM
Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
5669215279872460140.4292333.697934.2656362.71.41.60.40.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 10@DET12046.66712.500221.0000003300111
Apr 8MIA1612.50000.00000.000011000002
Apr 6@NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 4CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 2@GS11624.50001.00000.000000300004
Mar 31@UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 29@LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1John Wall
2Brandon Jennings
3Tomas Satoransky
4Trey Burke
SG1Bradley Beal
2Sheldon McClellan
SF1Otto Porter
2Bojan Bogdanovic
3Kelly Oubre
PF1Markieff Morris
2Jason Smith
3Chris McCullough
C1Marcin Gortat
2Ian Mahinmi
3Daniel Ochefu
 

 