The Wizards will start Brandon Jennings, Tomas Satoransky, Kelly Oubre, Otto Porter and Marcin Gortat on Wednesday vs. the Heat. The Wizards are resting John Wall, Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris, while Porter and Gortat are expected to see limited minutes. Satoransky should get a lot of burn, but he's strictly a punt option in DFS with a low ceiling. Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter

Tomas Satoransky played 18 scoreless minutes off Washington's bench on Wednesday. Trey Burke was out tonight for personal reasons, which shifted a few more minutes to Satoransky. The Wizards signed PG Brandon Jennings to bolster their backcourt on Wednesday, which relegates both Satoransky and Burke to the fantasy scrap heap.

Tomas Satoransky scored four points with four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes against the 76ers on Saturday. He surprisingly played a bunch in this game. The Wizards could be without Otto Porter (hip), but there's no need to add Satoransky almost anywhere.