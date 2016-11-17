Player Page

Quincy Acy | Forward | #4

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 240
College: Baylor
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (7) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
According to ESPN's Marc Stein, the Nets will sign Quincy Acy to replace Anthony Bennett.
This is actually a decent landing spot for Acy, as the Nets are thin at power forward behind Trevor Booker because Chris McCullough hasn't really taken the next step in his development. Acy is a solid defender, but he has career averages of 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds and isn't on the fantasy radar just yet. Jan 9 - 11:00 AM
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
64813800517.29423.66717.143022.21.30.00.00.30.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012TOR2911.81.42.6.5600.00.1.5001.11.3.8161.01.62.70.40.60.40.51.84.0
2013SAC6313.51.02.2.4680.10.2.2670.60.8.6601.12.33.40.40.50.40.41.92.7
2014NY 6818.92.24.9.4590.30.9.3001.11.4.7841.23.34.41.00.90.40.32.25.9
2015SAC5914.92.03.6.5560.30.8.3880.81.2.7351.12.13.20.50.50.50.41.75.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012TOR293414275.56012.5003138.8163047771117131553116
2013SAC6385266141.468415.2673553.6607214421628302326122171
2014NY 681288152331.4591860.3007697.7847922230168602722147398
2015SAC59877119214.5561949.3885068.7356512318827272924103307
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 7ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 5PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 3WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 29@LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 27HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 26@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Isaiah Whitehead
3Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Sean Kilpatrick
2Joe Harris
3Caris LeVert
4Randy Foye
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF1Trevor Booker
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 