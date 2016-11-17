Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Quincy Acy
Roster
Quincy Acy
(F)
Spencer Dinwiddie
(G)
Joe Harris
(G)
Caris LeVert
(G)
Luis Scola
(F/C)
Bojan Bogdanovic
(G/F)
Randy Foye
(G)
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
(G/F)
Jeremy Lin
(G)
Isaiah Whitehead
(G)
Trevor Booker
(F)
Justin Hamilton
(F/C)
Sean Kilpatrick
(G/F)
Brook Lopez
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Quincy Acy | Forward | #4
Team:
Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/6/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 240
College:
Baylor
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (7) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17:$1,050,961 2017-18: $1,178,992 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to ESPN's Marc Stein, the Nets will sign Quincy Acy to replace Anthony Bennett.
This is actually a decent landing spot for Acy, as the Nets are thin at power forward behind Trevor Booker because Chris McCullough hasn't really taken the next step in his development. Acy is a solid defender, but he has career averages of 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds and isn't on the fantasy radar just yet.
Jan 9 - 11:00 AM
Source:
Marc Stein on Twitter
Mavs waive F Quincy Acy.
The Mavs just need some guard depth, so they had to cut Acy to make room. He'll likely join another NBA team in the near future.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 03:32:00 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
Quincy Acy (face) didn't leave the Mavs' bench on Wednesday.
Acy was active, however, so this looks like a straight DNP-CD. We're taking him off the injury report.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 11:46:00 PM
Quincy Acy (face) will be active against the Mavs on Wednesday.
He was listed as questionable for this game, but he will be available. With Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) out, Acy could get a few minutes off the bench.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 06:29:00 PM
Source:
Earl Sneed on Twitter
Stein: Nets to sign F Quincy Acy
Jan 9 - 11:00 AM
Quincy Acy gets waived
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 03:32:00 PM
Quincy Acy (face) gets DNP-CD
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 11:46:00 PM
Quincy Acy (face) will be active
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 06:29:00 PM
More Quincy Acy Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
6
48
13
8
0
0
5
17
.294
2
3
.667
1
7
.143
0
2
2.2
1.3
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
TOR
29
11.8
1.4
2.6
.560
0.0
0.1
.500
1.1
1.3
.816
1.0
1.6
2.7
0.4
0.6
0.4
0.5
1.8
4.0
2013
SAC
63
13.5
1.0
2.2
.468
0.1
0.2
.267
0.6
0.8
.660
1.1
2.3
3.4
0.4
0.5
0.4
0.4
1.9
2.7
2014
NY
68
18.9
2.2
4.9
.459
0.3
0.9
.300
1.1
1.4
.784
1.2
3.3
4.4
1.0
0.9
0.4
0.3
2.2
5.9
2015
SAC
59
14.9
2.0
3.6
.556
0.3
0.8
.388
0.8
1.2
.735
1.1
2.1
3.2
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.4
1.7
5.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
TOR
29
341
42
75
.560
1
2
.500
31
38
.816
30
47
77
11
17
13
15
53
116
2013
SAC
63
852
66
141
.468
4
15
.267
35
53
.660
72
144
216
28
30
23
26
122
171
2014
NY
68
1288
152
331
.459
18
60
.300
76
97
.784
79
222
301
68
60
27
22
147
398
2015
SAC
59
877
119
214
.556
19
49
.388
50
68
.735
65
123
188
27
27
29
24
103
307
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 7
ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 5
PHO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 3
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 30
@GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 29
@LAK
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 27
HOU
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 26
@NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeremy Lin
Sidelined
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday against the 76ers.
While his hamstring strain is not at bad as the last one, the Nets are going to be very, very careful to prevent another injury to their point guard. With Lin out again, Isaiah Whitehead should get most of the minutes at the one after Spencer Dinwiddie laid an egg on Friday.
Jan 7
2
Isaiah Whitehead
3
Spencer Dinwiddie
SG
1
Sean Kilpatrick
2
Joe Harris
3
Caris LeVert
4
Randy Foye
SF
1
Bojan Bogdanovic
2
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF
1
Trevor Booker
Sidelined
Trevor Booker (hip) returned to Sunday's loss to the 76ers and finished with four points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes.
Booker had a tough fall and was initially ruled out for the remainder of the game, but he eventually made his way back to the court, which is a good sign regarding his status for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Jan 8
C
1
Brook Lopez
2
Luis Scola
3
Justin Hamilton
