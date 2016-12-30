Player Page

Hollis Thompson | Guard/Forward | #31

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/3/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 220
College: Georgetown
Contract: view contract details
The Pelicans are close to signing Hollis Thompson to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.
New Orleans lacks depth in the backcourt and wings, following their splashy trade for DeMarcus Cousins, and they recently auditioned Thompson in addition to Mario Chalmers, Quinn Cook and Reggie Williams. He'll be a bit player, assuming he does crack the Pelicans' rotation, and the vast majority of owners can leave him on the wire. Feb 22 - 7:23 PM
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3156217184261466159.4151320.6502671.366695.52.70.80.50.30.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013PHI7722.62.24.8.4600.92.2.4010.70.9.7120.92.33.20.90.80.70.21.96.0
2014PHI7125.03.27.6.4131.64.0.4010.91.3.7080.72.02.81.20.90.80.42.08.8
2015PHI7728.03.58.8.3971.95.1.3800.91.2.7190.72.83.51.31.00.50.32.49.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013PHI771742171372.46067167.4015273.7127317424773605312144461
2014PHI711776224543.413115287.4016389.7085314519885665726141626
2015PHI772158270680.397149392.3806996.7195421827299763624187758
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 15@BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 13@CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 11MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 9@ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 8SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 6@DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 4@MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000

PosRoleName
PG1Jrue Holiday
2Tim Frazier
SG1E'Twaun Moore
SF1Solomon Hill
2Omri Casspi
3Quincy Pondexter
4Hollis Thompson
PF1Anthony Davis
2Terrence Jones
3Dante Cunningham
4Cheick Diallo
5Donatas Motiejunas
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Alexis Ajinca
3Omer Asik
 

 