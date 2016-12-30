Welcome,
date 2016-12-30
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Hollis Thompson | Guard/Forward | #31
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/3/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 220
College:
Georgetown
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,015,696 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Pelicans are close to signing Hollis Thompson to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.
New Orleans lacks depth in the backcourt and wings, following their splashy trade for DeMarcus Cousins, and they recently auditioned Thompson in addition to Mario Chalmers, Quinn Cook and Reggie Williams. He'll be a bit player, assuming he does crack the Pelicans' rotation, and the vast majority of owners can leave him on the wire.
Feb 22 - 7:23 PM
Source:
Marc Stein on Twitter
76ers waive G/F Hollis Thompson.
The 76ers want to play Dario Saric at the three more and it's been a successful combo for them, so getting him more minutes at that spot makes sense -- he also had the game-winning pass on Tuesday night. This should also help Robert Covington get a couple extra minutes. Saric and RoCo figure to be trending up and both get slight bumps along with Ersan Ilyasova. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot also sticks in the rotation.
Jan 4 - 4:05 PM
Source:
Derek Bodner on Twitter
Hollis Thompson scored seven points with one rebound, one assist and one 3-pointer in 21 minutes against the Jazz on Thursday.
With Nik Stauskas set to slide over to the point guard spot more on Friday, there should be even more run for Thompson. Still, not getting a bump tonight with Gerald Henderson (hip) out is somewhat discouraging. While he could start on Friday, he'll be a risky DFS play.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:01:00 AM
Hollis Thompson (sore left knee) returned from a one-game absence on Sunday, coming off the bench for one point and three rebounds in 17 minutes.
Philly ranks last in the league in offensive efficiency at 97.3 points per 100 possessions, but they took advantage of a great matchup to boost that number to 104.0 for tonight. Nik Stauskas (sore left knee) was out of commission tonight and Thompson still couldn't join in the offensive fun, which is further proof that he belongs on the waiver wire.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 10:42:00 PM
Report: Pelicans to sign FA Hollis Thompson
Feb 22 - 7:23 PM
Hollis Thompson gets waived on Wednesday
Jan 4 - 4:05 PM
Hollis Thompson scores seven points
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:01:00 AM
Hollis Thompson was ineffective against Nets
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 10:42:00 PM
More Hollis Thompson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Now Orleans Pelicans Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
31
562
171
84
26
14
66
159
.415
13
20
.650
26
71
.366
6
9
5.5
2.7
0.8
0.5
0.3
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
PHI
77
22.6
2.2
4.8
.460
0.9
2.2
.401
0.7
0.9
.712
0.9
2.3
3.2
0.9
0.8
0.7
0.2
1.9
6.0
2014
PHI
71
25.0
3.2
7.6
.413
1.6
4.0
.401
0.9
1.3
.708
0.7
2.0
2.8
1.2
0.9
0.8
0.4
2.0
8.8
2015
PHI
77
28.0
3.5
8.8
.397
1.9
5.1
.380
0.9
1.2
.719
0.7
2.8
3.5
1.3
1.0
0.5
0.3
2.4
9.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
PHI
77
1742
171
372
.460
67
167
.401
52
73
.712
73
174
247
73
60
53
12
144
461
2014
PHI
71
1776
224
543
.413
115
287
.401
63
89
.708
53
145
198
85
66
57
26
141
626
2015
PHI
77
2158
270
680
.397
149
392
.380
69
96
.719
54
218
272
99
76
36
24
187
758
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 15
@BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 13
@CHA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 11
MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 9
@ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 8
SA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 6
@DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 4
@MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
Tim Frazier
SG
1
E'Twaun Moore
SF
1
Solomon Hill
2
Omri Casspi
Sidelined
Omri Casspi will reportedly be traded to the Pelicans as part of Sunday's deal centered around DeMarcus Cousins.
Casspi, who has been dealing with a calf injury since mid-January, has been targeting a return soon after the All-Star break. Assuming he's healthy, he should vie for minutes with guys like Dante Cunningham, Solomon Hill and Terrence Jones. The Kings' frontcourt minutes will be swallowed up by Cousins and Anthony Davis, so it's hard to trust Casspi or any other forward on the roster.
Feb 20
3
Quincy Pondexter
Sidelined
Quincy Pondexter underwent successful arthroscopic left knee surgery on Wednesday morning.
His timetable will be released at a later date. We've seen Pondexter doing some on-court work dating back to November, but his return date has been a mystery since training camp. Considering the litany of knee injuries Pondexter had, he's likely going to be out for the majority of the rest of the season.
Jan 4
4
Hollis Thompson
PF
1
Anthony Davis
2
Terrence Jones
Sidelined
The Pelicans are reportedly looking to trade Terrence Jones in the wake of Sunday's deal that brought DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans.
The desire for a trade is a "mutual decision" between the team and Jones' representatives, and it makes sense now that frontcourt minutes are scarce. The sheer uncertainty of his situation makes it difficult to own him, but Jones' fantasy value could spike if he's dealt an ideal role -- he's a luxury hold until the deadline passes.
Feb 20
3
Dante Cunningham
Sidelined
Dante Cunningham (personal) will not play Wednesday vs. Memphis.
This is the second straight game Cunningham has missed due to personal reasons. We still don't know what Cunningham is dealing with, but hopefully, it's something positive, such as the birth of a child. Terrence Jones (right thumb) has also been ruled out Wednesday. Alexis Ajinca started Monday's game. It was his first start since in 2017. Donatas Motiejunas will also likely see extended minutes once again.
Feb 14
4
Cheick Diallo
5
Donatas Motiejunas
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Alexis Ajinca
3
Omer Asik
Sidelined
Omer Asik (illness) is doubtful to play against the Rockets on Thursday.
He's not in the rotation anyway. The Pelicans would love to shed Asik's contract.
Feb 22
Headlines
Top-175 Fantasy Values
Feb 22
Ryan Knaus helps owners prepare for the final weeks of the NBA season by examining top-175 ranks for 9-cat and 8-cat leagues.
More NBA Columns
»
Top-175 Fantasy Values
Feb 22
»
Dose: Sweet Lou now in HOU
Feb 22
»
Deal Breakdown: HOU Gets Lou
Feb 21
»
Don't Touch Jimmy?
Feb 21
»
Dose: Monday's News Recap
Feb 21
»
Trade Deadline Rumor Pod 2
Feb 20
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 18
Feb 20
»
Boogie Breakdown: Kings Side
Feb 20
NBA Headlines
»
Report: Tiago Splitter to 76ers in package
»
Report: Pelicans to sign FA Hollis Thompson
»
Deron Williams, Andrew Bogut don't practice
»
Woj: Wizards acquire Bojan Bogdanovic
»
Miles Plumlee (calf) out at least two weeks
»
Mike D'Antoni: Lou Williams is the 7th man
»
Kenneth Faried (ankle) doubtful for Thursday
»
Chris Paul cleared, could play Thursday night
»
Jameer Nelson passes Mudiay on depth chart
»
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) could play Friday?
»
Report: Houston not looking to deal Beverley
»
Report: IND assessing market for Paul George
NBA Links
»
Fighting Through DFS Slumps
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
