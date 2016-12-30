Hollis Thompson | Guard/Forward | #31

Latest News Recent News

The Pelicans are close to signing Hollis Thompson to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN's Marc Stein. New Orleans lacks depth in the backcourt and wings, following their splashy trade for DeMarcus Cousins, and they recently auditioned Thompson in addition to Mario Chalmers, Quinn Cook and Reggie Williams. He'll be a bit player, assuming he does crack the Pelicans' rotation, and the vast majority of owners can leave him on the wire. Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

76ers waive G/F Hollis Thompson. The 76ers want to play Dario Saric at the three more and it's been a successful combo for them, so getting him more minutes at that spot makes sense -- he also had the game-winning pass on Tuesday night. This should also help Robert Covington get a couple extra minutes. Saric and RoCo figure to be trending up and both get slight bumps along with Ersan Ilyasova. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot also sticks in the rotation. Source: Derek Bodner on Twitter

Hollis Thompson scored seven points with one rebound, one assist and one 3-pointer in 21 minutes against the Jazz on Thursday. With Nik Stauskas set to slide over to the point guard spot more on Friday, there should be even more run for Thompson. Still, not getting a bump tonight with Gerald Henderson (hip) out is somewhat discouraging. While he could start on Friday, he'll be a risky DFS play.