Miles Plumlee | Center/Forward | #18 Team: Milwaukee Bucks Age / DOB: (28) / 9/1/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 249 College: Duke Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (26) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $11,500,000 2017-18: $12,362,500 2018-19: $13,225,000 2019-20: $14,087,500 2020-21: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Miles Plumlee is starting in place of John Henson on Monday vs. the Rockets. You just have to laugh at this point as coach Jason Kidd is up to his old tricks. The Bucks have lost five games in a row, but moving Plumlee back into the first unit over Henson and Greg Monroe is a crime. The $52 million Plumlee is averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds this season and is not a fantasy pickup. Source: Bucks on Twitter

Miles Plumlee (finger) played four minutes with one rebound against the Knicks on Wednesday. He saw first half minutes, looked bad, and got the quick hook. Plumlee doesn't have much value.

Miles Plumlee (right index finger) will not play on Saturday against the Bulls. He has a sprain to his right index finger and his status is not clear going forward. Plumlee is not really in the rotation anyway. Source: C.F. Gardner on Twitter