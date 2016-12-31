Player Page

Miles Plumlee | Center/Forward | #18

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/1/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 249
College: Duke
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (26) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Miles Plumlee is starting in place of John Henson on Monday vs. the Rockets.
You just have to laugh at this point as coach Jason Kidd is up to his old tricks. The Bucks have lost five games in a row, but moving Plumlee back into the first unit over Henson and Greg Monroe is a crime. The $52 million Plumlee is averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds this season and is not a fantasy pickup. Jan 23 - 6:25 PM
Source: Bucks on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2925966411792352.4422031.645000.07202.31.40.60.30.70.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012IND143.90.41.5.2380.00.0.0000.20.3.7500.90.71.60.10.20.00.20.40.9
2013PHO8024.53.66.9.5170.00.0.0000.91.7.5612.55.47.80.51.40.61.12.38.1
2014MLW7316.41.93.5.5350.00.0.0000.30.6.4781.52.84.40.50.70.60.91.54.0
2015MLW6114.22.33.8.6010.00.0.0000.61.0.5761.52.33.80.30.70.30.81.25.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012IND1454521.23800.00034.7501210222303513
2013PHO801963286553.51700.00074132.561198428626431115090185646
2014MLW731195136254.53500.0002246.47811220832034514166111294
2015MLW61869140233.60100.0003459.576941382321640215073314
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 21@MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 20@ORL11625.40000.00037.429000000117
Jan 18@HOU1301.00000.00000.000011000000
Jan 16PHI1100.00000.00000.000011000000
Jan 15@ATL1600.00000.00000.000011000020
Jan 13MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 10@SA13111.00000.00000.000000000002

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Matthew Dellavedova
2Malcolm Brogdon
SG1Tony Snell
2Khris Middleton
3Jason Terry
4Rashad Vaughn
SF1Giannis Antetokounmpo
2Mirza Teletovic
3Steve Novak
PF1Jabari Parker
2Michael Beasley
3Thon Maker
C1John Henson
2Greg Monroe
3Miles Plumlee
 

 