Latest News Recent News

Updating a previous item, Mirza Teletovic (concussion) has been ruled out of Monday's game and has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Teletovic took a hard fall last week, and although it was originally believed to be a neck injury it's now been ruled a concussion. Without Money Mirza available, Michael Beasley (probable, foot) should find his way into some minutes for however long Teletovic remains sidelined. Source: CF Gardner on Twitter

Mirza Teletovic (illness) is questionable for Monday's game vs. the Wizards. Teletovic has seen a spike in minutes recently due to Michael Beasley's foot injury, but Beasley is expected to return on Monday. Teletovic is averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 triples in 21.6 minutes per game over his last five, so he's a deep-league asset for now. Source: NBA.com

Mirza Teletovic couldn't cash in vs. the Cavs on Wednesday, going 1-of-4 from the field to finish with three points, five boards, one assist and one block in 19 minutes. Michael Beasley (foot) was out again but Teletovic flopped after averaging 11.7 points and 2.3 triples in his past three games. The Bucks were coming off a stinging OT loss at home to the Cavs and they couldn't avenge themselves on the road in Cleveland tonight -- despite Teletovic's ineffective play, he should still see 18-22 minutes on Friday if Beasley isn't ready to go.