Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Giannis Antetokounmpo
(G/F)
Matthew Dellavedova
(G)
Khris Middleton
(G/F)
Jabari Parker
(F)
Mirza Teletovic
(F)
Michael Beasley
(F)
John Henson
(F/C)
Greg Monroe
(F/C)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Jason Terry
(G)
Malcolm Brogdon
(G)
Thon Maker
(F)
Steve Novak
(F)
Tony Snell
(G/F)
Rashad Vaughn
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mirza Teletovic | Forward | #35
Team:
Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 9/17/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 242
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $10,500,000 2017-18: $10,500,000 2018-19: $10,500,000 2019-20: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Updating a previous item, Mirza Teletovic (concussion) has been ruled out of Monday's game and has entered the NBA's concussion protocol.
Teletovic took a hard fall last week, and although it was originally believed to be a neck injury it's now been ruled a concussion. Without Money Mirza available, Michael Beasley (probable, foot) should find his way into some minutes for however long Teletovic remains sidelined.
Dec 26 - 5:48 PM
Source:
CF Gardner on Twitter
Mirza Teletovic (illness) is questionable for Monday's game vs. the Wizards.
Teletovic has seen a spike in minutes recently due to Michael Beasley's foot injury, but Beasley is expected to return on Monday. Teletovic is averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 triples in 21.6 minutes per game over his last five, so he's a deep-league asset for now.
Dec 26 - 12:44 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Mirza Teletovic couldn't cash in vs. the Cavs on Wednesday, going 1-of-4 from the field to finish with three points, five boards, one assist and one block in 19 minutes.
Michael Beasley (foot) was out again but Teletovic flopped after averaging 11.7 points and 2.3 triples in his past three games. The Bucks were coming off a stinging OT loss at home to the Cavs and they couldn't avenge themselves on the road in Cleveland tonight -- despite Teletovic's ineffective play, he should still see 18-22 minutes on Friday if Beasley isn't ready to go.
Dec 21 - 9:37 PM
Mirza Teletovic played 19 minutes and hit 5-of-10 shots and three 3-pointers for 13 points, zero rebounds and two assists on Thursday.
He went off for 25 points and five 3-pointers on Saturday, disappeared on Monday and then made a lukewarm appearance tonight. Just keep an eye on him, as he's not yet worth consideration in most fantasy leagues. And by 'most,' we mean 'all.'
Dec 15 - 11:30 PM
Mirza Teletovic placed in concussion protocol
Dec 26 - 5:48 PM
Mirza Teletovic (illness) questionable Monday
Dec 26 - 12:44 PM
Mirza Teletovic quiet in 19 minutes vs. Cavs
Dec 21 - 9:37 PM
Mirza Teletovic scores 13 points in win
Dec 15 - 11:30 PM
More Mirza Teletovic Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Bucks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
25
446
196
73
18
2
68
171
.398
13
18
.722
47
129
.364
8
18
7.8
2.9
0.7
0.1
0.7
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
BKN
53
9.5
1.3
3.5
.384
0.7
2.0
.343
0.2
0.2
.818
0.6
1.2
1.8
0.4
0.4
0.2
0.2
1.0
3.5
2013
BKN
72
19.4
3.1
7.3
.418
1.9
4.8
.390
0.6
0.9
.710
0.8
2.9
3.7
0.8
0.8
0.4
0.3
2.0
8.6
2014
BKN
40
22.4
3.1
8.0
.382
1.6
4.8
.321
0.8
1.2
.717
0.7
4.2
4.9
1.2
1.3
0.4
0.4
1.9
8.5
2015
PHO
79
21.3
4.2
9.8
.427
2.3
5.8
.393
1.5
2.0
.774
0.7
3.1
3.8
1.1
1.1
0.4
0.3
2.0
12.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
BKN
53
504
71
185
.384
37
108
.343
9
11
.818
33
62
95
23
20
13
8
53
188
2013
BKN
72
1399
221
529
.418
136
349
.390
44
62
.710
60
206
266
57
54
29
23
143
622
2014
BKN
40
894
122
319
.382
62
193
.321
33
46
.717
27
167
194
46
53
14
16
74
339
2015
PHO
79
1683
332
777
.427
181
460
.393
120
155
.774
55
247
302
89
84
32
21
159
965
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
WAS
1
24
0
9
.000
0
6
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
0
0
1
2
0
Dec 21
@CLE
1
19
1
4
.250
0
3
.000
1
2
.500
0
5
5
1
2
0
1
4
3
Dec 20
CLE
1
19
4
9
.444
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
1
4
5
0
1
0
0
2
9
Dec 16
@CHI
1
27
5
10
.500
3
8
.375
0
0
.000
0
8
8
2
0
0
1
2
13
Dec 15
CHI
1
19
5
10
.500
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
3
13
Dec 12
@TOR
1
19
2
7
.286
0
5
.000
0
0
.000
0
7
7
1
2
0
0
2
4
Dec 10
@WAS
1
26
8
12
.667
5
6
.833
4
4
1.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
1
2
25
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Matthew Dellavedova
2
Malcolm Brogdon
SG
1
Tony Snell
2
Khris Middleton
Sidelined
Khris Middleton (torn left hamstring) remains confident he will return this season, although no timetable has been established.
Middleton is traveling with the Bucks this week and informed reporters that he has been doing some light jogging and shooting. "I’m making good progress within the last couple weeks but I’ve still got a long way to go," Middleton said. "I feel like I’ll definitely be back this year, barring a setback or anything like that." Middleton said the earliest he thought he could return was around the all-star break in mid-February. Although he admitted that is the best-case scenario, "That was just if everything went perfectly." If your league has an IR spot, he's worth stashing.
Dec 23
3
Jason Terry
4
Rashad Vaughn
Sidelined
Rashad Vaughn (left ankle sprain) said he's likely going to be out a "couple of weeks."
Vaughn has only been playing 11.9 minutes per game in 14 appearances this season, so his absence won't have a significant impact on the rotation. If anything, Malcolm Brogdon and Jason Terry may pick up a few more minutes each night.
Dec 26
SF
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2
Mirza Teletovic
Sidelined
Updating a previous item, Mirza Teletovic (concussion) has been ruled out of Monday's game and has entered the NBA's concussion protocol.
Teletovic took a hard fall last week, and although it was originally believed to be a neck injury it's now been ruled a concussion. Without Money Mirza available, Michael Beasley (probable, foot) should find his way into some minutes for however long Teletovic remains sidelined.
Dec 26
3
Steve Novak
Sidelined
Steve Novak (illness) will not play on Monday vs. the Wizards.
He's not in the rotation, so this doesn't have any fantasy implications.
Dec 26
PF
1
Jabari Parker
2
Michael Beasley
Sidelined
Updating a previous item, Michael Beasley (foot) is expected to be available on Monday.
Beasley came in with a probable designation, so no big surprise here. Whether or not he plays only Jason Kidd truly knows, but Super Cool Beas should be ready if called upon.
Dec 26
3
Thon Maker
C
1
John Henson
2
Greg Monroe
3
Miles Plumlee
Headlines
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Jonas Nader updates his NBA power rankings for Week 10, with the Cavaliers moving up to No. 1 at the expense of the Warriors.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
»
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
»
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
»
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
»
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
»
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
»
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA Headlines
»
Update: Tim Hardaway Jr. ruled out Monday
»
Dwight Howard (back) is active Monday
»
Trevor Booker (rest) will play Monday
»
Joe Harris starting, Bogdanovic to bench
»
Stuckey (hamstring) will play on Monday
»
Richard Jefferson starting for the Cavaliers
»
Marco Belinelli (ankle) ruled out Monday
»
Evan Fournier (heel) ruled out for Monday
»
Mirza Teletovic placed in concussion protocol
»
Rudy Gay (hip) upgraded to questionable
»
Rodney Hood (illness) 'feeling a lot better'
»
Josh Richardson has sharp pain in R wrist
