Mirza Teletovic | Forward | #35

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/17/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 242
Contract: view contract details
Updating a previous item, Mirza Teletovic (concussion) has been ruled out of Monday's game and has entered the NBA's concussion protocol.
Teletovic took a hard fall last week, and although it was originally believed to be a neck injury it's now been ruled a concussion. Without Money Mirza available, Michael Beasley (probable, foot) should find his way into some minutes for however long Teletovic remains sidelined. Dec 26 - 5:48 PM
Source: CF Gardner on Twitter
More Mirza Teletovic Player News

Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
254461967318268171.3981318.72247129.3648187.82.90.70.10.70.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012BKN539.51.33.5.3840.72.0.3430.20.2.8180.61.21.80.40.40.20.21.03.5
2013BKN7219.43.17.3.4181.94.8.3900.60.9.7100.82.93.70.80.80.40.32.08.6
2014BKN4022.43.18.0.3821.64.8.3210.81.2.7170.74.24.91.21.30.40.41.98.5
2015PHO7921.34.29.8.4272.35.8.3931.52.0.7740.73.13.81.11.10.40.32.012.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012BKN5350471185.38437108.343911.818336295232013853188
2013BKN721399221529.418136349.3904462.7106020626657542923143622
2014BKN40894122319.38262193.3213346.717271671944653141674339
2015PHO791683332777.427181460.393120155.7745524730289843221159965
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23WAS12409.00006.00000.000022000120
Dec 21@CLE11914.25003.00012.500055120143
Dec 20CLE11949.44415.20000.000145010029
Dec 16@CHI127510.50038.37500.0000882001213
Dec 15CHI119510.50035.60000.0000002100313
Dec 12@TOR11927.28605.00000.000077120024
Dec 10@WAS126812.66756.833441.0000330001225

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Matthew Dellavedova
2Malcolm Brogdon
SG1Tony Snell
2Khris Middleton
3Jason Terry
4Rashad Vaughn
SF1Giannis Antetokounmpo
2Mirza Teletovic
3Steve Novak
PF1Jabari Parker
2Michael Beasley
3Thon Maker
C1John Henson
2Greg Monroe
3Miles Plumlee
 

 