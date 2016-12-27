Jae Crowder | Forward | #99

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Amari Cooper to 'demand the ball' vs. Texans
Broncos to interview Kyle Shanahan Saturday
Seahawks sign KR Devin Hester for playoff run
Report: Vance Joseph leader for Broncos' job
49ers to interview Anthony Lynn on Wednesday
Broncos to interview Kansas City's Dave Toub
Bucs DC Mike Smith to interview with Bolts
Carr admits he played through broken finger
Chargers seek to interview Lions DC Austin
Redskins OC McVay interviewing with 49ers
Texans' Kevin Johnson undergoes foot surgery
Chip Kelly says he'd take coordinating job
Jae Crowder scores 21 w/ five 3-pointers
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 w/ 15 assists in win
Marc Gasol starting against the Lakers
Derrick Favors scores 12 points in 29 minutes
Joel Embiid scores 25 points in 30 minutes
Robert Covington hits game-winner for 76ers
James Johnson and Tyler Johnson ruled out
Deron Williams (illness) is starting Tuesday
Kenneth Faried (back) will not play Tuesday
Brandon Knight (wrist) ruled out Tuesday
Ty Lawson (face) will not play Tuesday
Patrick Patterson (ankle) ruled out Tuesday
Nikita Kucherov picks up 3 points in loss
Nikolaj Ehlers scores 2G, 1A in win over TB
Evgeny Kuznetsov nets 1G, 3A in OT W over TO
Blue Jackets extend winning streak to 16
Mike Cammalleri scores goal, assist in win
Max Pacioretty is expected to play Tuesday
Travis Zajac returns from illness Tuesday
December's first star goes to Bobrovsky
Jamie Benn not expected to play Wednesday
Matthews claims Rookie of the Month honor
Max Pacioretty will be a game-time decision
Flyers activate Michal Neuvirth from IR
Atlanta scheduled for repaving project
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Leidner: Claeys firing a 'terrible decision'
Texas brings in Bears RB coach Stan Drayton
Gators CB Quincy Wilson to push off to NFL
Minnesota drops axe on HC Tracy Claeys
Wake HC Clawson receives eight-year extension
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
Watford winless streak extends to five
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
Jae Crowder
Roster
Avery Bradley
(G)
Gerald Green
(G/F)
Jonas Jerebko
(F)
Kelly Olynyk
(C)
Isaiah Thomas
(G)
Jaylen Brown
(F)
Al Horford
(F/C)
Amir Johnson
(F/C)
Terry Rozier
(G)
James Young
(F)
Jae Crowder
(F)
Demetrius Jackson
(G)
Jordan Mickey
(F)
Marcus Smart
(G)
Tyler Zeller
(C)
Jae Crowder | Forward | #99
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 7/6/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 235
College:
Marquette
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (4) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $6,286,408 2017-18: $6,796,117 2018-19: $7,305,825 2019-20: $7,815,533 2020-21: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
Jae Crowder scored 21 points with five 3-pointers in Tuesday's win over the Jazz.
The Celtics hit 17 triples in the win at a 54.8 percent clip, tying their team record for the highest 3-point percentage in a game with 30 or more attempts (h/t StatMuse). Crowder finished 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line with three boards, one assist and one steal, giving him a season-high 107.6 true shooting percentage. Expect another solid game against the 76ers on Friday.
Jan 3 - 10:55 PM
Jae Crowder scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting in Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies.
He hasn't taken more than nine shots in a game in his last five appearances, but he's keeping his scoring numbers up with his 3-point shooting, as he's hit at least three triples in six out of his last nine games, including three more tonight. He grabbed seven rebounds and added a block in 32 minutes, but he will draw a tough matchup with LeBron James and the Cavs on Thursday.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 11:28:00 PM
Jae Crowder went 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from the stripe during Sunday's win over the Knicks, tallying 16 points, six boards, three 3-pointers, one assist and one turnover in 34 minutes.
Crowder hasn't been racking up the steals quite like he was last season, but he's still been a top-50 guy with averages of 13.0 points, 5.1 boards, 2.3 dimes (career-high), 2.1 triples (career-high), 1.0 steal and 1.3 turnovers on 47.3 percent shooting (career-high), so we forgive him for the less-than-stellar steals stats.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 03:36:00 PM
Jae Crowder struggled against the Thunder on Friday with three points on 1-of-6 shooting.
He added just four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes. Crowder was coming in hot with top-50 value in standard leagues and was averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.2 treys in his last 11 December games, so he should bounce back against a Knicks team on Sunday that is ranked 25th in the NBA in defensive efficiency.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 11:01:00 PM
Jae Crowder scores 21 w/ five 3-pointers
Jan 3 - 10:55 PM
Jae Crowder scores 17 points in win
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 11:28:00 PM
Jae Crowder scores 16 points with three treys
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 03:36:00 PM
Jae Crowder held to three points in loss
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 11:01:00 PM
More Jae Crowder Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Celtics
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
26
817
339
132
61
28
118
246
.480
47
54
.870
56
136
.412
8
31
13.0
5.1
2.3
1.1
1.2
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
DAL
78
17.3
1.8
4.7
.384
0.8
2.5
.328
0.6
0.9
.644
0.4
1.9
2.4
1.2
0.6
0.8
0.2
1.6
5.0
2013
DAL
78
16.1
1.7
3.8
.439
0.6
1.9
.331
0.6
0.8
.754
0.6
1.9
2.5
0.8
0.5
0.8
0.3
1.3
4.6
2014
BOS
82
20.2
2.8
6.6
.420
0.7
2.5
.293
1.3
1.7
.773
0.9
2.7
3.6
1.1
0.6
0.9
0.3
1.7
7.7
2015
BOS
73
31.6
4.9
11.1
.443
1.7
5.0
.336
2.7
3.3
.820
1.0
4.2
5.1
1.8
1.1
1.7
0.5
2.7
14.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
DAL
78
1351
141
367
.384
63
192
.328
47
73
.644
35
152
187
94
49
63
17
128
392
2013
DAL
78
1258
130
296
.439
50
151
.331
46
61
.754
46
148
194
60
41
59
21
100
356
2014
BOS
82
1654
229
545
.420
61
208
.293
109
141
.773
72
221
293
94
49
72
25
137
628
2015
BOS
73
2310
360
813
.443
122
363
.336
196
239
.820
70
303
373
135
83
126
35
198
1038
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 30
MIA
1
31
3
8
.375
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
6
1
1
0
1
9
Dec 29
@CLE
1
34
5
9
.556
2
5
.400
1
2
.500
0
4
4
3
0
2
0
3
13
Dec 27
MEM
1
32
6
9
.667
3
5
.600
2
2
1.000
0
7
7
0
2
0
1
2
17
Dec 25
@NY
1
34
5
9
.556
3
6
.500
3
4
.750
1
5
6
1
0
0
0
3
16
Dec 23
OKC
1
32
1
6
.167
0
3
.000
1
1
1.000
1
3
4
1
0
2
0
5
3
Dec 22
@IND
1
35
5
9
.556
3
5
.600
2
2
1.000
1
5
6
2
3
1
0
2
15
Dec 20
@MEM
1
40
3
8
.375
1
4
.250
6
6
1.000
0
7
7
2
2
0
0
2
13
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Isaiah Thomas
2
Marcus Smart
3
Demetrius Jackson
SG
1
Avery Bradley
2
Terry Rozier
3
Gerald Green
SF
1
Jae Crowder
2
Jaylen Brown
3
James Young
Sidelined
James Young (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game vs. the Jazz.
This news does not have any fantasy impact, as Young has not appeared in a game in over a month.
Jan 3
PF
1
Amir Johnson
2
Jonas Jerebko
3
Jordan Mickey
C
1
Al Horford
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Tyler Zeller
Sidelined
Tyler Zeller (illness) will not suit up for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Zeller was recently hospitalized with a bad sinus infection, but he's since been released from the hospital, and it seems there's a decent chance he'll be able to return to action Friday vs. the 76ers. In terms of fantasy hoops, Zeller is a negligible part of the rotation in Boston, so his playing status is irrelevant.
Jan 3
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Mike Gallagher looks at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert and more.
