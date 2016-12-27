Jae Crowder | Forward | #99 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (26) / 7/6/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 235 College: Marquette Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (4) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $6,286,408 2017-18: $6,796,117 2018-19: $7,305,825 2019-20: $7,815,533 2020-21: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jae Crowder scored 21 points with five 3-pointers in Tuesday's win over the Jazz. The Celtics hit 17 triples in the win at a 54.8 percent clip, tying their team record for the highest 3-point percentage in a game with 30 or more attempts (h/t StatMuse). Crowder finished 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line with three boards, one assist and one steal, giving him a season-high 107.6 true shooting percentage. Expect another solid game against the 76ers on Friday.

Jae Crowder scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting in Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies. He hasn't taken more than nine shots in a game in his last five appearances, but he's keeping his scoring numbers up with his 3-point shooting, as he's hit at least three triples in six out of his last nine games, including three more tonight. He grabbed seven rebounds and added a block in 32 minutes, but he will draw a tough matchup with LeBron James and the Cavs on Thursday.

Jae Crowder went 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from the stripe during Sunday's win over the Knicks, tallying 16 points, six boards, three 3-pointers, one assist and one turnover in 34 minutes. Crowder hasn't been racking up the steals quite like he was last season, but he's still been a top-50 guy with averages of 13.0 points, 5.1 boards, 2.3 dimes (career-high), 2.1 triples (career-high), 1.0 steal and 1.3 turnovers on 47.3 percent shooting (career-high), so we forgive him for the less-than-stellar steals stats.