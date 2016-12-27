Player Page

Jae Crowder | Forward | #99

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 235
College: Marquette
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (4) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Jae Crowder scored 21 points with five 3-pointers in Tuesday's win over the Jazz.
The Celtics hit 17 triples in the win at a 54.8 percent clip, tying their team record for the highest 3-point percentage in a game with 30 or more attempts (h/t StatMuse). Crowder finished 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line with three boards, one assist and one steal, giving him a season-high 107.6 true shooting percentage. Expect another solid game against the 76ers on Friday. Jan 3 - 10:55 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
268173391326128118246.4804754.87056136.41283113.05.12.31.11.20.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012DAL7817.31.84.7.3840.82.5.3280.60.9.6440.41.92.41.20.60.80.21.65.0
2013DAL7816.11.73.8.4390.61.9.3310.60.8.7540.61.92.50.80.50.80.31.34.6
2014BOS8220.22.86.6.4200.72.5.2931.31.7.7730.92.73.61.10.60.90.31.77.7
2015BOS7331.64.911.1.4431.75.0.3362.73.3.8201.04.25.11.81.11.70.52.714.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012DAL781351141367.38463192.3284773.6443515218794496317128392
2013DAL781258130296.43950151.3314661.7544614819460415921100356
2014BOS821654229545.42061208.293109141.7737222129394497225137628
2015BOS732310360813.443122363.336196239.8207030337313583126351981038
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30MIA13138.37536.50000.000022611019
Dec 29@CLE13459.55625.40012.5000443020313
Dec 27MEM13269.66735.600221.0000770201217
Dec 25@NY13459.55636.50034.7501561000316
Dec 23OKC13216.16703.000111.000134102053
Dec 22@IND13559.55635.600221.0001562310215
Dec 20@MEM14038.37514.250661.0000772200213

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Isaiah Thomas
2Marcus Smart
3Demetrius Jackson
SG1Avery Bradley
2Terry Rozier
3Gerald Green
SF1Jae Crowder
2Jaylen Brown
3James Young
PF1Amir Johnson
2Jonas Jerebko
3Jordan Mickey
C1Al Horford
2Kelly Olynyk
3Tyler Zeller
 

 