Player Page

Roster

Khris Middleton | Guard/Forward | #22

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/12/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 234
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (9) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Khris Middleton (hamstring) went through a full contact on Wednesday and is getting closer to return.
He is not going to be on the current three-game road trip, so he won't play on Wednesday, Friday or Saturday. Middleton also said he wasn't going to rush back. "I had a good practice yesterday," Middleton said. "I've been ready for a while, but I've got to be smart about it, make sure I'm 100 percent ready." The sense around the team with multiple reports is that Middleton is targeting an All-Star break return, and Middleton said today "there's a chance" he can make it back before the break. He will likely be managed upon his return, but it makes sense to stash him in just about all formats right now. Feb 1 - 2:10 PM
Source: C.F. Gardner on Twitter
More Khris Middleton Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012DET2717.72.35.2.4400.51.7.3111.01.2.8440.11.71.91.00.40.60.12.06.1
2013MLW8230.04.610.4.4401.53.5.4141.41.7.8610.73.03.82.11.51.00.23.012.1
2014MLW7930.15.111.0.4671.43.4.4071.72.0.8590.63.84.42.31.41.50.12.313.4
2015MLW7936.16.414.5.4441.84.6.3963.53.9.8880.63.33.84.22.31.70.22.618.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012DET2747762141.4401445.3112732.84444650281115453165
2013MLW822461376854.440120290.414118137.861602503101691238320243990
2014MLW792378406869.467109268.407134156.85948299347182113122111831055
2015MLW7928555071142.444143361.396277312.88844258302331180131192041434

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Matthew Dellavedova
2Malcolm Brogdon
SG1Tony Snell
2Khris Middleton
3Jason Terry
4Rashad Vaughn
SF1Giannis Antetokounmpo
2Mirza Teletovic
3Steve Novak
PF1Jabari Parker
2Michael Beasley
3Thon Maker
C1John Henson
2Greg Monroe
3Miles Plumlee
 

 