Khris Middleton (hamstring) went through a full contact on Wednesday and is getting closer to return. He is not going to be on the current three-game road trip, so he won't play on Wednesday, Friday or Saturday. Middleton also said he wasn't going to rush back. "I had a good practice yesterday," Middleton said. "I've been ready for a while, but I've got to be smart about it, make sure I'm 100 percent ready." The sense around the team with multiple reports is that Middleton is targeting an All-Star break return, and Middleton said today "there's a chance" he can make it back before the break. He will likely be managed upon his return, but it makes sense to stash him in just about all formats right now. Source: C.F. Gardner on Twitter

Khris Middleton (hamstring) has been aiming for a return near the All-Star break, according to C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. This is the third different report to talk about a possible return near the All-Star break. Middleton has been doing some stuff at practice and has been doing some 1-on-1 since early this month. The Bucks will be managing his minutes, so it may be until late March until he's consistently contributing for your team. If you have a big lead or have a spare I.R. spot, give him a look. Source: C.F. Gardner on Twitter

The Bucks are "increasingly hopeful" that Khris Middleton (hamstring) could return in early- to mid-February, according to ESPN sources. The same sentiment was echoed by ESPN's announcers during Wednesday's game. Middleton previously said that he hoped to play just after the All-Star game, and the Bucks' organizational optimism is even more encouraging. There are no firm return dates, to be clear, and Middleton remains a very risky stash unless you have multiple IR spots or the luxury of a huge lead in your league. Source: ESPN.com