Justin Hamilton | Center/Forward | #41 Team: Brooklyn Nets Age / DOB: (26) / 4/1/1990 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 255 College: LSU Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (15) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $3,000,000 2017-18: $3,000,000 2018-19: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Justin Hamilton will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockets, with Brook Lopez (rest) unavailable. Hamilton has been hit-or-miss in his three starts this season, owning averages of just 5.7 points, 4.0 boards, 1.0 steal, 1.0 block and 1.0 triple on 31.6 percent shooting over 23.3 minutes per game, so he's not much more than a punt play in daily leagues. Head coach Kenny Atkinson also said that Luis Scola and Quincy Acy will get some minutes with Lopez out, but neither of those guys can be considered viable targets in most settings. Source: Tom Lorenzo on Twitter

Justin Hamilton revealed that he "couldn’t see anything" a couple weeks ago because he got the wrong prescription for his contacts. "I just started noticing when I was getting the migraines and we were trying to figure out what was going on. We figured out it was my vision,’’ Hamilton said. "We were trying to get the right prescription. Right after the [Dec. 23] Cleveland game. Christmas Eve I got finally the right prescription for both eyes." That explains his recent improvement as Hamilton has scored 16 points in two out of his last three games. He's trending up and does have nice upside, but he's not worth owning in standard leagues just yet. Source: New York Post

Justin Hamilton scored 16 points with eight rebounds, one steal, one block and four 3-pointers in 22 minutes against the Pacers on Thursday. He was hot from deep and made multiple treys for the first time in a game since Nov. 20. There could a dip in minutes for Brook Lopez on Friday, so maybe Hamilton gets another chance for minutes in the low 20s. He's still not worth owning right now.