Justin Hamilton | Center/Forward | #41

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 255
College: LSU
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (15) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Justin Hamilton will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockets, with Brook Lopez (rest) unavailable.
Hamilton has been hit-or-miss in his three starts this season, owning averages of just 5.7 points, 4.0 boards, 1.0 steal, 1.0 block and 1.0 triple on 31.6 percent shooting over 23.3 minutes per game, so he's not much more than a punt play in daily leagues. Head coach Kenny Atkinson also said that Luis Scola and Quincy Acy will get some minutes with Lopez out, but neither of those guys can be considered viable targets in most settings. Jan 15 - 4:23 PM
Source: Tom Lorenzo on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
34692234156302090211.4271825.72036114.31622276.94.60.90.60.80.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013MIA89.31.12.5.4500.41.1.3330.60.61.0000.50.40.90.00.50.60.01.03.3
2014MIN4117.32.14.3.4780.20.8.3231.01.1.8301.41.93.30.90.60.70.71.75.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013MIA874920.45039.333551.0004370450826
2014MIN4170985178.4781031.3233947.83057771343626273070219
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 13@TOR11448.50014.250221.0000222010011
Jan 12NO11639.33304.00000.000134000226
Jan 10ATL12628.25005.00000.000246320014
Jan 8PHI123611.54524.50023.6671450002216
Jan 6CLE11649.44413.33300.000426011129
Jan 5@IND12269.66745.80000.0002680011016
Jan 2UTA11624.50012.50000.000156020115

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Isaiah Whitehead
3Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Sean Kilpatrick
2Joe Harris
3Caris LeVert
4Randy Foye
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF1Trevor Booker
2Quincy Acy
3Chris McCullough
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 