Kyle O'Quinn | Center/Forward | #9

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/26/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 250
College: Norfolk State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (19) / ORL
Contract: view contract details
Kyle O'Quinn grabbed a career-high 16 boards against the Magic on Thursday, adding 14 points and five blocks in 24 minutes.
Revenge game?! KOQ certainly handled his business against the only other NBA team he's played for. We're also calling him Kyle YO-YO'Quinn these days with all the up-and-down performances and how he's getting put in and out of the lineup. His 24 minutes tonight match his total from the previous two games combined while he's more than doubled his boards (six) and points (six), as well. O'Quinn is kind of annoying, but the way he busts out every once in a while makes him worth owning in competitive leagues. He's basically the Danny Green of centers. Dec 22 - 11:21 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
27412167144331074131.5651929.65505.00031256.25.31.20.40.91.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012ORL5711.21.83.5.5130.00.0.0000.50.8.6671.12.53.70.90.60.20.51.94.1
2013ORL6917.22.75.4.5010.00.0.0000.81.2.6871.43.85.31.11.10.61.32.46.2
2014ORL5116.22.34.7.4920.20.8.2790.91.1.7720.93.03.91.21.10.60.82.25.8
2015NY 6511.72.04.2.4760.10.3.2270.70.9.7671.22.73.81.10.90.30.81.64.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012ORL57636101197.51301.0003045.6676514420952371126107232
2013ORL691186186371.50103.0005783.68710026436478783988165429
2014ORL51825119242.4921243.2794457.7724615319959553139110294
2015NY 65761129271.476522.2274660.7677617425072612049107309
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20IND11736.50000.00000.000156112136
Dec 17@DEN1701.00001.00000.000000000100
Dec 15@GS11524.50000.00013.333257021025
Dec 13@PHO128916.56301.00046.66759142110522
Dec 11@LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 9@SAC12047.57100.00000.0005611510248
Dec 7CLE12157.71400.00000.0003473100110
 

 