Kyle O'Quinn grabbed a career-high 16 boards against the Magic on Thursday, adding 14 points and five blocks in 24 minutes. Revenge game?! KOQ certainly handled his business against the only other NBA team he's played for. We're also calling him Kyle YO-YO'Quinn these days with all the up-and-down performances and how he's getting put in and out of the lineup. His 24 minutes tonight match his total from the previous two games combined while he's more than doubled his boards (six) and points (six), as well. O'Quinn is kind of annoying, but the way he busts out every once in a while makes him worth owning in competitive leagues. He's basically the Danny Green of centers.

Kyle O'Quinn played just seven minutes off the bench and failed to score in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets. O'Quinn's minutes have been in a tailspin for two straight games, as he played just 15 minutes on Thursday. He went nuts with 22 points and 14 rebounds on Tuesday, but hasn't done much of anything since. Willy Hernangomez played 28 minutes tonight and had 17 points, 10 boards and two blocks, and if he keeps that up, KOQ is going to suffer. This was easily WH's best game of the season, so O'Quinn might not be dead just yet, but if he doesn't come through next time out, it might be time to cut him loose.

Kyle O'Quinn played just 15 minutes and had five points, seven rebounds and a steal on 2-of-4 shooting. He was coming off a monster 22-point, 14-rebound game against the Suns on Tuesday, but the Warriors were a bad matchup for him. He also wasn't helped by the blowout factor. KOQ is still averaging 9.0 points and 7.8 rebounds on 59 percent shooting over his last five games, making him worth holding if you are thin at center.