Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
Mike Dunleavy
(G/F)
Kris Humphries
(F/C)
Paul Millsap
(F)
Taurean Prince
(F)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Tim Hardaway Jr.
(G/F)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
Jose Calderon
(G)
Dwight Howard
(C)
Ryan Kelly
(F)
Gary Neal
(G)
Thabo Sefolosha
(G/F)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kent Bazemore | Guard/Forward | #24
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/1/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 201
College:
Old Dominion
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $15,730,338 2017-18: $16,910,113 2018-19: $18,089,887 2019-20: $18,089,887 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kent Bazemore suffered a right knee contusion in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
He drove to the basket and his had some contact on the drive, but he was walking around fine. He did not return because the game was basically over after his injury. Bazemore did not go to the locker room right away and had the trainer look at him on the bench. Bazemore finished with 12 points, two assists and one block in 32 minutes. This injury didn't look serious.
Mar 18 - 8:23 PM
Kent Bazemore had 18 points, two 3-pointers and a block on 6-of-15 shooting in 29 minutes of Monday's 119-111 loss to the Warriors.
Unfortunately, he also had just one rebound, zero assists and zero steals, but the 18 points were a far cry better than his two-point game on 1-of-7 shooting against the Pacers on Sunday. Bazemore's been a bit all over the map this season but he's also scored between 14 and 18 points in three of his last four games. He's still worth owning in most 12-man leagues, despite the constant inconsistency.
Mar 6 - 10:12 PM
Kent Bazemore went 1-of-7 from the field during Sunday's loss to the Pacers, ending his evening with just two points, three boards, one steal, one assist and two turnovers to his credit.
Bazemore had been playing well since coming out of the break, so this was an unfortunate step back in the wrong direction. Consistency has been a major issue for him this year, so it’ll be interesting to see what he can do with another tough matchup against the Dubs on Monday.
Mar 5 - 5:24 PM
Kent Bazemore stole the ball with 10 seconds left to help seal the Hawks' win on Wednesday, finishing with 15 points, three 3-pointers, two assists and one rebound.
Baze played 30 minutes tonight, which marks a high for his past five games. Mike Dunleavy (ankle) was out again, which has opened up a few extra wing minutes, but most of those are going to rookie Taurean Prince. He's not filling it up like we've seen in the past, but Bazemore is still a borderline guy in standard leagues.
Mar 1 - 11:21 PM
Kent Bazemore suffers right knee contusion
Mar 18 - 8:23 PM
Mar 18 - 8:23 PM
Kent Bazemore scores 18 vs. Warriors
Mar 6 - 10:12 PM
Mar 6 - 10:12 PM
Kent Bazemore goes 1-of-7 from the field
Mar 5 - 5:24 PM
Mar 5 - 5:24 PM
Kent Bazemore's steal clinches win vs. Mavs
Mar 1 - 11:21 PM
Mar 1 - 11:21 PM
More Kent Bazemore Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
66
1807
728
207
157
79
270
664
.407
106
150
.707
82
240
.342
49
116
11.0
3.1
2.4
1.2
1.8
0.7
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
GS
61
4.6
0.7
1.9
.371
0.2
0.6
.294
0.4
0.7
.614
0.1
0.3
0.4
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.4
2.0
2013
LAK
67
13.6
2.2
5.1
.429
0.6
1.9
.336
1.0
1.6
.606
0.1
1.6
1.7
1.4
1.2
0.6
0.2
1.5
6.0
2014
ATL
75
17.7
1.9
4.4
.426
0.6
1.8
.364
0.8
1.3
.600
0.3
2.7
3.0
1.0
1.0
0.7
0.4
1.7
5.2
2015
ATL
75
27.8
4.3
9.7
.441
1.5
4.1
.357
1.6
2.0
.815
0.4
4.7
5.1
2.3
1.8
1.3
0.5
2.3
11.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
GS
61
282
43
116
.371
10
34
.294
27
44
.614
5
17
22
22
18
17
4
27
123
2013
LAK
67
912
147
343
.429
43
128
.336
66
109
.606
10
107
117
91
79
43
13
102
403
2014
ATL
75
1327
141
331
.426
48
132
.364
60
100
.600
21
201
222
78
73
52
33
127
390
2015
ATL
75
2083
320
725
.441
109
305
.357
123
151
.815
28
351
379
171
138
98
38
176
872
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 16
MEM
1
31
4
8
.500
0
2
.000
8
10
.800
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
1
16
Mar 13
@SA
1
31
5
6
.833
1
2
.500
4
5
.800
0
2
2
1
1
1
0
6
15
Mar 11
@MEM
1
26
6
10
.600
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
15
Mar 10
TOR
1
28
3
8
.375
1
4
.250
0
2
.000
1
6
7
1
2
2
2
2
7
Mar 8
BKN
1
23
3
13
.231
1
2
.500
0
2
.000
2
3
5
2
2
0
2
3
7
Mar 6
GS
1
29
6
15
.400
2
5
.400
4
6
.667
0
1
1
0
3
0
1
5
18
Mar 5
IND
1
19
1
7
.143
0
4
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
1
2
1
0
3
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
3
Jose Calderon
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
Sidelined
Kent Bazemore suffered a right knee contusion in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
He drove to the basket and his had some contact on the drive, but he was walking around fine. He did not return because the game was basically over after his injury. Bazemore did not go to the locker room right away and had the trainer look at him on the bench. Bazemore finished with 12 points, two assists and one block in 32 minutes. This injury didn't look serious.
Mar 18
2
Gary Neal
SF
1
Thabo Sefolosha
2
Tim Hardaway Jr.
3
DeAndre Bembry
4
Mike Dunleavy
Sidelined
Mike Dunleavy remains out for Saturday against the Blazers.
He's not likely to make it back any time soon. Taurean Prince played well in the last game with plenty of minutes at the four in a smaller lineup, so he's the guy to watch in deep leagues right now.
Mar 17
5
Taurean Prince
6
Ryan Kelly
PF
1
Paul Millsap
Sidelined
Paul Millsap (left knee tightness) will not play on Saturday against the Blazers.
It will be his first game out of the lineup since Dec. 3. This is not on a back-to-back set and it's not on the road, so this isn't just rest for the 32-year-old forward. Ersan Ilyasova gets a big bump and Mike Muscala should also be in the rotation this evening.
Mar 18
2
Ersan Ilyasova
3
Mike Muscala
C
1
Dwight Howard
2
Kris Humphries
The Week Ahead: Week 22
Mar 18
Jonas Nader looks at the injury report and breaks down some of the best fantasy pickups for Week 22!
