Kent Bazemore suffered a right knee contusion in the fourth quarter on Saturday. He drove to the basket and his had some contact on the drive, but he was walking around fine. He did not return because the game was basically over after his injury. Bazemore did not go to the locker room right away and had the trainer look at him on the bench. Bazemore finished with 12 points, two assists and one block in 32 minutes. This injury didn't look serious.

Kent Bazemore had 18 points, two 3-pointers and a block on 6-of-15 shooting in 29 minutes of Monday's 119-111 loss to the Warriors. Unfortunately, he also had just one rebound, zero assists and zero steals, but the 18 points were a far cry better than his two-point game on 1-of-7 shooting against the Pacers on Sunday. Bazemore's been a bit all over the map this season but he's also scored between 14 and 18 points in three of his last four games. He's still worth owning in most 12-man leagues, despite the constant inconsistency.

Kent Bazemore went 1-of-7 from the field during Sunday's loss to the Pacers, ending his evening with just two points, three boards, one steal, one assist and two turnovers to his credit. Bazemore had been playing well since coming out of the break, so this was an unfortunate step back in the wrong direction. Consistency has been a major issue for him this year, so it’ll be interesting to see what he can do with another tough matchup against the Dubs on Monday.