Kent Bazemore | Guard/Forward | #24

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/1/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 201
College: Old Dominion
Contract: view contract details
Kent Bazemore suffered a right knee contusion in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
He drove to the basket and his had some contact on the drive, but he was walking around fine. He did not return because the game was basically over after his injury. Bazemore did not go to the locker room right away and had the trainer look at him on the bench. Bazemore finished with 12 points, two assists and one block in 32 minutes. This injury didn't look serious. Mar 18 - 8:23 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
66180772820715779270664.407106150.70782240.3424911611.03.12.41.21.80.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012GS 614.60.71.9.3710.20.6.2940.40.7.6140.10.30.40.40.30.30.10.42.0
2013LAK6713.62.25.1.4290.61.9.3361.01.6.6060.11.61.71.41.20.60.21.56.0
2014ATL7517.71.94.4.4260.61.8.3640.81.3.6000.32.73.01.01.00.70.41.75.2
2015ATL7527.84.39.7.4411.54.1.3571.62.0.8150.44.75.12.31.81.30.52.311.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012GS 6128243116.3711034.2942744.61451722221817427123
2013LAK67912147343.42943128.33666109.6061010711791794313102403
2014ATL751327141331.42648132.36460100.6002120122278735233127390
2015ATL752083320725.441109305.357123151.815283513791711389838176872
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 16MEM13148.50002.000810.8000001111116
Mar 13@SA13156.83312.50045.8000221110615
Mar 11@MEM126610.60037.42900.0001120100015
Mar 10TOR12838.37514.25002.000167122227
Mar 8BKN123313.23112.50002.000235220237
Mar 6GS129615.40025.40046.6670110301518
Mar 5IND11917.14304.00000.000123121032

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
3Jose Calderon
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Gary Neal
SF1Thabo Sefolosha
2Tim Hardaway Jr.
3DeAndre Bembry
4Mike Dunleavy
5Taurean Prince
6Ryan Kelly
PF1Paul Millsap
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Mike Muscala
C1Dwight Howard
2Kris Humphries
 

 