Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/3/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 173
College: Dayton
Brian Roberts will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Roberts should be starting the rest of the way for Charlotte with Kemba Walker (knee) done for the year, and he could be someone to consider throwing out there as a punt play in daily leagues tonight, as his minutes could be in the high-30s. Per-36 minutes this season, Roberts owns averages of 13.1 points, 5.0 dimes and 1.6 triples per contest. Apr 10 - 6:17 PM
Source: Charlotte Hornets on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
393571313650741105.3903339.8461638.4211203.40.91.30.20.50.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012NO 7817.12.76.6.4170.82.0.3860.91.0.9090.21.01.22.80.90.50.01.47.1
2013NO 7223.23.48.1.4200.92.5.3601.71.8.9400.21.71.93.31.30.60.11.89.4
2014CHA7218.52.46.3.3890.92.7.3210.91.0.8920.21.31.52.30.80.50.11.06.7
2015POR519.31.53.2.4480.30.8.3570.80.9.8940.10.70.81.10.50.20.00.74.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012NO 781330213511.41759153.3867077.90917809721971373108555
2013NO 721671244581.42064178.360125133.9401711913623495437132677
2014CHA721332176452.38962193.3216674.89213961091625733675480
2015POR5147474165.4481542.3574247.89463541542310235205
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 8BOS11225.40000.000331.000000000007
Apr 5MIA11435.600111.00000.000112010117
Apr 4@WAS11113.33301.00000.000011000002
Apr 2@OKC11436.50002.00000.000011211016
Mar 31DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 29@TOR11334.750221.00012.500101310019
Mar 28MLW1913.33301.00023.667000401014

