Brian Roberts will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bucks. Roberts should be starting the rest of the way for Charlotte with Kemba Walker (knee) done for the year, and he could be someone to consider throwing out there as a punt play in daily leagues tonight, as his minutes could be in the high-30s. Per-36 minutes this season, Roberts owns averages of 13.1 points, 5.0 dimes and 1.6 triples per contest. Source: Charlotte Hornets on Twitter

Brian Roberts (personal) returned on Sunday to score six points with two assists and one steal in 14 minutes. Roberts missed Friday's game for personal reasons, but you'd be forgiven for not noticing. He's nowhere near holding reliable value while Kemba Walker is active.

Brian Roberts (personal) was not at shootaround and is questionable for Friday's game vs. Denver. Minimal fantasy impact here, as Roberts has appeared in just three of the Hornets last six games. Briante Weber will log a few additional minutes if Roberts is unable to play on Friday. Source: Hornets PR on Twitter