Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 10
Dose: Holy Comeback Batman!
Apr 10
Prospect Roundup: Top 10
Apr 10
The One Must Own Starter
Apr 9
Dose: Sanchez Suffers Strain
Apr 9
Week That Was: Junior Whopper
Apr 8
Dose: Swung on and BELTed
Apr 8
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jean Segura leaves with strained hamstring
Verlander yields one unearned run over seven
Chris Sale's 10 strikeouts not enough Monday
David Wright (shoulder) resumes throwing
Buster Posey exits game after getting beaned
Jackie Bradley (knee) headed to disabled list
Joaquin Benoit named new Phillies closer
Sanchez (biceps) expected to miss four weeks
Pineda Ks 11 in dominant victory over Rays
Piscotty (knee) returns to Cardinals' lineup
Trea Turner (hamstring) goes on 10-day DL
Tommy Joseph not in Monday's lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 10
Best Ball & Dynasty Thoughts
Apr 9
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
Romo Walks Away
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Fournette 'in the mix' for Carolina
Keenan Allen estimates he's at 85 percent
C.J. Anderson ready for offseason program
Trevor Siemian full go for offseason program
Report: Marshawn Lynch interested in Patriots
Eagles do 1-year deal with backup QB McGloin
Bears ax veteran CB Tracy Porter, clear $3.6M
Fournette 'even in play' for Browns at No. 1
Breer: 'More likely' Butler lands with Saints
Pats expected to re-sign LeGarrette Blount
GM expects deal with Freeman around camp
'Another team in mix' for Johnathan Hankins?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 10
Dose: Westbrook Makes History
Apr 10
Slim Pickin' Specialists
Apr 9
Dose: Lillard Lights Up Utah
Apr 9
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 25
Apr 9
The Week Ahead: Week 25
Apr 8
Dose: Mr. Triple Double
Apr 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Caldwell-Pope and Morris starting Monday
Brandon Jennings, Oubre starting on Monday
John Wall, Porter out Monday vs. Detroit
John Henson (thumb) to play around 20 minutes
Henry Ellenson starting Monday vs. Washington
Malcolm Brogdon to play 25-30 minutes Monday
Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) out for season
Kevin Love (illness) will start on Monday
Brian Roberts will start Monday vs. the Bucks
Cousins and Anthony Davis out again Tuesday
Amir Johnson starting, Olynyk to the bench
Babbitt, McRoberts not expected to play Mon
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Eastern Conference Preview
Apr 10
Dose: The Life of Riley
Apr 10
Changes: Next and Last steps
Apr 9
Lightning Keep WC Fight Alive
Apr 7
Leafs lose, WC Spot Still Open
Apr 7
Fantasy Nuggets Week 26
Apr 6
Podcast: Fantasy Award Winners
Apr 6
NHL Frozen Five: Thursday
Apr 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Patrick Eaves (undisclosed) good for Game 1
Report: Canucks fire coach Willie Desjardins
Torey Krug doubtful for Bruins' first round
Andrew Ladd played through nagging injury
Tom Rowe loses coaching, GM jobs with Florida
Artem Anisimov will be 'good to go' Thursday
Connor McDavid reaches 100 points in EDM win
Toronto to face WSH despite JVR's pair
James Reimer notches second straight SO
Sobotka makes long-awaited return to Blues
Zetterberg to play in 1,000th game Sunday
Ruff won't be back with Stars next season
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Patrick Emerling: Icebreaker 150 results
Sheldon Creed: Music City 200 results
Beasley: Kevin Whitaker Chev 150 results
Koch: My Bariatric Solutions 300 results
Brendon Bock: Icebreaker 150 results
Riley Herbst: Music City 200 results
DNF for Cabre in Kevin Whitaker Chev 150
Armstrong: My Bariatric Solutions 300 results
Bryan Dauzat: Icebreaker 150 results
Zane Smith: Music City 200 results
DNF for John Holleman IV at Greenville
Cole Custer: My Bariatric Solutions 300
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
Henley ends drought; wins SHO
Apr 3
81st Masters Preview
Apr 3
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
Fowler drops to one back after third-round 71
Spieth two back of clubhouse lead after 68
Rose posts 6-under with day-low 7-birdie 67
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 10
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Saints host size/speed S Melifonwu on visit
Panthers bring in LSU S Adams for a visit
NDSU reels in ex-Illinois WR Desmond Cain
LB/EDGE Reddick visits the LB-needy Redskins
Giants will host Alabama T Cam Robinson
DT Stewart has 17 workouts/visits scheduled
Clemson now the leader for 5-star T Carman
Cards host ND QB Kizer for pre-Draft visit
QB Watson visits 49ers; Cardinals up next
Bills owner attends Trubisky private workout
Payton: Think McCaffrey needs a pitch count
Kevin King to visit PHI, OAK, CLE and BAL
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 32
Apr 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 32
Apr 6
Team News - Week 31
Apr 4
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gabriel Jesus not expected back for Cup semis
Pienaar, Kirchhoff ruled out for season
Moyes looks to Anichebe to boost attack
Oviedo injury compounds SAFC defeat
Romelu Lukaku breaks slump with a brace
SlimanI goal not enough for Foxes at Goodison
United clean sheet w/o Valencia and De Gea
Black Cats listless in yet another home loss
Zlatan paves the way for easy United win, 0-3
Antonio suffers an injury setback
Cork assessed ahead of the Watford clash
Hazard stars again as Chelsea devour Cherries
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Nicolas Batum
(G/F)
Frank Kaminsky
(F)
Johnny O'Bryant
(F/C)
Ramon Sessions
(G)
Marvin Williams
(F)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
(F)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Kemba Walker
(G)
Christian Wood
(F)
Treveon Graham
(G)
Jeremy Lamb
(G/F)
Brian Roberts
(G)
Briante Weber
(G)
Cody Zeller
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Brian Roberts | Guard | #22
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 12/3/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 173
College:
Dayton
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $980,431 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brian Roberts will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Roberts should be starting the rest of the way for Charlotte with Kemba Walker (knee) done for the year, and he could be someone to consider throwing out there as a punt play in daily leagues tonight, as his minutes could be in the high-30s. Per-36 minutes this season, Roberts owns averages of 13.1 points, 5.0 dimes and 1.6 triples per contest.
Apr 10 - 6:17 PM
Source:
Charlotte Hornets on Twitter
Brian Roberts (personal) returned on Sunday to score six points with two assists and one steal in 14 minutes.
Roberts missed Friday's game for personal reasons, but you'd be forgiven for not noticing. He's nowhere near holding reliable value while Kemba Walker is active.
Apr 2 - 5:33 PM
Brian Roberts (personal) was not at shootaround and is questionable for Friday's game vs. Denver.
Minimal fantasy impact here, as Roberts has appeared in just three of the Hornets last six games. Briante Weber will log a few additional minutes if Roberts is unable to play on Friday.
Mar 31 - 11:19 AM
Source:
Hornets PR on Twitter
Brian Roberts scored three points with one rebound, one assist and one 3-pointer in 13 minutes against the Pelicans on Saturday.
In case you were buying that 15-point Friday, here's your reality check. Roberts won't have much value while Kemba Walker is active.
Mar 11 - 9:56 PM
Brian Roberts will start Monday vs. the Bucks
Apr 10 - 6:17 PM
Brian Roberts (personal) logs 14 minutes Sun
Apr 2 - 5:33 PM
Brian Roberts (personal) questionable Friday
Mar 31 - 11:19 AM
Brian Roberts scores three points
Mar 11 - 9:56 PM
More Brian Roberts Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(4948)
2
S. Curry
GS
(4714)
3
D. Waiters
MIA
(4511)
4
J. Nurkic
POR
(4026)
5
D. Rose
NY
(3951)
6
D. Wade
CHI
(3882)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(3850)
8
L. James
CLE
(3689)
9
K. Porzingis
NY
(3623)
10
M. Brogdon
MLW
(3568)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Charlotte Bobcats Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
39
357
131
36
50
7
41
105
.390
33
39
.846
16
38
.421
1
20
3.4
0.9
1.3
0.2
0.5
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
NO
78
17.1
2.7
6.6
.417
0.8
2.0
.386
0.9
1.0
.909
0.2
1.0
1.2
2.8
0.9
0.5
0.0
1.4
7.1
2013
NO
72
23.2
3.4
8.1
.420
0.9
2.5
.360
1.7
1.8
.940
0.2
1.7
1.9
3.3
1.3
0.6
0.1
1.8
9.4
2014
CHA
72
18.5
2.4
6.3
.389
0.9
2.7
.321
0.9
1.0
.892
0.2
1.3
1.5
2.3
0.8
0.5
0.1
1.0
6.7
2015
POR
51
9.3
1.5
3.2
.448
0.3
0.8
.357
0.8
0.9
.894
0.1
0.7
0.8
1.1
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.7
4.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
NO
78
1330
213
511
.417
59
153
.386
70
77
.909
17
80
97
219
71
37
3
108
555
2013
NO
72
1671
244
581
.420
64
178
.360
125
133
.940
17
119
136
234
95
43
7
132
677
2014
CHA
72
1332
176
452
.389
62
193
.321
66
74
.892
13
96
109
162
57
33
6
75
480
2015
POR
51
474
74
165
.448
15
42
.357
42
47
.894
6
35
41
54
23
10
2
35
205
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 8
BOS
1
12
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
3
3
1.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Apr 5
MIA
1
14
3
5
.600
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
1
0
1
1
7
Apr 4
@WAS
1
11
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Apr 2
@OKC
1
14
3
6
.500
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
2
1
1
0
1
6
Mar 31
DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 29
@TOR
1
13
3
4
.750
2
2
1.000
1
2
.500
1
0
1
3
1
0
0
1
9
Mar 28
MLW
1
9
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
2
3
.667
0
0
0
4
0
1
0
1
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
Sidelined
Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) will remain on the sidelines for Charlotte's final two games of the 2016-17 season.
The Hornets have been eliminated from the postseason, so there's no incentive for Walker to play hurt and risk suffering something more serious. He'll end his season with averages of 23.2 points, 4.0 boards, 5.5 dimes, 1.1 steals, 3.0 triples and 2.1 turnovers per contest on 44.3 percent shooting, and he'll make for a fine early-round selection in next year's drafts. Briante Weber and Brian Roberts will be manning the point guard spot in Walker's absence, and guys like Nicolas Batum, Jeremy Lamb and Frank Kaminsky will be more involved on offense.
Apr 10
2
Ramon Sessions
Sidelined
Ramon Sessions (knee) has been cleared to play, but will not on Friday.
He is way past his original timeline and it's more about Briante Weber being ahead of him right now. Sessions could get minutes at some point, but he's not a fantasy option.
Mar 24
3
Briante Weber
4
Brian Roberts
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
2
Marco Belinelli
Sidelined
Marco Belinelli (left index finger) is questionable for Monday's game vs. the Bucks.
The Hornets have been eliminated from the postseason, so they may hold Belinelli out again so they can get an extended look at Jeremy Lamb. In addition to Lamb, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist would also get a slight bump if Belinelli can't go.
Apr 10
3
Treveon Graham
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
Jeremy Lamb
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
3
Christian Wood
4
Johnny O'Bryant
Sidelined
Johnny O'Bryant (ankle) will not play on Monday vs. the Bucks.
He hasn't played in a game since Mar. 8th, so his chances of playing in the regular season finale on Tuesday probably aren't good.
Apr 10
C
1
Cody Zeller
2
Miles Plumlee
Headlines
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
Mike Gallagher and Ryan Knaus go over our All-Pickup Teams, schedules and lessons learned.
More NBA Columns
»
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 10
»
Dose: Westbrook Makes History
Apr 10
»
Slim Pickin' Specialists
Apr 9
»
Dose: Lillard Lights Up Utah
Apr 9
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 25
Apr 9
»
The Week Ahead: Week 25
Apr 8
»
Dose: Mr. Triple Double
Apr 8
NBA Headlines
»
Caldwell-Pope and Morris starting Monday
»
Brandon Jennings, Oubre starting on Monday
»
John Wall, Porter out Monday vs. Detroit
»
John Henson (thumb) to play around 20 minutes
»
Henry Ellenson starting Monday vs. Washington
»
Malcolm Brogdon to play 25-30 minutes Monday
»
Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) out for season
»
Kevin Love (illness) will start on Monday
»
Brian Roberts will start Monday vs. the Bucks
»
Cousins and Anthony Davis out again Tuesday
»
Amir Johnson starting, Olynyk to the bench
»
Babbitt, McRoberts not expected to play Mon
NBA Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved