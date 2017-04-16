Justin Holiday | Guard/Forward | #8

Latest News Recent News

Justin Holiday has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal with the Bulls. Holiday was linked to the Bulls and Wolves, the Knicks reportedly hoped to retain him, and he expressed interest in playing alongside his brother Jrue Holiday, who recently inked a long-term deal with the Pelicans. Chicago got him in the end, and this could possibly foreshadow Dwyane Wade heading out of town with the Bulls in re-build mode. Holiday's fantasy value hinges largely on how the rest of the offseason plays out for Chicago. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Justin Holiday has offers from "multiple teams." Berman adds that the Bulls are one of the teams, while Ian Begley of ESPN said that the Knicks also have strong interest in bringing him back. Darren Wolfson of KSTP.com said that the Wolves are interested in Holdiay, but it's not clear if they are one of the teams who have made an offer. Justin did say recently that he would like to play with his brother, Jrue Holiday, so maybe the Pelicans are involved as well. An unrestricted free agent, Holiday averaged 7.7 points on 43.3 percent shooting with 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 triples in 20.0 minutes for the Knicks last season. Source: Marc Berman on Twitter

Justin Holiday said that he would like to play on the same team as his brother Jrue. "If we can play together, that would be a dream come true and we’d be successful doing it,’’ Justin said. Both players are free agents this summer and it's a no-brainer that Jrue will have a ton of suitors, but Justin should be in demand as well after a fine season in New York. In 82 appearances, he averaged 7.7 points on 43.3 percent shooting with 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 triples in 20.0 minutes. However, unless he lands in a dream spot, it's hard to see him helping standard 12-team fantasy owners next season. Source: New York Post