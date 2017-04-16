Justin Holiday | Guard/Forward | #8

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Grab a Scoop of Arcia
Jul 2
Dose: Frazier Says Hello
Jul 2
Week That Was: What About Cobb
Jul 1
Daily Dose: Vogt of Confidence
Jul 1
The Week Ahead: Zack Attack
Jun 30
Dose: Turner Trouble
Jun 30
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Jun 29
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
Jun 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Three Nationals to start for National League
Judge headlines American League All-Stars
Marcell Ozuna homers twice in blowout win
Correa doubles twice in four-hit showing
Severino roughed up for six runs by Astros
Jose Ramirez powers Indians past Tigers
Betts drives in eight runs to lead Red Sox
Ian Happ socks pair of homers against Reds
Arrieta surrenders just one hit over 7 IP
Gausman strikes out nine while blanking Rays
DJ LeMahieu (groin) back in Rockies' lineup
Rangers 'open' to trading Jonathan Lucroy
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: MFL10 Draft Review
Jun 30
Drives and Scoring Notebook
Jun 29
Carr Makes Bank
Jun 28
Dominant Red Zone Receivers
Jun 26
Your Need for Willie Snead
Jun 25
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
Lions Fantasy Preview
Jun 23
Podcast: Remember The Titans
Jun 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers GM Lynch: Kaepernick should speak up
Ravens TE Waller hit with one-year suspension
Eagles throw in the towel on Green-Beckham
Steelers CB Burns arrested on minor charges
Panthers WLB Thomas Davis wants extension
FA LB Zach Orr set to visit Jets on Saturday
Report: No Khalil Mack extension this year
Gabe Jackson gets five-year, $56M extension
Agent: Ravens conflicted on re-signing Orr
Jonathan Williams will not face suspension
Report: Mike Pouncey will be ready for Week 1
Jamaal Charles (knees) 'doing everything'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
Chris Paul Trade Breakdown
Jun 28
Hindsight in 2020
Jun 27
Bulls-Wolves Trade Podcast
Jun 26
Mailbag: PG-13, Rookies & More
Jun 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ben McLemore, Grizzlies agree on 2-year deal
Report: Justin Holiday to CHI for 2 yrs, $9m
Report: Otto Porter to meet w/ two more teams
Report: Sacramento offers Otto Porter the max
Kyle Lowry will re-sign with the Raptors
Report: Warriors interested in UFA Nick Young
Report: Nene agrees to new deal with Rockets
Kyle Korver agrees to 3-year deal with CLE
Jodie Meeks agrees to 2-year deal w/ Wizards
Taj Gibson agrees to two-year deal w/ Wolves
Serge Ibaka, Raptors agree to $65M deal
Report: Suns offer Alan Williams 4-year deal
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sharks make Joe Thornton signing official
Devils acquire Marcus Johansson from Capitals
Capitals ink Evgeny Kuznetsov to 8-year deal
Leafs land Patrick Marleau with 3-year deal
Vegas acquires Marcus Kruger from Chicago
Montreal locks up Carey Price to 8-year deal
Radulov narrows choices to Habs and Stars
Report: Ilya Kovalchuk decision on Monday
Marcus Kruger's modified NTC kicked in today
Pens, Justin Schultz agree to three-year deal
Lightning sign Chris Kunitz to one-year deal
Report: Joe Thornton re-signs with San Jose
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
DFS: Daytona (Summer)
Jun 30
Chasing Daytona (Summer)
Jun 28
Caps After Sonoma
Jun 27
Wrapup: Sonoma and Iowa
Jun 25
Update: Sonoma (Spring)
Jun 24
Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stats
Jun 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ross Chastain: Firecracker 250 results
Collin Cabre: Stars & Stripes 150 results
DNF for Travis Miller in Stars & Stripes 150
David Starr: Firecracker 250 results
Career best 4th for Jeb Burton in Daytona
Enrique Baca: Stars & Stripes 150 results
Gerstner gets 1st career SMRS win at Hickory
Gilliland takes K&N Pro East win at Berlin
Chris Buescher rounds out DIS top-10
Erik Jones is the top Daytona rookie
AJ Allmendinger finishes 8th at Daytona
Brendan Gaughan scores a Daytona top-10
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Howell III settles for P2; loses QLN playoff
Stanley wins second TOUR title in QLN playoff
Season-best T3 for Laird; ends QLN w/ 67
Fowler posts 5-under target with 9-birdie 65
Fleetwood triumphs in 2017 Open de France
Lingmerth maintains lead despite 3-over 73
Summerhays R3 even-par 70; 1 back @ QLN
Luck moves inside top 5 at QLN w/ R3 67
Levin posts 5-under at QLN; season-low 65
R3 @ QL National suspended; dangerous weather
Justin Thomas among notable MCs at QLN
Whee Kim (back) WDs during R2 at QLN
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Bowling Green LB Austin Valdez heads to Cuse
Florida drawing scrutiny under Title IX
Penn State quiet on extension for HC Franklin
Ducks WR Carrington arrested on DUI charge
Kent State TE coach McMichael opts to retire
UVA CB Chuck Davis wins $100,000 in lottery
Sam Darnold crushes Opening counselor comp
Five-star QB Corral set for trio of SEC trips
Ex-ND S Redfield transfers to D-II IUP
Artis' charges dismissed; can rejoin UNC team
Oklahoma St. punter launches Heisman campaign
Florida OL Fruhmorgen reportedly leaves team
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Contract rejection alerts Liverpool
West Brom bag Saints striker
Watford welcome RB Kiko Femenia
Marco Silva captures young Stoke keeper
Arsenal officially welcome Sead Kolasinac
Caballero makes Chelsea switch
Southampton defender pens new deal
Swansea add Dutch keeper on free transfer
Swansea City on verge of signing playmaker
Swansea winger targets a September return
Watford signs England U21s Will Hughes
Ireland handed a chance to prove his fitness
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Kris Dunn
(G)
Justin Holiday
(G/F)
Robin Lopez
(C)
Anthony Morrow
(G/F)
Denzel Valentine
(G)
Cristiano Felicio
(F/C)
Joffrey Lauvergne
(F/C)
Lauri Markkanen
(F)
Cameron Payne
(G)
Dwyane Wade
(G/F)
Jerian Grant
(G)
Zach LaVine
(G)
Nikola Mirotic
(F)
Bobby Portis
(F)
Paul Zipser
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Justin Holiday | Guard/Forward | #8
Team:
Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 4/5/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 185
College:
Washington
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Justin Holiday has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal with the Bulls.
Holiday was linked to the Bulls and Wolves, the Knicks reportedly hoped to retain him, and he expressed interest in playing alongside his brother Jrue Holiday, who recently inked a long-term deal with the Pelicans. Chicago got him in the end, and this could possibly foreshadow Dwyane Wade heading out of town with the Bulls in re-build mode. Holiday's fantasy value hinges largely on how the rest of the offseason plays out for Chicago.
Jul 2 - 10:16 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Justin Holiday has offers from "multiple teams."
Berman adds that the Bulls are one of the teams, while Ian Begley of ESPN said that the Knicks also have strong interest in bringing him back. Darren Wolfson of KSTP.com said that the Wolves are interested in Holdiay, but it's not clear if they are one of the teams who have made an offer. Justin did say recently that he would like to play with his brother, Jrue Holiday, so maybe the Pelicans are involved as well. An unrestricted free agent, Holiday averaged 7.7 points on 43.3 percent shooting with 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 triples in 20.0 minutes for the Knicks last season.
Jul 2 - 11:22 AM
Source:
Marc Berman on Twitter
Justin Holiday said that he would like to play on the same team as his brother Jrue.
"If we can play together, that would be a dream come true and we’d be successful doing it,’’ Justin said. Both players are free agents this summer and it's a no-brainer that Jrue will have a ton of suitors, but Justin should be in demand as well after a fine season in New York. In 82 appearances, he averaged 7.7 points on 43.3 percent shooting with 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 triples in 20.0 minutes. However, unless he lands in a dream spot, it's hard to see him helping standard 12-team fantasy owners next season.
Apr 17 - 11:43 AM
Source:
New York Post
Justin Holiday scored 20 points in 20 minutes on Wednesday, making 6-of-10 FGs and 6-of-7 FTs with two 3-pointers, five rebounds, one steal and one block.
It's not a bad finish for the impending free agent, who closed the season with 10+ points in five consecutive games. He'd need to find an absolutely perfect situation to be drafted in 12-team leagues next year.
Apr 12 - 10:55 PM
Report: Justin Holiday to CHI for 2 yrs, $9m
Jul 2 - 10:16 PM
Justin Holiday has offers from multiple teams
Jul 2 - 11:22 AM
Holiday brothers would like to play together?
Apr 17 - 11:43 AM
Justin Holiday scores 20 points in 20 mins
Apr 12 - 10:55 PM
More Justin Holiday Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
P. George
OKC
(4852)
2
C. Paul
HOU
(4286)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(3908)
4
G. Hayward
UTA
(3777)
5
C. Anthony
NY
(3771)
6
A. Iguodala
GS
(3163)
7
D. Rose
NY
(2962)
8
J. Teague
MIN
(2682)
9
J. Redick
PHI
(2682)
10
R. Westbrook
OKC
(2626)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bulls Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
82
1635
629
226
102
65
233
538
.433
66
80
.825
97
273
.355
31
66
7.7
2.8
1.2
0.8
0.8
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
PHI
9
15.9
1.8
5.3
.333
0.4
1.8
.250
0.7
0.9
.750
0.0
1.6
1.6
1.7
1.0
0.3
0.7
0.8
4.7
2014
GS
59
11.2
1.5
4.0
.387
0.6
1.8
.321
0.6
0.8
.822
0.2
1.0
1.2
0.8
0.5
0.7
0.2
0.9
4.3
2015
CHI
53
14.5
1.7
4.3
.386
0.7
2.0
.343
0.5
0.7
.730
0.2
1.5
1.7
1.1
0.7
0.6
0.4
1.2
4.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
PHI
9
143
16
48
.333
4
16
.250
6
8
.750
0
14
14
15
9
3
6
7
42
2014
GS
59
658
91
235
.387
35
109
.321
37
45
.822
12
61
73
48
29
40
12
54
254
2015
CHI
53
770
88
228
.386
36
105
.343
27
37
.730
12
78
90
56
39
32
19
61
239
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 12
PHI
1
20
6
10
.600
2
5
.400
6
7
.857
1
4
5
1
2
2
1
1
20
Apr 9
TOR
1
40
4
13
.308
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
1
4
5
5
0
1
1
1
10
Apr 7
@MEM
1
27
5
13
.385
2
7
.286
0
0
.000
1
1
2
2
1
3
0
0
12
Apr 6
WAS
1
33
7
12
.583
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
5
5
1
1
0
0
1
16
Apr 4
CHI
1
21
5
8
.625
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
0
4
4
3
0
0
0
0
12
Apr 2
BOS
1
28
2
12
.167
1
6
.167
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
2
5
Mar 31
@MIA
1
25
6
10
.600
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
2
2
1
1
1
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kris Dunn
2
Jerian Grant
3
Cameron Payne
SG
1
Zach LaVine
Sidelined
Zach LaVine (knee) said that he's "feeling really good" but he remains without an official timetable to return to the court.
"I’m feeling really good,’’ LaVine said. "Attacking this injury like I do everything in life. Working my butt off for it every day. In the gym doing as much as possible. There’s always that base timeline of nine to 12 months. I feel like with my ability I’m always able to come back early, but I really haven’t set a timetable for that." LaVine will be right around the nine-month mark in November, but the Bulls will likely exercise some caution in bringing him back considering they've begun their rebuild.
Jun 27
2
Justin Holiday
3
Denzel Valentine
Sidelined
Denzel Valentine's playing time next season is a priority for the wing rotation minutes, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.
The youth movement is happening. Valentine didn't do much ball-handling last year, but he shot the ball well in catch-and-shoot attempts with a 56.4 effective field goal percentage on those. With an aging Dwyane Wade and Zach LaVine (knee) likely on the shelf to start the season, Valentine could be a sneaky target in the salt round of drafts.
Jul 1
SF
1
Dwyane Wade
2
Paul Zipser
PF
1
Bobby Portis
2
Lauri Markkanen
C
1
Robin Lopez
Headlines
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
Jonas Nader recaps the free agent agreements from Saturday and breaks down all the latest rumors around the NBA.
More NBA Columns
»
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
»
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
»
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
»
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
»
Chris Paul Trade Breakdown
Jun 28
»
Hindsight in 2020
Jun 27
»
Bulls-Wolves Trade Podcast
Jun 26
»
Mailbag: PG-13, Rookies & More
Jun 26
NBA Headlines
»
Ben McLemore, Grizzlies agree on 2-year deal
»
Report: Justin Holiday to CHI for 2 yrs, $9m
»
Report: Otto Porter to meet w/ two more teams
»
Report: Sacramento offers Otto Porter the max
»
Kyle Lowry will re-sign with the Raptors
»
Report: Warriors interested in UFA Nick Young
»
Report: Nene agrees to new deal with Rockets
»
Kyle Korver agrees to 3-year deal with CLE
»
Jodie Meeks agrees to 2-year deal w/ Wizards
»
Taj Gibson agrees to two-year deal w/ Wolves
»
Serge Ibaka, Raptors agree to $65M deal
»
Report: Suns offer Alan Williams 4-year deal
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved