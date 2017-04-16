Justin Holiday | Guard/Forward | #8

Player Page

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/5/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 185
College: Washington
Justin Holiday has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal with the Bulls.
Holiday was linked to the Bulls and Wolves, the Knicks reportedly hoped to retain him, and he expressed interest in playing alongside his brother Jrue Holiday, who recently inked a long-term deal with the Pelicans. Chicago got him in the end, and this could possibly foreshadow Dwyane Wade heading out of town with the Bulls in re-build mode. Holiday's fantasy value hinges largely on how the rest of the offseason plays out for Chicago. Jul 2 - 10:16 PM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
82163562922610265233538.4336680.82597273.35531667.72.81.20.80.80.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012PHI915.91.85.3.3330.41.8.2500.70.9.7500.01.61.61.71.00.30.70.84.7
2014GS 5911.21.54.0.3870.61.8.3210.60.8.8220.21.01.20.80.50.70.20.94.3
2015CHI5314.51.74.3.3860.72.0.3430.50.7.7300.21.51.71.10.70.60.41.24.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012PHI91431648.333416.25068.7500141415936742
2014GS 5965891235.38735109.3213745.8221261734829401254254
2015CHI5377088228.38636105.3432737.7301278905639321961239
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 12PHI120610.60025.40067.8571451221120
Apr 9TOR140413.30826.33300.0001455011110
Apr 7@MEM127513.38527.28600.0001122130012
Apr 6WAS133712.58324.50000.0000551100116
Apr 4CHI12158.62525.40000.0000443000012
Apr 2BOS128212.16716.16700.000011101025
Mar 31@MIA125610.60000.00000.0000442211112

PosRoleName
PG1Kris Dunn
2Jerian Grant
3Cameron Payne
SG1Zach LaVine
2Justin Holiday
3Denzel Valentine
SF1Dwyane Wade
2Paul Zipser
PF1Bobby Portis
2Lauri Markkanen
C1Robin Lopez
 

 