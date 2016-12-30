Willie Reed | Center/Forward | #35

Latest News Recent News

Willie Reed started again for Hassan Whiteside on Tuesday and exploded for a career-high 22 points, a career-high 18 rebounds, a steal and two blocks while hitting 11-of-16 shots in a loss to the Suns. Wow. Reed started on Sunday too, but only had four points and two rebounds, so don't feel too bad if you weren't in on him tonight. Whiteside (eye) is not traveling with the team and we still don't really have a good idea of how serious his injury is, but there's a chance he could return to action at any time. But as long as he's out, Reed looks like an interesting DFS flier for now. And if you want to take a streaming flier on him in season-long leagues it also makes sense, but he should return to obscurity as soon as Whiteside is back in action.

Willie Reed started at center for the Heat on Sunday but had only four points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in 18 minutes. Hassan Whiteside was out of commission after getting poked in the eye on Friday -- he had an MRI and has increased sensitivity to light, so Reed might draw another start against the Suns on Tuesday. That would be a much easier matchup than tonight's showdown vs. Andre Drummond, so Reed is still on the map as a streaming or DFS play if Whiteside can't suit up.

Willie Reed will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pistons, with Hassan Whiteside (eye) unavailable. Reed will draw the tall task of defending Andre Drummond in this one, and if he can manage to stay out of foul trouble, he could have a nice game with essentially zero depth behind him. Udonis Haslem may also pick up limited minutes off the bench, and if Reed doesn't work out against Drummond, James Johnson may get the call. Reed isn't much more than a DFS punt play tonight. Source: Miami Heat on Twitter