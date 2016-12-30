Willie Reed | Center/Forward | #35

Player Page

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/16/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 245
College: Saint Louis
Contract: view contract details
Willie Reed started again for Hassan Whiteside on Tuesday and exploded for a career-high 22 points, a career-high 18 rebounds, a steal and two blocks while hitting 11-of-16 shots in a loss to the Suns.
Wow. Reed started on Sunday too, but only had four points and two rebounds, so don't feel too bad if you weren't in on him tonight. Whiteside (eye) is not traveling with the team and we still don't really have a good idea of how serious his injury is, but there's a chance he could return to action at any time. But as long as he's out, Reed looks like an interesting DFS flier for now. And if you want to take a streaming flier on him in season-long leagues it also makes sense, but he should return to obscurity as soon as Whiteside is back in action. Jan 3 - 11:44 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
27320105107834480.5501735.48602.0001673.94.00.30.10.30.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015BKN3910.91.93.4.5710.00.0.0000.81.4.5451.31.93.10.30.40.20.81.24.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015BKN3942676133.57100.0003055.5454973122101663047182
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 1DET11823.66700.00000.000022200134
Dec 30@BOS11446.66700.00000.000224010128
Dec 29@CHA11323.66700.000111.000167000325
Dec 27OKC11237.42901.00000.000246010226
Dec 23@NO11201.00000.00000.000178010130
Dec 22LAK1612.50000.00000.000202001212
Dec 20ORL11102.00001.00000.000134000010

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
3Udonis Haslem
 

 