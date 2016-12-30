Willie Reed | Center/Forward | #35

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Amari Cooper to 'demand the ball' vs. Texans
Broncos to interview Kyle Shanahan Saturday
Seahawks sign KR Devin Hester for playoff run
Report: Vance Joseph leader for Broncos' job
49ers to interview Anthony Lynn on Wednesday
Broncos to interview Kansas City's Dave Toub
Bucs DC Mike Smith to interview with Bolts
Carr admits he played through broken finger
Chargers seek to interview Lions DC Austin
Redskins OC McVay interviewing with 49ers
Texans' Kevin Johnson undergoes foot surgery
Chip Kelly says he'd take coordinating job
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
JaMychal Green (face) won't return on Tuesday
Jusuf Nurkic scores 16 points in 18 minutes
Willie Reed has career night with 22 & 18
Otto Porter scores 13 w/ 3 blocks, 3 steals
Bradley Beal scores 25 points w/ six assists
Jae Crowder scores 21 w/ five 3-pointers
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 w/ 15 assists in win
Marc Gasol starting against the Lakers
Derrick Favors scores 12 points in 29 minutes
Joel Embiid scores 25 points in 30 minutes
Robert Covington hits game-winner for 76ers
James Johnson and Tyler Johnson ruled out
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Shea Weber scores in return to Nashville
Nikita Kucherov picks up 3 points in loss
Nikolaj Ehlers scores 2G, 1A in win over TB
Evgeny Kuznetsov nets 1G, 3A in OT W over TO
Blue Jackets extend winning streak to 16
Mike Cammalleri scores goal, assist in win
Max Pacioretty is expected to play Tuesday
Travis Zajac returns from illness Tuesday
December's first star goes to Bobrovsky
Jamie Benn not expected to play Wednesday
Matthews claims Rookie of the Month honor
Max Pacioretty will be a game-time decision
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Atlanta scheduled for repaving project
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Leidner: Claeys firing a 'terrible decision'
Texas brings in Bears RB coach Stan Drayton
Gators CB Quincy Wilson to push off to NFL
Minnesota drops axe on HC Tracy Claeys
Wake HC Clawson receives eight-year extension
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
Watford winless streak extends to five
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
Willie Reed
Roster
Luke Babbitt
(F)
Wayne Ellington
(G)
Tyler Johnson
(G)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Hassan Whiteside
(C)
Chris Bosh
(F/C)
Udonis Haslem
(F/C)
Rodney McGruder
(G/F)
Josh Richardson
(G)
Derrick Williams
(F)
Goran Dragic
(G)
James Johnson
(F)
Josh McRoberts
(F/C)
Dion Waiters
(G)
Justise Winslow
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Willie Reed | Center/Forward | #35
Team:
Miami Heat
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/16/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 245
College:
Saint Louis
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,015,696 2017-18: $1,087,745 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Willie Reed started again for Hassan Whiteside on Tuesday and exploded for a career-high 22 points, a career-high 18 rebounds, a steal and two blocks while hitting 11-of-16 shots in a loss to the Suns.
Wow. Reed started on Sunday too, but only had four points and two rebounds, so don't feel too bad if you weren't in on him tonight. Whiteside (eye) is not traveling with the team and we still don't really have a good idea of how serious his injury is, but there's a chance he could return to action at any time. But as long as he's out, Reed looks like an interesting DFS flier for now. And if you want to take a streaming flier on him in season-long leagues it also makes sense, but he should return to obscurity as soon as Whiteside is back in action.
Jan 3 - 11:44 PM
Willie Reed started at center for the Heat on Sunday but had only four points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in 18 minutes.
Hassan Whiteside was out of commission after getting poked in the eye on Friday -- he had an MRI and has increased sensitivity to light, so Reed might draw another start against the Suns on Tuesday. That would be a much easier matchup than tonight's showdown vs. Andre Drummond, so Reed is still on the map as a streaming or DFS play if Whiteside can't suit up.
Jan 1 - 9:53 PM
Willie Reed will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pistons, with Hassan Whiteside (eye) unavailable.
Reed will draw the tall task of defending Andre Drummond in this one, and if he can manage to stay out of foul trouble, he could have a nice game with essentially zero depth behind him. Udonis Haslem may also pick up limited minutes off the bench, and if Reed doesn't work out against Drummond, James Johnson may get the call. Reed isn't much more than a DFS punt play tonight.
Jan 1 - 5:28 PM
Source:
Miami Heat on Twitter
Willie Reed scored eight points with four rebounds and one block in 14 minutes against the Celtics on Friday.
Hassan Whiteside (eye) was hurt at the end of this game, so Reed could be getting more run. He's only a speculative add in super deep leagues for now.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 10:37:00 PM
Willie Reed has career night with 22 & 18
Jan 3 - 11:44 PM
Willie Reed quiet as starter w/ Whiteside out
Jan 1 - 9:53 PM
Willie Reed will start Sunday vs. the Pistons
Jan 1 - 5:28 PM
Willie Reed gets 14 minutes off bench
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 10:37:00 PM
More Willie Reed Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Irving
CLE
(5194)
2
C. Paul
LAC
(4861)
3
G. Dragic
MIA
(4510)
4
D. Lillard
POR
(4453)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(4410)
6
G. Hill
UTA
(4292)
7
B. Griffin
LAC
(4253)
8
B. Beal
WAS
(4015)
9
B. Simmons
PHI
(3712)
10
R. Gay
SAC
(3581)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Heat Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
27
320
105
107
8
3
44
80
.550
17
35
.486
0
2
.000
16
7
3.9
4.0
0.3
0.1
0.3
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
BKN
39
10.9
1.9
3.4
.571
0.0
0.0
.000
0.8
1.4
.545
1.3
1.9
3.1
0.3
0.4
0.2
0.8
1.2
4.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
BKN
39
426
76
133
.571
0
0
.000
30
55
.545
49
73
122
10
16
6
30
47
182
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 1
DET
1
18
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
0
0
1
3
4
Dec 30
@BOS
1
14
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
4
0
1
0
1
2
8
Dec 29
@CHA
1
13
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
1
6
7
0
0
0
3
2
5
Dec 27
OKC
1
12
3
7
.429
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
2
4
6
0
1
0
2
2
6
Dec 23
@NO
1
12
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
7
8
0
1
0
1
3
0
Dec 22
LAK
1
6
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
0
2
0
0
1
2
1
2
Dec 20
ORL
1
11
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
0
0
0
0
1
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Goran Dragic
Sidelined
Goran Dragic hit 9-of-18 shots, a 3-pointer and 5-of-6 free throws for 24 points, nine assists, two steals and five turnovers in Tuesday's 99-90 loss to the Suns.
Not only were Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow out with injuries, but Dragic had a revenge situation against his former team. He came through with a big line, but with only Dragic and unknown Willie Reed stepping up for the Heat tonight, the lowly Suns were able to put them away.
Jan 3
2
Tyler Johnson
Sidelined
Tyler Johnson (migraine) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Suns.
The Heat will only have eight available players tonight, so Goran Dragic (back) and Josh Richardson could realistically play over 40 minutes each. Johnson is day-to-day and is a hold in standard leagues.
Jan 3
SG
1
Josh Richardson
2
Dion Waiters
Sidelined
After consulting with Coach Erik Spoelstra and the Heat trainers, Dion Waiters (groin) said that he will not play Tuesday against the Suns.
Waiters is inching closer and closer to a return, as he was listed as a game-time decision earlier on Tuesday, before informing the media that he would not suit up after all. Miami's next game is Wednesday in Sacramento, and Waiters has a chance to finally make his long-awaited return.
Jan 3
3
Wayne Ellington
SF
1
Justise Winslow
Sidelined
Justise Winslow (shoulder) did not travel to Phoenix for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Winslow will miss the first game of Miami's upcoming six-game road trip, and with the Heat sitting on a 10-25 record, they have zero incentive to rush Winslow back to the court. For what it's worth, Winslow downplayed the injury when discussing it on Sunday, saying he doesn't anticipate it being a long-term issue, so perhaps he can rejoin the squad in Sacramento for Wednesday's game against the Kings. Wayne Ellington will draw the start in Winslow's place, and he's on the radar as a potential 3-point streamer.
Jan 2
2
Rodney McGruder
PF
1
Josh McRoberts
Sidelined
Josh McRoberts (stress reaction in left foot) is out indefinitely, according to coach Erik Spoelstra.
McRoberts' streak of bad injury luck continues. This injury is to the same foot he broke back in the 2016 postseason. McRoberts had started 14 straight games for Miami, but was largely ineffective, averaging just 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. Over his last seven games, he saw his playing time reduced and was averaging under 17 minutes per contest. He can now be waived in all fantasy leagues. Luke Babbit will likely replace him in the starting lineup.
Dec 27
2
James Johnson
Sidelined
James Johnson and Tyler Johnson have now been ruled out for Tuesday's game vs. the Suns.
Johnson missed the morning shootaround and he was considered doubtful to play prior to the pre-game warmups, but his absence will leave the Heat with only eight available players Tuesday. Johnson has been a stud lately and he's only day-to-day with food poisoning, so he's a hold in standard leagues. Luke Babbitt and Derrick Williams should pick up his minutes tonight, but they are not great fantasy options.
Jan 3
3
Derrick Williams
4
Luke Babbitt
C
1
Hassan Whiteside
Sidelined
Hassan Whiteside (right retinal contusion) and Justise Winslow (shoulder) did not accompany the team to Phoenix for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
The Heat will be on the road for the next six games, but it's looking like both Whiteside and Winslow will miss Tuesday's contest in Phoenix, and their absence could extend beyond that one game. Willie Reed drew the start in Whiteside's place on Sunday, but it was James Johnson who emerged as the primary beneficiary earning 34 minutes in a lot of small ball lineups sans Whiteside and Winslow. Whiteside's eye is still very sensitive to light, so we're going to call him questionable for Wednesday.
Jan 2
2
Willie Reed
3
Udonis Haslem
Headlines
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Mike Gallagher looks at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert and more.
More NBA Columns
»
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
»
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
»
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
»
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
NBA Headlines
»
JaMychal Green (face) won't return on Tuesday
»
Jusuf Nurkic scores 16 points in 18 minutes
»
Willie Reed has career night with 22 & 18
»
Otto Porter scores 13 w/ 3 blocks, 3 steals
»
Bradley Beal scores 25 points w/ six assists
»
Jae Crowder scores 21 w/ five 3-pointers
»
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 w/ 15 assists in win
»
Marc Gasol starting against the Lakers
»
Derrick Favors scores 12 points in 29 minutes
»
Joel Embiid scores 25 points in 30 minutes
»
Robert Covington hits game-winner for 76ers
»
James Johnson and Tyler Johnson ruled out
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
