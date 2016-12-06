Aron Baynes | Center | #12

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Michael Thomas ends rookie year at 92-1,136-9
Ingram has first 1,000-yard year with 5.1 YPC
Carson Palmer slings 3 TDs in season finale
Devonta Freeman totals 177 yards, TD in win
Tyreek Hill scores his 12th touchdown Week 17
Fitzgerald reaches 1,000 yards for eighth time
Chargers fire Mike McCoy after 5-11 campaign
Jared Goff falls to 0-7 as Rams' starter
Crowder finishes breakout year at 67/847/7
Vernon Davis revives career with 583 yards
Contract year: Garcon comes alive for 1,041
Matt Ryan throws for 331 yards, 4 TDs in win
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeff Teague OK after left ankle injury Sunday
Aron Baynes (sprained ankle) in walking boot
Jeff Teague (ankle) starts 2nd half Sunday
Alec Burks (ankle) questionable for Monday
George Hill, Dante Exum out Monday vs. BKN
Patrick Beverley (wrist) questionable Monday
Report: ATL 'listening' to offers for Millsap
Goran Dragic (back) targeting Tuesday vs. PHX
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) won't play on Monday
Damian Lillard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) will play Sun
Ellington, Reed starting Sunday vs. Detroit
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
Jackets, Wild Set The Stage
Dec 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
DeAngelo gets three games for official abuse
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Aron Baynes
(C)
Henry Ellenson
(F)
Darrun Hilliard
(G)
Nikola Jovanovic
(F)
Marcus Morris
(F)
Reggie Bullock
(F)
Michael Gbinije
(G)
Reggie Jackson
(G)
Jon Leuer
(F)
Ish Smith
(G)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
(G)
Tobias Harris
(F)
Stanley Johnson
(F)
Boban Marjanovic
(C)
Beno Udrih
(G)
Andre Drummond
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Aron Baynes | Center | #12
Team:
Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 12/9/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 260
College:
Washington State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $6,500,000 2017-18: $6,500,000 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
X-Rays came back negative on Aron Baynes' sprained left ankle, but he was wearing a walking boot after Sunday's game.
Baynes exited Sunday's game against the Heat with the injury and can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Pacers, though the walking boot leaves him closer to doubtful. If he misses any time, Jon Leuer could see increased minutes.
Jan 1 - 8:58 PM
Source:
Keith Langlois on Twitter
Aron Baynes (left ankle) left Sunday's game and is doubtful to return.
Before exiting the game, Baynes scored two points with four rebounds in nine minutes. If he is unable to play on Tuesday night vs. the Pacers, Jon Leuer could see a minor increase in playing time.
Jan 1 - 8:06 PM
Source:
Justin White on Twitter
Aron Baynes hit 3-of-6 shots for eight points, nine boards, two steals and a block in Tuesday's win over the Bulls.
Baynes got some extra run when the Bulls started hacking Andre Drummond, but hadn't scored more than four points or had more than six rebounds in any of his previous three games. But if teams keep hacking Drummond, Baynes could eventually make some noise. Just keep an eye on him. Drummond had 15 points, 10 boards and three blocks, but took a seat late with a nice lead, and some shaky free throw shooting skills.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 11:08:00 PM
Aron Baynes hit 3-of-7 shots for eight points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes in Tuesday’s win against the Hornets.
Before you get too excited, Baynes stepped in the game after Andre Drummond was ejected. This was only the second time in his last eight games that he has played over 18 minutes and attempted over four shots. He is expected to go back to his bench role in his next game against the Celtics.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 10:05:00 PM
Aron Baynes (sprained ankle) in walking boot
Jan 1 - 8:58 PM
Aron Baynes (ankle) doubtful to return
Jan 1 - 8:06 PM
Aron Baynes has nice line in win over Bulls
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 11:08:00 PM
Aron Baynes nears double-double
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 10:05:00 PM
More Aron Baynes Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(5773)
2
D. Lillard
POR
(5766)
3
J. Lin
BKN
(5351)
4
L. James
CLE
(4810)
5
G. Hill
UTA
(4785)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4583)
7
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4336)
8
G. Dragic
MIA
(4312)
9
K. Irving
CLE
(4298)
10
R. Gay
SAC
(4062)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Pistons Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
35
558
152
143
12
12
55
118
.466
42
47
.894
0
0
0.0
12
29
4.3
4.1
0.3
0.3
0.8
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
SA
16
8.9
1.1
2.3
.500
0.0
0.1
.000
0.4
0.8
.583
0.8
1.3
2.0
0.3
0.7
0.1
0.4
1.4
2.7
2013
SA
53
9.3
1.3
3.1
.436
0.0
0.0
.000
0.4
0.4
.905
1.1
1.7
2.7
0.6
0.7
0.0
0.1
1.5
3.0
2014
SA
70
16.1
2.6
4.7
.566
0.0
0.1
.250
1.3
1.5
.865
1.6
3.0
4.5
0.5
0.9
0.2
0.3
2.3
6.6
2015
DET
81
15.3
2.4
4.7
.505
0.0
0.0
.000
1.6
2.0
.764
1.7
3.0
4.7
0.6
0.8
0.3
0.6
1.9
6.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
SA
16
143
18
36
.500
0
1
.000
7
12
.583
12
20
32
5
11
1
6
23
43
2013
SA
53
491
71
163
.436
0
0
.000
19
21
.905
57
88
145
34
36
2
5
77
161
2014
SA
70
1126
185
327
.566
1
4
.250
90
104
.865
109
209
318
35
65
16
22
162
461
2015
DET
81
1241
194
384
.505
0
2
.000
126
165
.764
140
244
384
51
67
21
52
151
514
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 30
@ATL
1
13
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
2
3
1
0
0
1
4
4
Dec 28
MLW
1
18
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
0
0
1
0
4
6
Dec 26
CLE
1
12
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
0
1
0
0
3
2
Dec 23
GS
1
17
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
0
2
1
0
0
0
1
6
Dec 21
MEM
1
10
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
2
Dec 19
@CHI
1
18
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
2
4
Dec 17
IND
1
9
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
3
4
0
1
0
0
2
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Reggie Jackson
2
Ish Smith
3
Beno Udrih
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2
Darrun Hilliard
3
Michael Gbinije
SF
1
Marcus Morris
Sidelined
Marcus Morris (knee) will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Heat, sending Tobias Harris back to the bench.
Harris has actually been better as a reserve this season, so this isn't necessarily a bad thing for his fantasy value. Morris isn't the most exciting player to own, but he's worth a roster spot if you need some 3-point shooting.
Jan 1
2
Stanley Johnson
3
Reggie Bullock
Sidelined
Reggie Bullock (knee) is making progress and is approximately two weeks away from returning.
Bullock underwent surgery on his left knee back in early December and was given a 4-6 week timetable, so he appears on schedule. Coach Stan Van Gundy said Bullock can start doing non-contact, 5-on-5 drills this weekend. He can be left on waiver wires, as he will likely not have a significant role in the Pistons rotation for the foreseeable future.
Dec 30
PF
1
Jon Leuer
2
Tobias Harris
3
Henry Ellenson
4
Nikola Jovanovic
C
1
Andre Drummond
2
Aron Baynes
Sidelined
X-Rays came back negative on Aron Baynes' sprained left ankle, but he was wearing a walking boot after Sunday's game.
Baynes exited Sunday's game against the Heat with the injury and can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Pacers, though the walking boot leaves him closer to doubtful. If he misses any time, Jon Leuer could see increased minutes.
Jan 1
3
Boban Marjanovic
Headlines
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
Check out some hot pickups pickups in fantasy hoops. Michael Carter-Williams is a long shot, but could pay off if Rajon Rondo stays in the doghouse.
More NBA Columns
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
»
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
»
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
»
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
»
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
NBA Headlines
»
Jeff Teague OK after left ankle injury Sunday
»
Aron Baynes (sprained ankle) in walking boot
»
Jeff Teague (ankle) starts 2nd half Sunday
»
Alec Burks (ankle) questionable for Monday
»
George Hill, Dante Exum out Monday vs. BKN
»
Patrick Beverley (wrist) questionable Monday
»
Report: ATL 'listening' to offers for Millsap
»
Goran Dragic (back) targeting Tuesday vs. PHX
»
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) won't play on Monday
»
Damian Lillard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
»
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) will play Sun
»
Ellington, Reed starting Sunday vs. Detroit
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved