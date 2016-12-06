Player Page

Roster

Aron Baynes | Center | #12

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/9/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 260
College: Washington State
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

X-Rays came back negative on Aron Baynes' sprained left ankle, but he was wearing a walking boot after Sunday's game.
Baynes exited Sunday's game against the Heat with the injury and can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Pacers, though the walking boot leaves him closer to doubtful. If he misses any time, Jon Leuer could see increased minutes. Jan 1 - 8:58 PM
Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter
More Aron Baynes Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
35558152143121255118.4664247.894000.012294.34.10.30.30.80.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012SA 168.91.12.3.5000.00.1.0000.40.8.5830.81.32.00.30.70.10.41.42.7
2013SA 539.31.33.1.4360.00.0.0000.40.4.9051.11.72.70.60.70.00.11.53.0
2014SA 7016.12.64.7.5660.00.1.2501.31.5.8651.63.04.50.50.90.20.32.36.6
2015DET8115.32.44.7.5050.00.0.0001.62.0.7641.73.04.70.60.80.30.61.96.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012SA 161431836.50001.000712.583122032511162343
2013SA 5349171163.43600.0001921.905578814534362577161
2014SA 701126185327.56614.25090104.86510920931835651622162461
2015DET811241194384.50502.000126165.76414024438451672152151514
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30@ATL11313.33300.000221.000123100144
Dec 28MLW118331.00000.00000.000044001046
Dec 26CLE112111.00000.00000.000134010032
Dec 23GS11734.75000.00000.000202100016
Dec 21MEM110111.00000.00000.000011000012
Dec 19@CHI11813.33300.000221.000011001024
Dec 17IND1913.33300.000221.000134010024

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Beno Udrih
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Darrun Hilliard
3Michael Gbinije
SF1Marcus Morris
2Stanley Johnson
3Reggie Bullock
PF1Jon Leuer
2Tobias Harris
3Henry Ellenson
4Nikola Jovanovic
C1Andre Drummond
2Aron Baynes
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 