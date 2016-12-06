Aron Baynes | Center | #12

Latest News Recent News

X-Rays came back negative on Aron Baynes' sprained left ankle, but he was wearing a walking boot after Sunday's game. Baynes exited Sunday's game against the Heat with the injury and can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Pacers, though the walking boot leaves him closer to doubtful. If he misses any time, Jon Leuer could see increased minutes. Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter

Aron Baynes (left ankle) left Sunday's game and is doubtful to return. Before exiting the game, Baynes scored two points with four rebounds in nine minutes. If he is unable to play on Tuesday night vs. the Pacers, Jon Leuer could see a minor increase in playing time. Source: Justin White on Twitter

Aron Baynes hit 3-of-6 shots for eight points, nine boards, two steals and a block in Tuesday's win over the Bulls. Baynes got some extra run when the Bulls started hacking Andre Drummond, but hadn't scored more than four points or had more than six rebounds in any of his previous three games. But if teams keep hacking Drummond, Baynes could eventually make some noise. Just keep an eye on him. Drummond had 15 points, 10 boards and three blocks, but took a seat late with a nice lead, and some shaky free throw shooting skills.