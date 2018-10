Larry Drew | Center Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Age / DOB: (60) / 4/2/1958 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 190 Share: Tweet

Larry Drew will be promoted to be the interim head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers with Tyronn Lue being let go, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Drew has been a head coach with the Hawks and Bucks and has been an assistant in Cleveland since 2014. There's a good chance he'll man the ship for the rest of the season. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Larry Drew felt blindsided by the way he lost his job as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. In addition to calling his firing "mystifying" Drew also added," It caught me in a position when I least expected it. But I know how these things work. I don't have any hard feelings, any grudges against anybody." Drew may be the only one who was shocked by his firing after a league-worst 15-67 record during the 2013-14 season, but he'll now get the opportunity to be an assistant coach to LeBron James and Kevin Love in Cleveland. Source: Milwaukee-Wisconsin Journal Sentinel

Larry Drew will be an assistant coach for the Cavs this season. He's going to be coaching a team with a little more talent on its roster than his 2013-14 Bucks. Drew's offseason has been a strange one due to the way the team added Jason Kidd, and he could wind up as a head coach in the near future. Source: Gary Washburn on Twitter