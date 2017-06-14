Doc Rivers | Center Team: Los Angeles Clippers Age / DOB: (55) / 10/13/1961 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 210 Share: Tweet

Doc Rivers will remain as the Clippers head coach, but will no longer serve as president of basketball operations, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Rivers had served as president and coach since 2013. Lawrence Frank will now oversee basketball operations, including the general manager. Wojnarowski reports that both Frank and Rivers will report directly to owner Steve Ballmer and that both men "enjoy a strong personal and professional relationship, which has allowed for them to cement a shared vision on the franchise's future." Source: ESPN.com

Jerry West was officially introduced as a consultant for the Clippers on Monday. West is the basketball genius responsible for pairing Kobe Bryant with Shaquille O'Neal during his days as the Lakers' GM, and as a consultant for the Warriors, his pitch to Kevin Durant was crucial in helping lure him away from OKC. Now West will try to work his magic with the Clippers in what he is calling "the last adventure" of his life. Source: Bill Oram on Twitter

The Clippers are reportedly "closing in on" an agreement to build a new home arena in Inglewood, in the southwest of L.A. County. The Clippers have a long-term lease with the Staples Center, and Vincent Bonsignore of the O.C. Register writes that "if all goes according to plan, [the Clippers] could be looking at an opening in time for 2022/23 season." Nothing is imminent, obviously, but it's an interesting twist for the Clippers franchise, which has long shared the Staples Center with the Lakers. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer would reportedly pay for all construction costs. Source: O.C. Register