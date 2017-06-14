Welcome,
Player Page
Roster
Alan Anderson
(G/F)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Brice Johnson
(F)
DeAndre Liggins
(G)
Milos Teodosic
(G)
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Blake Griffin
(F)
Wes Johnson
(G/F)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Sindarius Thornwell
(G)
Sam Dekker
(F)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
DeAndre Jordan
(C)
Austin Rivers
(G)
Lou Williams
(G)
Jawun Evans
(G)
Doc Rivers | Center
Team:
Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:
(
55
) / 10/13/1961
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 210
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Doc Rivers will remain as the Clippers head coach, but will no longer serve as president of basketball operations, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Rivers had served as president and coach since 2013. Lawrence Frank will now oversee basketball operations, including the general manager. Wojnarowski reports that both Frank and Rivers will report directly to owner Steve Ballmer and that both men "enjoy a strong personal and professional relationship, which has allowed for them to cement a shared vision on the franchise's future."
Aug 4 - 1:56 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Jerry West was officially introduced as a consultant for the Clippers on Monday.
West is the basketball genius responsible for pairing Kobe Bryant with Shaquille O'Neal during his days as the Lakers' GM, and as a consultant for the Warriors, his pitch to Kevin Durant was crucial in helping lure him away from OKC. Now West will try to work his magic with the Clippers in what he is calling "the last adventure" of his life.
Jun 19 - 5:32 PM
Source:
Bill Oram on Twitter
The Clippers are reportedly "closing in on" an agreement to build a new home arena in Inglewood, in the southwest of L.A. County.
The Clippers have a long-term lease with the Staples Center, and Vincent Bonsignore of the O.C. Register writes that "if all goes according to plan, [the Clippers] could be looking at an opening in time for 2022/23 season." Nothing is imminent, obviously, but it's an interesting twist for the Clippers franchise, which has long shared the Staples Center with the Lakers. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer would reportedly pay for all construction costs.
Jun 14 - 8:04 PM
Source:
O.C. Register
The Clippers will reportedly try and bring in Jerry West to serve in an advisory role to the franchise this offseason.
West has been with the Warriors organization since 2011, and he's been absolutely paramount in turning the franchise around from a laughing stock to perennial title contender. The Clippers won't be the only team looking to try and woo West away from the Warriors when his contract expires in July, but Dubs' owners Joe Lacob has made it clear that keeping West on the staff will be a priority for the team this offseason.
May 31 - 11:04 AM
Source:
ESPN
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
Aug 4 - 1:56 PM
Jerry West introduced as consultant for LAC
Jun 19 - 5:32 PM
Report: Clippers nearing deal for new arena
Jun 14 - 8:04 PM
Report: LAC trying to bring in Jerry West
May 31 - 11:04 AM
More Doc Rivers Player News
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Patrick Beverley
2
Milos Teodosic
3
Jawun Evans
SG
1
Austin Rivers
2
Lou Williams
3
Sindarius Thornwell
4
DeAndre Liggins
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
Sidelined
The Clippers will examine the MRI taken on Danilo Gallinari's fractured right thumb on Monday according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday evening that Gallinari's timetable is 3-4 weeks, but we should have an official update from the Clippers in a day or two. With training camp slated for late September, there's no reason to think that Gallo won't be 100 percent.
Jul 31
2
Sam Dekker
3
Wes Johnson
PF
1
Blake Griffin
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Brice Johnson
C
1
DeAndre Jordan
2
Willie Reed
