Frank Vogel | Center Team: Orlando Magic Age / DOB: (43) / 6/21/1973

Frank Vogel said he'll start with his regular lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pistons, and then, "play it by ear after that." It sounds like Vogel would like to get an extended look at some of the younger guys on the roster tonight, so Mario Hezonja could see his minutes in the 30s again, and new additions Marcus Georges-Hunt and Patricio Garino could see some extended minutes in the rotation. If these guys do indeed earn significant minutes in the rotation tonight, Terrence Ross might only see his minutes in the 20s. Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter

The Magic are reportedly giving strong consideration to parting ways with GM Rob Hennigan at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season. In the five years since Hennigan has come on board with Orlando, they haven't even sniffed the playoffs, and they've also made some major whiffs on trades and draft picks. "First and foremost, the criticism is warranted," Hennigan stated during a recent interview. "I don't know if it's welcome because no one likes to get criticized, but the job we have and the job we're trying to do is certainly subject to that. Our fans, quite frankly, deserve to be upset and deserve to be frustrated. Source: ESPN

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical believes the Magic will be active at the deadline. The Magic tried to be cool and go bigger while the rest of the NBA went smaller, but it clearly didn't work and they had to sell Serge Ibaka at a discount. Now, they have to hit the reset button and may look to sell off some players. Besides guys like Jeff Green and D.J. Augustin, we haven't seen too many rumored names on the block. Still, this team could make some surprising moves. Source: The Vertical