Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
Daily Dose: Hamstrung
Apr 11
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 10
Dose: Holy Comeback Batman!
Apr 10
Prospect Roundup: Top 10
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
JD Martinez (foot) set to face pitching Wed.
Twins bench struggling Buxton versus Tigers
Bird (ankle, illness) remains sidelined Wed.
Rangers' Dyson blows three-run lead vs. LAA
Adam Duvall smacks third homer of season
Keon Broxton homers, steals base Tuesday
Drew Pomeranz dazzles in return from DL
Ozuna homers twice, knocks in six vs. Braves
Collins optimistic Harvey can make next start
Lucas Duda goes deep twice as Mets roll
Cespedes has three-homer night in Philly
Adrian Beltre has a Grade 1 right calf strain
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers 'ready to give up' on RB Carlos Hyde?
'Odds are' Jets will trade Sheldon Richardson
No-brainer: Rams exercise DT Donald's option
Browns split on Garrett, Trubisky at No. 1?
Kirk Cousins: Next move up to the Redskins
Teams not yet 'close' to Sherman asking price
Ex-Ram Laurinaitis retiring after 8 seasons
Report: Johnathan Hankins visiting the Colts
Green-Beckham's Eagles roster spot in doubt
Galette seen 'striking another individual'
Seahawks take a chance on Dion Jordan
Chad Kelly underwent wrist surgery Monday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
Playoff Previews Part 1
Apr 11
Dose: A Cloudy Playoff Picture
Apr 11
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 10
Dose: Westbrook Makes History
Apr 10
Slim Pickin' Specialists
Apr 9
Dose: Lillard Lights Up Utah
Apr 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Vogel won't commit to normal rotation Wed
Ben Simmons (foot) cleared for 5-on-5 work
Giannis, Middleton, Snell, Delly resting Weds
Ty Lawson triple-doubles w/ 22-12-11 line
Cheick Diallo double-doubles w/ 19 and 11
Metta World Peace scores 18, hits four treys
Malik Beasley scores career-high 16 points
Dirk Nowitzki won't travel for season finale
Jamal Murray hands out career-high 10 dimes
Domantas Sabonis scores 19 points vs. MIN
Joakim Noah (shoulder surgery) out 4-6 months
Cavaliers will waive Larry Sanders
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Day 1 of the Playoffs
Apr 12
Western Conference Preview
Apr 11
First Round Predictions
Apr 11
Eastern Conference Preview
Apr 10
Dose: The Life of Riley
Apr 10
Changes: Next and Last steps
Apr 9
Lightning Keep WC Fight Alive
Apr 7
Leafs lose, WC Spot Still Open
Apr 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Doug Weight will stay on as Islanders' coach
Pavel Buchnevich might be kept out of Game 1
NHL announces Draft Lottery date and odds
Tomas Tatar will have shoulder surgery
Barbashev poised to center Blues' top line
Pacioretty suffers injury scare at practice
Evgeni Malkin will play in playoff opener
Kings fire Darryl Sutter and GM Dean Lombardi
Patrick Eaves (undisclosed) good for Game 1
Report: Canucks fire coach Willie Desjardins
Torey Krug doubtful for Bruins' first round
Andrew Ladd played through nagging injury
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Vinny Miller: Music City 200 results
Pitkat: 8th at Thompson, gains in NWMT points
Matt Swanson: Icebreaker 150 results
Weatherman rocks Special Awards at Nashville
DNF for Andy Seuss in Icebreaker 150
Smith: A winner with BBBS Ford at Nashville
Eric Goodale: Icebreaker 150 results
Gus Dean: Music City 200 results
DNF for Rob Summers in Icebreaker 150
Ron Silk: Icebreaker 150 results
Bassett 2nd at Greenville, keeps points lead
Ryan Preece: Icebreaker 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Exec: Reuben Foster a top two talent off tape
Norris ranks DL Chris Wormley No. 27 overall
Seahawks host Cal QB Davis Webb for visit
Rapsheet: Many scouts see Conley as CB 1a
Mayock: DeShone Kizer drops from QB1 to QB4
Bills owner and staff work out Pat Mahomes
Report: Browns considering Trubisky at No. 1
Report: Steelers 'love' Peppers at No. 30
Huskies HC Petersen extended through 2024
Cardinals brass dines with UNC QB Trubisky
SF 'seriously considering' Fournette at #2?
LB Foster invited back for medical rechecks
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Ndidi fit for UCL quarterfinal first-leg
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Bilic praying Byram injury is not serious
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Puel lauds Tadic for recent improvement
Valencia's return expected for Europa League
Butland hoping for weekend return
Wenger wants Oxlade-Chamberlain stay
Ozil and the Gunners limp in defeat
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
D.J. Augustin
(G)
Patricio Garino
(G)
Jeff Green
(F)
Elfrid Payton
(G)
Nikola Vucevic
(C)
Bismack Biyombo
(C)
Marcus Georges-Hunt
(G)
Mario Hezonja
(F)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
C.J. Watson
(G)
Anthony Brown
(F)
Aaron Gordon
(F)
Jodie Meeks
(G/F)
Damjan Rudez
(F)
Stephen Zimmerman
(C)
Evan Fournier
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Frank Vogel | Center
Team:
Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:
(
43
) / 6/21/1973
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Frank Vogel said he'll start with his regular lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pistons, and then, "play it by ear after that."
It sounds like Vogel would like to get an extended look at some of the younger guys on the roster tonight, so Mario Hezonja could see his minutes in the 30s again, and new additions Marcus Georges-Hunt and Patricio Garino could see some extended minutes in the rotation. If these guys do indeed earn significant minutes in the rotation tonight, Terrence Ross might only see his minutes in the 20s.
Apr 12 - 11:29 AM
Source:
Josh Robbins on Twitter
The Magic are reportedly giving strong consideration to parting ways with GM Rob Hennigan at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.
In the five years since Hennigan has come on board with Orlando, they haven't even sniffed the playoffs, and they've also made some major whiffs on trades and draft picks. "First and foremost, the criticism is warranted," Hennigan stated during a recent interview. "I don't know if it's welcome because no one likes to get criticized, but the job we have and the job we're trying to do is certainly subject to that. Our fans, quite frankly, deserve to be upset and deserve to be frustrated.
Mar 20 - 3:20 PM
Source:
ESPN
Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical believes the Magic will be active at the deadline.
The Magic tried to be cool and go bigger while the rest of the NBA went smaller, but it clearly didn't work and they had to sell Serge Ibaka at a discount. Now, they have to hit the reset button and may look to sell off some players. Besides guys like Jeff Green and D.J. Augustin, we haven't seen too many rumored names on the block. Still, this team could make some surprising moves.
Feb 22 - 5:06 PM
Source:
The Vertical
Magic head coach Frank Vogel is contemplating yet another lineup change after his team was blown out by 32 points to the Mavericks on Saturday.
"The bench unit the last two games has come in and created big deficits," Vogel said on Saturday. "We went away from it early tonight, and it didn’t work. Coming back to the starters didn’t work. Maybe that group’s not a good fit, so we have to shuffle the deck again and figure it out again." Nikola Vucevic called their performance "embarrassing," while Evan Fournier said the team needs to play "with more heart and pride." The Magic have now lost 17 out of their last 22 games and that was their fifth loss by 30+ points, so it's no wonder that they are expected to be one of the busiest teams at the trade deadline.
Feb 12 - 9:17 AM
Source:
Orlando Sentinel
Vogel won't commit to normal rotation Wed
Apr 12 - 11:29 AM
Report: ORL considering firing Rob Hennigan
Mar 20 - 3:20 PM
Magic expected to make another deal?
Feb 22 - 5:06 PM
Frank Vogel contemplating a lineup switch
Feb 12 - 9:17 AM
More Frank Vogel Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Curry
GS
(4914)
2
D. Waiters
MIA
(4491)
3
K. Durant
GS
(4343)
4
J. Nurkic
POR
(4139)
5
R. Rondo
CHI
(4060)
6
K. Irving
CLE
(4039)
7
L. James
CLE
(4039)
8
R. Westbrook
OKC
(3950)
9
T. Thompson
CLE
(3791)
10
D. Rose
NY
(3725)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Orlando Magic Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Elfrid Payton
2
D.J. Augustin
3
C.J. Watson
SG
1
Evan Fournier
2
Jodie Meeks
3
Patricio Garino
4
Marcus Georges-Hunt
SF
1
Terrence Ross
2
Jeff Green
Sidelined
Jeff Green said that the Magic plan to shut him down for the remainder of the season.
"It was the team’s decision to shut me down," Green said. Orlando has him listed as out with a sore lower back, and coach Frank Vogel suggested that Green's status is "game-to-game," but that rings false in light of Green's comments. Aaron Gordon and Mario Hezonja stand to gain the most with Green out.
Apr 5
3
Mario Hezonja
4
Damjan Rudez
5
Anthony Brown
PF
1
Aaron Gordon
C
1
Nikola Vucevic
2
Bismack Biyombo
3
Stephen Zimmerman
Headlines
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
Ty Lawson and Tyler Ulis went off, Russell Westbrook was out and the Hawks locked up the No. 5 seed in the East on Tuesday.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
»
Playoff Previews Part 1
Apr 11
»
Dose: A Cloudy Playoff Picture
Apr 11
»
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 10
»
Dose: Westbrook Makes History
Apr 10
»
Slim Pickin' Specialists
Apr 9
»
Dose: Lillard Lights Up Utah
Apr 9
NBA Headlines
»
Vogel won't commit to normal rotation Wed
»
Ben Simmons (foot) cleared for 5-on-5 work
»
Giannis, Middleton, Snell, Delly resting Weds
»
Ty Lawson triple-doubles w/ 22-12-11 line
»
Cheick Diallo double-doubles w/ 19 and 11
»
Metta World Peace scores 18, hits four treys
»
Malik Beasley scores career-high 16 points
»
Dirk Nowitzki won't travel for season finale
»
Jamal Murray hands out career-high 10 dimes
»
Domantas Sabonis scores 19 points vs. MIN
»
Joakim Noah (shoulder surgery) out 4-6 months
»
Cavaliers will waive Larry Sanders
NBA Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved