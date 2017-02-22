Dwane Casey | Center Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (61) / 4/17/1957 Share: Tweet

Toronto management is reportedly "strongly leaning" towards making a coaching change. Despite Toronto taking the No. 1 seed out East this season, the Cavs easily brush them off in just four games, so Dwane Casey's days are likely numbered as the head coach of the Raptors. His offense wasn't exactly innovative, and he made questionable decisions with the big man rotations, so his departure would be good news for Jonas Valanciunas. Assistant coach Nick Nurse will be in the running to take over, and Jerry Stackhouse will also likely be a name that comes up. Source: TSN

Raptors coach Dwane Casey hinted that he will make a lineup change for Game 3. Casey said he's given "a lot" of thought about tweaking his lineup, though he wouldn't specify what he had in mind. An obvious move would be to bench Serge Ibaka, as he has a combined 11 points in this series on 3-of-13 shooting while bringing nothing to the table on defense. Source: Josh Lewenberg on Twitter

The Raptors are still in the market for a big small forward or a shooter, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN. This has been pretty clear since the Serge Ibaka deal with the Raptors going for it. Sure, Norman Powell is capable of absorbing a good chunk of former Raptor Terrence Ross' minutes, but adding depth behind the oft-injured DeMarre Carroll makes sense. The Raptors have some serious depth at the point and also could use Sullinger's expiring deal to help get something done. Delon Wright looked great in his last week of action. Source: Josh Lewenberg on Twitter