Tom Thibodeau | Center Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Age / DOB: (60) / 1/17/1958 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Wolves have fired team president and head coach Tom Thibodeau, according to multiple sources. It's a stunning move that comes in the wake of two straight victories, but tension had been brewing for a while in Minnesota. It was reported in mid-September that owner Glen Taylor had "significant concern" about Thibs' management of the team, and an open rift occurred during Jimmy Butler trade talks. Ryan Saunders will take the reins as interim head coach and fantasy owners should speculatively grab Dario Saric, and perhaps even Tyus Jones in deeper leagues, in case their roles improve under new direction. Fred Hoiberg and Monty Williams have been mentioned as early candidates for the permanent coaching job. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor reportedly has "significant concern" with how Tom Thibodeau has run things in Minnesota. Thibodeau is a great defensive coach, but his offensive schemes are unimaginative, he's terrible with minutes management and has made some questionable signings in his front office role. Taylor gave Thibodeau full control of basketball operations upon hiring him, but he's reportedly regretted that decision and has even considered making changes this summer. The Coach-GM role didn't work out in Los Angeles (Doc Rivers) or Detroit (Stan Van Gundy), and it's looking like another failed experiment in Minnesota. Source: ESPN

The Wolves have spoken to teams about moving back in the first round, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. This report adds it's just "exploratory in nature" and it could pick up as the day progresses. The Wolves would likely want to dump some salary instead of taking on cheaper NBA talent. Source: Jon Krawczynski on Twitter