Nerlens Noel (sprain left ankle) will not play Monday vs. the Bucks. This injury is coming out of nowhere, and the severity of the sprain is currently unclear, so for now we'll be considering him questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto. With Noel on the sidelines, Jahlil Okafor will serve as Joel Embiid's primary backup, but he'll likely be working with a 20-minute workload making him an unattractive target in most settings. Source: Derek Bodner on Twitter

Nerlens Noel was in some foul trouble against the Wizards on Saturday, finishing with six points, 12 rebounds and three turnovers in 13 minutes. He also sprained his left ankle and did return after he was re-taped. Obviously this was a letdown with Joel Embiid (rest) not playing, but it's not likely to affect his playing time because the 76ers won five of their last six, assuming he's healthy. He should be owned in standard leagues.

Nerlens Noel has found his groove as a key contributor on the Sixers consistent and productive second unit. Over the Sixers last seven games, Noel is averaging 10.1 points (on 63.3 percent shooting), 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.1 blocks and 0.6 turnovers. The combo of Noel backing Joel Embiid has worked well for Philly, who have won five of their last six games. The loser in the scenario is Jahlil Okafor, who continues to be slapped with DNP-CD's. Noel has made his case as 'roster worthy' in all standard leagues. Source: CSN Philly