Nerlens Noel | Center/Forward | #4

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/10/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 220
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (6) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Nerlens Noel (sprain left ankle) will not play Monday vs. the Bucks.
This injury is coming out of nowhere, and the severity of the sprain is currently unclear, so for now we'll be considering him questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto. With Noel on the sidelines, Jahlil Okafor will serve as Joel Embiid's primary backup, but he'll likely be working with a 20-minute workload making him an unattractive target in most settings. Jan 16 - 3:30 PM
Source: Derek Bodner on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1319198525144270.6001421.667000.01187.54.00.41.10.60.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014PHI7530.84.08.7.4620.00.0.0001.93.1.6092.55.78.11.71.91.81.92.89.9
2015PHI6729.34.68.8.5210.00.0.5002.03.4.5902.35.88.11.82.41.81.52.911.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014PHI752311302653.46200.000140230.609185426611128146133142208744
2015PHI671963306587.52112.500134227.590154388542122158118100192747
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 14@WAS11337.42900.00000.0005712030056
Jan 13CHA120331.00000.00000.000112121426
Jan 11NY12158.62500.00034.7504481220113
Jan 8@BKN12438.37500.000221.000224003018
Jan 6@BOS12568.75000.00012.5002682023513
Jan 3MIN11145.80000.00000.000101001018
Dec 30@DEN11947.57100.00014.250112000139

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Sergio Rodriguez
2T.J. McConnell
3Jerryd Bayless
4Chasson Randle
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
PF1Ben Simmons
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Nerlens Noel
4Richaun Holmes
 

 