Player Page

Roster

Victor Oladipo | Guard | #5

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/4/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210
College: Indiana
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (2) / ORL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Victor Oladipo (wrist) will not play against the Celtics on Friday night.
He is getting closer, but the Thunder will keep him out. Oladipo was at practice on Wednesday, but he was taking shots with his left hand. Oladipo could have a chance to play on Christmas against the Wolves. With him out on Friday, the Thunder may lean on Alex Abrines after his breakout 18-point Wednesday. He's obviously only worth a look in very deep leagues. Dec 22 - 3:07 PM
Source: Fred Katz on Twitter
More Victor Oladipo Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
248223861086622152334.4553150.62051134.38174216.14.52.80.91.80.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013ORL8031.14.911.7.4190.92.8.3273.14.0.7800.53.64.14.13.21.60.52.613.8
2014ORL7235.76.615.1.4361.23.4.3393.64.4.8190.73.54.24.12.81.70.32.617.9
2015ORL7233.15.913.5.4381.43.9.3482.83.4.8300.74.14.83.92.11.60.82.416.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013ORL802486392936.41974226.327248318.78043286329327256129372101106
2014ORL7225724731086.43684248.339262320.81951251302295204120191871292
2015ORL722382425970.43898282.348205247.83048297345282153116541741153
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 21@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 19ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 17PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14@UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 13@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 11BOS11002.00000.00000.000033020010
Dec 9HOU138513.38527.28600.0000771300112

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Russell Westbrook
2Cameron Payne
3Semaj Christon
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Anthony Morrow
3Alex Abrines
SF1Andre Roberson
2Jerami Grant
3Kyle Singler
4Josh Huestis
PF1Domantas Sabonis
2Nick Collison
C1Steven Adams
2Enes Kanter
3Joffrey Lauvergne
4Dakari Johnson
 

 