Victor Oladipo (wrist) will not play against the Celtics on Friday night. He is getting closer, but the Thunder will keep him out. Oladipo was at practice on Wednesday, but he was taking shots with his left hand. Oladipo could have a chance to play on Christmas against the Wolves. With him out on Friday, the Thunder may lean on Alex Abrines after his breakout 18-point Wednesday. He's obviously only worth a look in very deep leagues. Source: Fred Katz on Twitter

Billy Donovan said that while Victor Oladipo continues to make progress in his recovery from his sprained right wrist, he will remain on the sidelines Wednesday vs. New Orleans. "He’s closer to playing every single day; I just don’t know where the endpoint is when he actually starts playing, if that makes any sense," Donovan said. "Because he is getting better. I don’t want to come across like he’s not. There is improvement there, but it’s not at a point where he can do enough in terms of catching, passing, shooting, playing right now." Oladipo will travel with the team to Boston for Friday's game, but it's unlikely he'll be able to return to the court. Anthony Morrow will draw the start in his place on Wednesday night, while Russell Westbrook will dominate the rock. Source: Oklahoman

Victor Oladipo (right wrist sprain) is being listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. This will be the fifth straight game Oladipo has missed due to his wrist injury. The only good news we've received recently related to Oladipo was confirmation that surgery isn't something that's being considered at this point. Anthony Morrow and Jerian Grant will continue to see extended minutes in 'Dipo's absence, while Russell Westbrook will continue to dominate touches in OKC. Source: NBA.com