Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Edwin Encarnacion getting closer to deal?
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
Manny making comeback attempt at age 44?
Bucs still trying to acquire SP Jose Quintana
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Janoris Jenkins (back) inactive for Week 16
Update: 'Spring league' not connected to NFL
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
Tom Brady (thigh) still 'limited' on Thursday
Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined again
Cam (shoulder) upgraded to full practice
Janoris Jenkins headed for game-time call
Gruden not optimistic about Reed for Week 16
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
Olsen officially DNP, but expected to play
Jeremy Hill (knee) back at practice Thursday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: J.R. Smith to have surgery on Friday
Okafor-Embiid lineup likely used through 2016
Jodie Meeks (personal) will not play vs. NYK
Brandon Ingram will start, Luol Deng to PF
Kevon Looney getting the start for Draymond
Isaiah Whitehead (foot) will not play vs. GSW
Monta Ellis out for at least two more weeks
Draymond Green (personal) out for Thursday
Otto Porter (back) questionable vs. Bucks
Evan Turner (left ankle) ruled out for Friday
Dwight Howard (back) out for Friday night
Julius Randle (personal) out for Thursday
Player Page
Roster
Alex Abrines
(G)
Jerami Grant
(F)
Enes Kanter
(F/C)
Victor Oladipo
(G)
Domantas Sabonis
(F)
Steven Adams
(C)
Josh Huestis
(F)
Joffrey Lauvergne
(F/C)
Cameron Payne
(G)
Kyle Singler
(G/F)
Semaj Christon
(G)
Dakari Johnson
(C)
Anthony Morrow
(G/F)
Andre Roberson
(G/F)
Russell Westbrook
(G)
Nick Collison
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Victor Oladipo | Guard | #5
Team:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/4/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 210
College:
Indiana
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (2) / ORL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $6,552,960 2017-18: $8,551,613 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Victor Oladipo (wrist) will not play against the Celtics on Friday night.
He is getting closer, but the Thunder will keep him out. Oladipo was at practice on Wednesday, but he was taking shots with his left hand. Oladipo could have a chance to play on Christmas against the Wolves. With him out on Friday, the Thunder may lean on Alex Abrines after his breakout 18-point Wednesday. He's obviously only worth a look in very deep leagues.
Dec 22 - 3:07 PM
Source:
Fred Katz on Twitter
Billy Donovan said that while Victor Oladipo continues to make progress in his recovery from his sprained right wrist, he will remain on the sidelines Wednesday vs. New Orleans.
"He’s closer to playing every single day; I just don’t know where the endpoint is when he actually starts playing, if that makes any sense," Donovan said. "Because he is getting better. I don’t want to come across like he’s not. There is improvement there, but it’s not at a point where he can do enough in terms of catching, passing, shooting, playing right now." Oladipo will travel with the team to Boston for Friday's game, but it's unlikely he'll be able to return to the court. Anthony Morrow will draw the start in his place on Wednesday night, while Russell Westbrook will dominate the rock.
Dec 21 - 1:19 PM
Source:
Oklahoman
Victor Oladipo (right wrist sprain) is being listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
This will be the fifth straight game Oladipo has missed due to his wrist injury. The only good news we've received recently related to Oladipo was confirmation that surgery isn't something that's being considered at this point. Anthony Morrow and Jerian Grant will continue to see extended minutes in 'Dipo's absence, while Russell Westbrook will continue to dominate touches in OKC.
Dec 20 - 2:19 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Billy Donovan said that Victor Oladipo (right wrist sprain) still can't do anything with his right hand.
Oladipo's still dealing with pain and lack of mobility in his sprained right wrist, and Monday will mark his fourth straight game on the sidelines. Anthony Morrow will be starting in his place, and Russell Westbrook will dominate the offense even more than usual. For what it's worth, Donovan said that Oladipo just needs time for his injury to heal, but surgery is not something that's being considered.
Dec 19 - 6:44 PM
Source:
Brett Dawson on Twitter
Victor Oladipo will not play vs. the Celtics
Dec 22 - 3:07 PM
Confirmed: Victor Oladipo (wrist) out vs. NO
Dec 21 - 1:19 PM
Victor Oladipo (wrist) out for Wednesday
Dec 20 - 2:19 PM
Oladipo can't do anything with right hand
Dec 19 - 6:44 PM
More Victor Oladipo Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oklahoma City Thunder Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
24
822
386
108
66
22
152
334
.455
31
50
.620
51
134
.381
7
42
16.1
4.5
2.8
0.9
1.8
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
ORL
80
31.1
4.9
11.7
.419
0.9
2.8
.327
3.1
4.0
.780
0.5
3.6
4.1
4.1
3.2
1.6
0.5
2.6
13.8
2014
ORL
72
35.7
6.6
15.1
.436
1.2
3.4
.339
3.6
4.4
.819
0.7
3.5
4.2
4.1
2.8
1.7
0.3
2.6
17.9
2015
ORL
72
33.1
5.9
13.5
.438
1.4
3.9
.348
2.8
3.4
.830
0.7
4.1
4.8
3.9
2.1
1.6
0.8
2.4
16.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
ORL
80
2486
392
936
.419
74
226
.327
248
318
.780
43
286
329
327
256
129
37
210
1106
2014
ORL
72
2572
473
1086
.436
84
248
.339
262
320
.819
51
251
302
295
204
120
19
187
1292
2015
ORL
72
2382
425
970
.438
98
282
.348
205
247
.830
48
297
345
282
153
116
54
174
1153
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 21
@NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 19
ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 17
PHO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 14
@UTA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 13
@POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 11
BOS
1
10
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
2
0
0
1
0
Dec 9
HOU
1
38
5
13
.385
2
7
.286
0
0
.000
0
7
7
1
3
0
0
1
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Russell Westbrook
2
Cameron Payne
Sidelined
Cameron Payne (foot) could make his season debut on Dec. 29 against the Grizzlies.
Payne shed his walking boot at the end of November after he suffered an acute fracture to his fifth metatarsal in his right foot in late September. His timetable was originally slated for 6-8 weeks, so he's a little behind schedule. The Thunder will work Payne back slowly behind Russell Westbrook, but he could earn more and more minutes in two-PG lineups once he gets his legs under him. He showed a lot of improvement during the summer league prior to the injury, so Payne is an excellent handcuff for Westbrook's fantasy owners.
Dec 19
3
Semaj Christon
SG
1
Victor Oladipo
Sidelined
Victor Oladipo (wrist) will not play against the Celtics on Friday night.
He is getting closer, but the Thunder will keep him out. Oladipo was at practice on Wednesday, but he was taking shots with his left hand. Oladipo could have a chance to play on Christmas against the Wolves. With him out on Friday, the Thunder may lean on Alex Abrines after his breakout 18-point Wednesday. He's obviously only worth a look in very deep leagues.
Dec 22
2
Anthony Morrow
3
Alex Abrines
SF
1
Andre Roberson
2
Jerami Grant
3
Kyle Singler
4
Josh Huestis
PF
1
Domantas Sabonis
2
Nick Collison
C
1
Steven Adams
2
Enes Kanter
3
Joffrey Lauvergne
4
Dakari Johnson
