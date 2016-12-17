Player Page

Ben McLemore | Guard | #23

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/11/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 195
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (7) / SAC
Contract: view contract details
Ben McLemore will get the start against the Suns on Friday.
With Arron Afflalo (illness) out, this becomes a massive spot for McLemore. He'll have to compete with Malachi Richardson for minutes in the second half. Most fantasy owners can avoid this situation. Feb 3 - 10:19 PM
Source: Sean Cunningham on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3450717541231468171.3982128.7501865.2773255.11.20.70.40.70.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013SAC8226.63.18.3.3761.23.6.3201.41.7.8040.62.22.91.01.20.50.22.58.8
2014SAC8232.64.410.1.4371.74.8.3581.62.0.8130.42.62.91.71.70.90.22.712.1
2015SAC6821.22.96.7.4291.02.7.3621.11.5.7180.51.72.21.21.50.80.12.17.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013SAC822185255679.37695297.320115143.8045318223582964518201720
2014SAC822674363831.437140391.358130160.813312102411401387719219996
2015SAC681444195455.42967185.36274103.7183411414879995210140531
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 31@HOU11213.33302.00000.000011401012
Jan 30@PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 28@CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 27@IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 25@CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 23@DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 21@CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
SG1Ben McLemore
2Garrett Temple
3Arron Afflalo
4Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Matt Barnes
3Omri Casspi
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Georgios Papagiannis
 

 