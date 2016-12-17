Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Darren Collison
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ben McLemore | Guard | #23
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/11/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 195
College:
Kansas
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (7) / SAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $4,008,882 2017-18: $5,375,911 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ben McLemore will get the start against the Suns on Friday.
With Arron Afflalo (illness) out, this becomes a massive spot for McLemore. He'll have to compete with Malachi Richardson for minutes in the second half. Most fantasy owners can avoid this situation.
Feb 3 - 10:19 PM
Source:
Sean Cunningham on Twitter
Ben McLemore did not score in four minutes against the Pacers on Wednesday with one rebound and two turnovers.
With Rudy Gay (Achilles) going down, McLemore should be in the rotation as the ninth or 10th guy. Obviously there's no need to add him almost anywhere unless you're extremely desperate.
Jan 19 - 1:04 AM
Ben McLemore was benched to begin the second half in a loss vs. Miami on Wednesday, finishing scoreless without any stats in six minutes.
Arron Afflalo started the second half and he, Ty Lawson and Garrett Temple (15 points on 7-of-11 FGs) were all shooting relatively well tonight. McLemore's second-half benching was both unsurprising and irrelevant for fantasy purposes. We've seen this show before, and we've asked for our money back.
Jan 5 - 2:21 AM
Ben McLemore (quad) returned to action on Friday vs. the Grizzlies, scoring eight points with two steals and one triple.
McLemore hit 3-of-7 shots but only logged 16 minutes on the night. He might get more burn late in the season if he's not traded, but McLemore belongs on the waiver wire in most leagues.
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 12:52:00 AM
Ben McLemore getting the start
Feb 3 - 10:19 PM
Ben McLemore doesn't score on Wednesday
Jan 19 - 1:04 AM
Ben McLemore goes scoreless in six minutes
Jan 5 - 2:21 AM
Ben McLemore (quad) scores 8 in return
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 12:52:00 AM
More Ben McLemore Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
34
507
175
41
23
14
68
171
.398
21
28
.750
18
65
.277
3
25
5.1
1.2
0.7
0.4
0.7
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
SAC
82
26.6
3.1
8.3
.376
1.2
3.6
.320
1.4
1.7
.804
0.6
2.2
2.9
1.0
1.2
0.5
0.2
2.5
8.8
2014
SAC
82
32.6
4.4
10.1
.437
1.7
4.8
.358
1.6
2.0
.813
0.4
2.6
2.9
1.7
1.7
0.9
0.2
2.7
12.1
2015
SAC
68
21.2
2.9
6.7
.429
1.0
2.7
.362
1.1
1.5
.718
0.5
1.7
2.2
1.2
1.5
0.8
0.1
2.1
7.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
SAC
82
2185
255
679
.376
95
297
.320
115
143
.804
53
182
235
82
96
45
18
201
720
2014
SAC
82
2674
363
831
.437
140
391
.358
130
160
.813
31
210
241
140
138
77
19
219
996
2015
SAC
68
1444
195
455
.429
67
185
.362
74
103
.718
34
114
148
79
99
52
10
140
531
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 31
@HOU
1
12
1
3
.333
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
4
0
1
0
1
2
Jan 30
@PHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 28
@CHA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 27
@IND
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 25
@CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 23
@DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 21
@CHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
SG
1
Ben McLemore
2
Garrett Temple
Sidelined
Garrett Temple was diagnosed with a partial hamstring tear and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.
The Kings are having some horrible luck with this news following Rudy Gay (Achilles) being ruled out for the season last month. Temple was playing well with minutes around 30 most nights, but his fantasy owners can go ahead and drop him. The Kings will likely have to lean on rookie Malachi Richardson a little more while Ty Lawson and Ben McLemore could also benefit.
Feb 1
3
Arron Afflalo
Sidelined
Arron Afflalo (illness) will not play on Friday vs. the Suns.
With Afflalo out, this may be Malachi Richardson's best chance for minutes so far this season. Ty Lawson, Darren Collison and Ben McLemore also get a slight bump here. Afflalo belongs on the wire in most leagues.
Feb 3
4
Malachi Richardson
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Rudy Gay (Achilles) expects to be ready for training camp prior to the start of the 2017-18 season after undergoing successful surgery on his ruptured left Achilles’ tendon.
"The surgery was successful, and there are no complications or unexpected findings," Dr. Martin O’Malley, who performed the surgery, said in a statement. "It is anticipated that he will be able to participate in training camp and be ready to play at the start of next season." The interesting question now becomes whether or not Gay chooses to exercise his player option and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. It was widely assumed he would choose that option prior to this serious injury, but circumstances have obviously changed.
Jan 28
2
Matt Barnes
3
Omri Casspi
Sidelined
Omri Casspi (right calf) will miss at least one more week of action.
He's making progress and will be re-evaluated at the end of the week, but this news doesn't make a bit of a difference in fantasy hoops as Casspi is not a consistent part of the rotation in Sacramento.
Jan 30
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Willie Cauley-Stein
3
Georgios Papagiannis
Headlines
Mailbag: Stashes & Trades
Feb 3
Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, Jahlil Okafor & others make an appearance in Ethan Norof's Saturday Hoops Mailbag.
More NBA Columns
»
Mailbag: Stashes & Trades
Feb 3
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 3
Feb 3
»
Stew: Viva Nogueira
Feb 3
»
Dose: Hardaway Jr. Goes Off
Feb 3
»
Roundtable: Elite Handcuffs
Feb 2
»
Dose: Studs & Duds
Feb 2
»
Are Revenge Games Real?
Feb 1
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 1
Feb 1
NBA Headlines
»
Zach LaVine suffers a left knee contusion
»
Ben McLemore getting the start
»
Kyle Lowry scores 18 points; Raps lose again
»
Khris Middleton will debut on Feb. 8 vs. MIA
»
Thaddeus Young hurts left wrist on Friday
»
Cristiano Felicio (leg) won't return Friday
»
Deron Williams (toe) ruled out Friday
»
Arron Afflalo (illness) ruled out for Friday
»
Nelson, Harris, Wilson, Faried & Jokic start
»
Michael Carter-Williams starting for Jimmy
»
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not return
»
Draymond Green (shoulder) probable vs. Kings
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
