Ben McLemore | Guard | #23 Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (23) / 2/11/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 195 College: Kansas Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (7) / SAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $4,008,882 2017-18: $5,375,911 {Qualifying Offer}

Ben McLemore will get the start against the Suns on Friday. With Arron Afflalo (illness) out, this becomes a massive spot for McLemore. He'll have to compete with Malachi Richardson for minutes in the second half. Most fantasy owners can avoid this situation. Source: Sean Cunningham on Twitter

Ben McLemore did not score in four minutes against the Pacers on Wednesday with one rebound and two turnovers. With Rudy Gay (Achilles) going down, McLemore should be in the rotation as the ninth or 10th guy. Obviously there's no need to add him almost anywhere unless you're extremely desperate.

Ben McLemore was benched to begin the second half in a loss vs. Miami on Wednesday, finishing scoreless without any stats in six minutes. Arron Afflalo started the second half and he, Ty Lawson and Garrett Temple (15 points on 7-of-11 FGs) were all shooting relatively well tonight. McLemore's second-half benching was both unsurprising and irrelevant for fantasy purposes. We've seen this show before, and we've asked for our money back.