Player Page

Roster

Michael Carter-Williams | Guard | #7

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/10/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 190
College: Syracuse
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (11) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Michael Carter-Williams (knee, wrist) expects to play on Monday vs. the Pacers.
"That's the plan, I believe," he said. We'll have confirmation prior to tipoff, but it sounds like MCW should be back on the court for the first time in nearly two months. "I just want to bring positive energy," Carter-Williams added. His return should limit opportunities for Jerian Grant to get on the floor. That's probably a good thing. Dec 26 - 4:25 PM
Source: ESPN Chicago
More Michael Carter-Williams Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
34512982415.26734.75012.500264.03.02.70.72.00.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013PHI7034.56.115.1.4050.83.0.2643.75.2.7031.44.86.26.33.51.90.63.016.7
2014MLW6632.65.513.9.3960.52.3.2353.14.4.6941.04.45.36.73.81.70.52.514.6
2015MLW5430.54.610.3.4520.31.0.2732.03.0.6540.94.25.15.22.81.50.83.011.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013PHI7024154271054.40555208.264258367.703101336437441247130432131167
2014MLW662150364919.39636153.235202291.6946428935344225311130167966
2015MLW541649251555.4521555.273106162.654482282762811538041162623
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25@SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 23@CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 21WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 19DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 15@MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 13MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Rajon Rondo
2Michael Carter-Williams
3Jerian Grant
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
4R.J. Hunter
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 