Michael Carter-Williams (knee, wrist) expects to play on Monday vs. the Pacers. "That's the plan, I believe," he said. We'll have confirmation prior to tipoff, but it sounds like MCW should be back on the court for the first time in nearly two months. "I just want to bring positive energy," Carter-Williams added. His return should limit opportunities for Jerian Grant to get on the floor. That's probably a good thing. Source: ESPN Chicago

Michael Carter-Williams (knee, wrist) could be cleared to play Monday vs. the Pacers. When MCW does get back to the court, he'll take away minutes from Jerami Grant and Isaiah Canaan. However, as long as Rajon Rondo is healthy, none of these guys will be worth a roster spot in most settings. Source: Nick Friedell on Twitter

Michael Carter-Williams (knee, wrist) was able to go through 3-on-3 drills at Thursday's practice. Coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed that he has been cleared for halfcourt contact. Hoiberg also went ahead and ruled him out through Christmas day against the Spurs, but did hint that he's nearing a return. He's not worth stashing in most formats with Rajon Rondo healthy. Source: KC Johnson on Twitter