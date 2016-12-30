Trey Burke | Guard | #33 Team: Washington Wizards Age / DOB: (24) / 11/12/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 191 College: Michigan Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (9) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $3,386,598 2017-18: $4,588,840 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Trey Burke (personal) will not play Wednesday vs. the Raptors. It's unclear exactly what Burke is dealing with, but his absence from the roster won't have any major impact in fantasy hoops. Tomas Satoransky could see a minor bump in minutes tonight, but that's about it. Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

The Wizards are reportedly shopping Trey Burke. Washington is asking for a second-round pick, but even that sounds ambitious. Burke is shooting 38.9 percent from the field in his career and has struggled on both sides of the court. If he's moved and the Wizards don't get a PG in return, Tomas Satoransky will get a bump. Source: Michael Scotto on Twitter

Trey Burke (elbow) did not practice on Tuesday but is expected to play Thursday vs. the Pacers. Minimal fantasy impact here, as Burke is averaging just 4.5 points and 2.6 assists in 12.8 minutes since the start of January. Burke would need an injury to John Wall to have a crack at fantasy relevance. Source: J. Michael on Twitter