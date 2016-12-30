Player Page

Trey Burke | Guard | #33

Team: Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/12/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 191
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (9) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Trey Burke (personal) will not play Wednesday vs. the Raptors.
It's unclear exactly what Burke is dealing with, but his absence from the roster won't have any major impact in fantasy hoops. Tomas Satoransky could see a minor bump in minutes tonight, but that's about it. Mar 1 - 10:32 AM
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
53656258459310106240.4422027.7412662.4195434.90.81.80.20.80.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013UTA7032.34.912.8.3801.64.8.3301.51.6.9030.52.43.05.71.90.60.12.112.8
2014UTA7630.14.913.2.3681.65.1.3181.41.9.7520.42.32.74.31.60.90.21.612.8
2015UTA6421.34.19.9.4131.44.0.3441.01.3.8170.31.51.82.31.30.50.11.310.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013UTA702262341897.380111336.330102113.90337171208396131426145895
2014UTA7622863701005.368124390.318109145.752311732043281246515119973
2015UTA641362262634.41388256.3446782.81718941121488035686679
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 28GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 26UTA1502.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 24@PHI11014.25012.500221.000000110035
Feb 16@IND11313.33312.50000.000033210003
Feb 13OKC12648.50002.000331.0000444300211
Feb 10IND11439.33312.50000.000000501007
Feb 8@BKN11436.50012.50000.000000210017

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1John Wall
2Tomas Satoransky
3Trey Burke
SG1Bradley Beal
2Sheldon McClellan
SF1Otto Porter
2Kelly Oubre
3Bojan Bogdanovic
4Danuel House
PF1Markieff Morris
2Chris McCullough
C1Marcin Gortat
2Ian Mahinmi
3Jason Smith
4Daniel Ochefu
 

 