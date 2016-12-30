Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Bradley Beal
(G)
Marcin Gortat
(C)
Sheldon McClellan
(G)
Daniel Ochefu
(C)
Tomas Satoransky
(G)
Bojan Bogdanovic
(G/F)
Danuel House
(F)
Chris McCullough
(F)
Kelly Oubre
(F)
Jason Smith
(F/C)
Trey Burke
(G)
Ian Mahinmi
(F/C)
Markieff Morris
(F)
Otto Porter
(F)
John Wall
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Trey Burke | Guard | #33
Team:
Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/12/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 191
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (9) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,386,598 2017-18: $4,588,840 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Trey Burke (personal) will not play Wednesday vs. the Raptors.
It's unclear exactly what Burke is dealing with, but his absence from the roster won't have any major impact in fantasy hoops. Tomas Satoransky could see a minor bump in minutes tonight, but that's about it.
Mar 1 - 10:32 AM
Source:
Chris Haynes on Twitter
The Wizards are reportedly shopping Trey Burke.
Washington is asking for a second-round pick, but even that sounds ambitious. Burke is shooting 38.9 percent from the field in his career and has struggled on both sides of the court. If he's moved and the Wizards don't get a PG in return, Tomas Satoransky will get a bump.
Feb 23 - 9:47 AM
Source:
Michael Scotto on Twitter
Trey Burke (elbow) did not practice on Tuesday but is expected to play Thursday vs. the Pacers.
Minimal fantasy impact here, as Burke is averaging just 4.5 points and 2.6 assists in 12.8 minutes since the start of January. Burke would need an injury to John Wall to have a crack at fantasy relevance.
Feb 14 - 1:39 PM
Source:
J. Michael on Twitter
Trey Burke got loose for a career-high 27 points with two rebounds, two assists, two steals and five 3-pointers in 30 minutes.
It was a good night for the Michigan Wolverines with Caris LeVert also having his best game of the season. The Nets perimeter D is horrible, so John Wall was able to find Trey Burke a ton for his open threes. Burke never really panned out as a point guard, so maybe a shift to straight SG minutes could be good for him. Brad Beal (ankle) should be back next week, so leave Burke on the wire.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 10:03:00 PM
Trey Burke (personal) out Wednesday vs. TOR
Mar 1 - 10:32 AM
Wizards shopping Trey Burke?
Feb 23 - 9:47 AM
Trey Burke (elbow) doesn't practice Tuesday
Feb 14 - 1:39 PM
Trey Burke scores 27 points vs. Nets
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 10:03:00 PM
More Trey Burke Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(5508)
2
J. Embiid
PHI
(5100)
3
K. Lowry
TOR
(5046)
4
L. James
CLE
(4898)
5
A. Bogut
CLE
(4779)
6
K. Love
CLE
(4644)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(4563)
8
D. Williams
CLE
(4506)
9
A. Bradley
BOS
(4421)
10
C. Zeller
CHA
(4226)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Wizards Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
53
656
258
45
93
10
106
240
.442
20
27
.741
26
62
.419
5
43
4.9
0.8
1.8
0.2
0.8
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
UTA
70
32.3
4.9
12.8
.380
1.6
4.8
.330
1.5
1.6
.903
0.5
2.4
3.0
5.7
1.9
0.6
0.1
2.1
12.8
2014
UTA
76
30.1
4.9
13.2
.368
1.6
5.1
.318
1.4
1.9
.752
0.4
2.3
2.7
4.3
1.6
0.9
0.2
1.6
12.8
2015
UTA
64
21.3
4.1
9.9
.413
1.4
4.0
.344
1.0
1.3
.817
0.3
1.5
1.8
2.3
1.3
0.5
0.1
1.3
10.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
UTA
70
2262
341
897
.380
111
336
.330
102
113
.903
37
171
208
396
131
42
6
145
895
2014
UTA
76
2286
370
1005
.368
124
390
.318
109
145
.752
31
173
204
328
124
65
15
119
973
2015
UTA
64
1362
262
634
.413
88
256
.344
67
82
.817
18
94
112
148
80
35
6
86
679
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 28
GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 26
UTA
1
5
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 24
@PHI
1
10
1
4
.250
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
3
5
Feb 16
@IND
1
13
1
3
.333
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
3
3
2
1
0
0
0
3
Feb 13
OKC
1
26
4
8
.500
0
2
.000
3
3
1.000
0
4
4
4
3
0
0
2
11
Feb 10
IND
1
14
3
9
.333
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
0
5
0
1
0
0
7
Feb 8
@BKN
1
14
3
6
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
1
7
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
John Wall
2
Tomas Satoransky
3
Trey Burke
Sidelined
Trey Burke (personal) will not play Wednesday vs. the Raptors.
It's unclear exactly what Burke is dealing with, but his absence from the roster won't have any major impact in fantasy hoops. Tomas Satoransky could see a minor bump in minutes tonight, but that's about it.
Mar 1
SG
1
Bradley Beal
2
Sheldon McClellan
SF
1
Otto Porter
2
Kelly Oubre
3
Bojan Bogdanovic
4
Danuel House
Sidelined
Danuel House (fractured right wrist) will be re-evaluated later this week to determine if he will be cleared for contact.
He's way past his initial timetable of 4-6 weeks as he suffered the injury back in late November. House may not be in the rotation when he returns and has zero fantasy value.
Jan 30
PF
1
Markieff Morris
2
Chris McCullough
C
1
Marcin Gortat
2
Ian Mahinmi
3
Jason Smith
4
Daniel Ochefu
