Player Results
Article Results
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 10
Feb 10
Stew: The Crawford Renaissance
Feb 10
Dose: Jabari Tears ACL Again
Feb 10
Stuck in Mediocrity
Feb 9
Dose: Welcome Back, Middleton
Feb 9
Season Pass Sampler
Feb 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 8
Feb 8
Feb. 6 NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Eric Gordon (back) questionable vs. Phoenix
Alex Len suspended for Friday against Chicago
Cody Zeller (quad) questionable for Saturday
Jimmy Butler (heel) to be a game-time call
Dwyane Wade (illness) will play Friday
Zach Randolph (foot) expected to play Friday
Terrence Jones (thumb) questionable Friday
Markieff Morris (calf) says he'll play Friday
Dion Waiters (ankle) will not play Friday
Marcus Smart scores 18 with five steals
Isaiah Thomas scores 15 in 4th, 34 on night
Al-Farouq Aminu scores season-high 26
Player Page
Roster
Leandro Barbosa
(G)
Devin Booker
(G)
Jared Dudley
(G/F)
Alex Len
(F/C)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Dragan Bender
(F)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
Derrick Jones Jr.
(F)
Ronnie Price
(G)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Eric Bledsoe
(G)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Brandon Knight
(G)
P.J. Tucker
(G/F)
Alan Williams
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Alex Len | Center/Forward | #21
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/16/1993
Ht / Wt:
7'1' / 260
College:
Maryland
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (5) / PHO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $4,823,621 2017-18: $6,396,121 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Alex Len has been suspended for Friday against the Bulls.
He left the bench area during the altercation on Wednesday, so this was likely to happen. Len actually had a good game on Wednesday with 11 points, but now Alan Williams should play more. Plus, this also sets up even better for Marquese Chriss.
Feb 10 - 2:36 PM
Alex Len came to life vs. Memphis on Wednesday, scoring 11 points with five rebounds, one steal, two blocks and a rare 3-pointer in 28 minutes of action.
Len has made three 3-pointers in his career, so don't read anything into the perimeter basket tonight. The minutes were his highest since early December and his role is too mercurial to own in most leagues, but this serves as a reminder of his upside. If the Suns ever lean toward shutting down Tyson Chandler, Len will be a red-hot pickup overnight.
Feb 9 - 12:55 AM
Alex Len played just six minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday with one point, three rebounds, one assist and two fouls.
Fouling is keeping him on the bench and Len is in one of his slumps again. He does have some upside as a stash, but it's looking less likely Tyson Chandler is dealt. Although, Chandler is very injury prone. If you're going to stash Len, just know you're not going to be getting much while Chandler is active.
Feb 2 - 1:42 AM
Alex Len played 11 minutes with four points, three rebounds, two assists and two fouls against the Nuggets on Thursday.
The Suns did use the rare two-center combo with Marquese Chriss getting into foul trouble. On the other hand, they went with some super small lineups during this game to limit the centers to just 35 of the 48. Len is only a stash right now.
Jan 27 - 12:36 AM
Alex Len suspended for Friday against Chicago
Feb 10 - 2:36 PM
Alex Len plays well in 28 minutes off bench
Feb 9 - 12:55 AM
Alex Len gets just six minutes
Feb 2 - 1:42 AM
Alex Len scores just four points
Jan 27 - 12:36 AM
More Alex Len Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Butler
CHI
(5749)
2
J. Embiid
PHI
(5573)
3
C. Paul
LAC
(4559)
4
C. Zeller
CHA
(4414)
5
J. Smith
CLE
(4408)
6
D. Williams
DAL
(4404)
7
A. Bradley
BOS
(4291)
8
J. Lin
BKN
(4286)
9
D. Rose
NY
(4193)
10
L. James
CLE
(4179)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Phoenix Suns Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
51
998
369
321
26
19
140
279
.502
88
121
.727
1
4
.250
65
60
7.2
6.3
0.5
0.4
1.2
1.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
PHO
42
8.6
0.8
1.9
.423
0.0
0.0
.000
0.5
0.7
.645
0.9
1.4
2.4
0.1
0.6
0.1
0.4
1.6
2.0
2014
PHO
69
22.0
2.6
5.1
.507
0.0
0.0
.333
1.1
1.5
.702
2.1
4.5
6.6
0.5
1.1
0.5
1.5
3.1
6.3
2015
PHO
78
23.3
3.4
8.0
.423
0.0
0.1
.143
2.2
3.1
.728
2.3
5.3
7.6
1.2
1.9
0.5
0.8
2.9
9.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
PHO
42
361
33
78
.423
0
0
.000
20
31
.645
39
60
99
4
26
4
18
68
86
2014
PHO
69
1518
179
353
.507
1
3
.333
73
104
.702
142
312
454
32
74
34
105
213
432
2015
PHO
78
1820
264
624
.423
1
7
.143
174
239
.728
178
416
594
97
145
38
62
230
703
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 8
@MEM
1
28
5
8
.625
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
0
2
1
2
5
11
Feb 6
@NO
1
9
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
0
0
0
1
0
2
Feb 4
MLW
1
11
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
6
Feb 3
@SAC
1
16
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
0
0
1
1
4
2
Feb 1
LAC
1
6
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
2
1
3
1
0
0
0
2
1
Jan 30
MEM
1
21
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
.000
3
4
7
0
1
1
1
2
6
Jan 28
DEN
1
8
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
0
0
1
4
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Eric Bledsoe
2
Brandon Knight
3
Ronnie Price
4
Tyler Ulis
SG
1
Devin Booker
2
Leandro Barbosa
SF
1
T.J. Warren
2
P.J. Tucker
3
Derrick Jones Jr.
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
2
Jared Dudley
3
Dragan Bender
Sidelined
Dragan Bender underwent successful arthroscopic ankle surgery on Wednesday to remove a bone spur, and he's expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks of action.
An earlier report indicated that Bender would be done for the season, but now we have a clear timetable after what was a relatively minor procedure. His 12.7 minutes per game will be divvied up between Marquese Chriss and Jared Dudley, but that doesn't mean much in fantasy hoops. Bender can safely remain on the waiver wire in all re-draft leagues.
Feb 8
C
1
Tyson Chandler
2
Alex Len
Suspended
Alex Len has been suspended for Friday against the Bulls.
He left the bench area during the altercation on Wednesday, so this was likely to happen. Len actually had a good game on Wednesday with 11 points, but now Alan Williams should play more. Plus, this also sets up even better for Marquese Chriss.
Feb 10
3
Alan Williams
