Alex Len | Center/Forward | #21

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/16/1993
Ht / Wt:  7'1' / 260
College: Maryland
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (5) / PHO
Contract: view contract details
Alex Len has been suspended for Friday against the Bulls.
He left the bench area during the altercation on Wednesday, so this was likely to happen. Len actually had a good game on Wednesday with 11 points, but now Alan Williams should play more. Plus, this also sets up even better for Marquese Chriss. Feb 10 - 2:36 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
519983693212619140279.50288121.72714.25065607.26.30.50.41.21.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013PHO428.60.81.9.4230.00.0.0000.50.7.6450.91.42.40.10.60.10.41.62.0
2014PHO6922.02.65.1.5070.00.0.3331.11.5.7022.14.56.60.51.10.51.53.16.3
2015PHO7823.33.48.0.4230.00.1.1432.23.1.7282.35.37.61.21.90.50.82.99.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013PHO423613378.42300.0002031.6453960994264186886
2014PHO691518179353.50713.33373104.702142312454327434105213432
2015PHO781820264624.42317.143174239.728178416594971453862230703
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 8@MEM12858.625111.00000.0001450212511
Feb 6@NO1914.25000.00000.000145000102
Feb 4MLW11135.60000.00000.000101000036
Feb 3@SAC11612.50000.00000.000145001142
Feb 1LAC1602.00000.00012.500213100021
Jan 30MEM12136.50000.00001.000347011126
Jan 28DEN1801.00000.00000.000022000140

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Eric Bledsoe
2Brandon Knight
3Ronnie Price
4Tyler Ulis
SG1Devin Booker
2Leandro Barbosa
SF1T.J. Warren
2P.J. Tucker
3Derrick Jones Jr.
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Jared Dudley
3Dragan Bender
C1Tyson Chandler
2Alex Len
3Alan Williams
 

 