Alex Len has been suspended for Friday against the Bulls. He left the bench area during the altercation on Wednesday, so this was likely to happen. Len actually had a good game on Wednesday with 11 points, but now Alan Williams should play more. Plus, this also sets up even better for Marquese Chriss.

Alex Len came to life vs. Memphis on Wednesday, scoring 11 points with five rebounds, one steal, two blocks and a rare 3-pointer in 28 minutes of action. Len has made three 3-pointers in his career, so don't read anything into the perimeter basket tonight. The minutes were his highest since early December and his role is too mercurial to own in most leagues, but this serves as a reminder of his upside. If the Suns ever lean toward shutting down Tyson Chandler, Len will be a red-hot pickup overnight.

Alex Len played just six minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday with one point, three rebounds, one assist and two fouls. Fouling is keeping him on the bench and Len is in one of his slumps again. He does have some upside as a stash, but it's looking less likely Tyson Chandler is dealt. Although, Chandler is very injury prone. If you're going to stash Len, just know you're not going to be getting much while Chandler is active.