Otto Porter | Forward | #22 Team: Washington Wizards Age / DOB: (23) / 6/3/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 205 College: Georgetown Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (3) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $5,893,981 2017-18: $7,732,904 {Qualifying Offer} 2018-19: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Otto Porter (back spasms) is listed as questionable for Friday night against the Bucks. He had back spasms in the first half and was not able to play in the second half. Porter had a heat pack on his back on Wednesday, so the team was likely holding out hope he could've returned. Sheldon McClellan got the start in the third quarter and is likely the favorite to start, assuming Porter can't go. Kelly Oubre would also benefit and be worth a stream or DFS punt. Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter

Otto Porter (back spasms) looked to be in pain following Wednesday's win over the Bulls. He was hurt in the first half on Wednesday and did not return. Porter got treatment through the second half with heat to his lower back, so it sounded like the Wizards did hold out some hope he could return. He should be considered questionable for Friday against the Bucks. If he can't go, Sheldon McClellan and Kelly Oubre would likely pick up the slack. Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter

Otto Porter is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Bulls. While he has a slew of leg injuries, Porter doesn't have a bad track record with back spasms. He looked terrific in the first half, but the Wizards started rookie Sheldon McClellan in the third quarter. Porter checked out with eight points, two rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 12 minutes. If he misses time, Kelly Oubre would benefit most. Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter