Player Page

Roster

Otto Porter | Forward | #22

Team: Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/3/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 205
College: Georgetown
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (3) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Otto Porter (back spasms) is listed as questionable for Friday night against the Bucks.
He had back spasms in the first half and was not able to play in the second half. Porter had a heat pack on his back on Wednesday, so the team was likely holding out hope he could've returned. Sheldon McClellan got the start in the third quarter and is likely the favorite to start, assuming Porter can't go. Kelly Oubre would also benefit and be worth a stream or DFS punt. Dec 22 - 4:21 PM
Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter
More Otto Porter Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
289473741954048151285.5303139.79541101.406162313.47.01.41.70.80.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013WAS378.70.92.5.3630.10.6.1900.20.3.6670.61.01.50.30.40.20.00.72.1
2014WAS7419.42.45.3.4500.51.4.3370.81.1.7340.92.03.00.90.70.60.41.36.0
2015WAS7530.34.59.6.4731.33.6.3671.31.7.7541.33.95.21.60.91.40.42.211.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013WAS373223391.363421.190812.6672136571014812678
2014WAS741438176391.45035104.3375879.734701512216552443097445
2015WAS752272339717.47398267.36795126.754972943911207010532163871
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 21@CHI11235.60024.50000.000022100008
Dec 19@IND138513.38526.333551.0002790113217
Dec 18LAC13337.42902.00034.750224203019
Dec 16DET134610.60034.75000.0000883100315
Dec 14CHA13659.55602.00000.0002352012310
Dec 12@MIA13747.57113.33301.000044010029
Dec 10MLW13349.44424.50000.0001011021210

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1John Wall
2Tomas Satoransky
3Trey Burke
SG1Bradley Beal
2Marcus Thornton
3Sheldon McClellan
SF1Otto Porter
2Kelly Oubre
3Danuel House
PF1Markieff Morris
2Andrew Nicholson
C1Marcin Gortat
2Ian Mahinmi
3Jason Smith
4Daniel Ochefu
 

 