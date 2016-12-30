Shabazz Muhammad | Guard/Forward | #15

Latest News Recent News

Shabazz Muhammad (illness) will not play Friday against the Wizards. The flu bug is all over the place. With 'Bazz out, the Wolves may lean more on Nemanja Bjelica as the back three or could add some players to their rotation to help out Andrew Wiggins. Source: Wolves on Twitter

Shabazz Muhammad played 19 minutes and hit 3-of-6 shots and a 3-pointer for 10 points, five rebounds and a steal. Muhammad has actually become a factor for the Wolves over the past few weeks and has scored in double digits in three straight games, as well as five of his last six. He's averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 3-pointers on 47 percent shooting over his last five, but that's about it. If you're in a very deep league, that might be enough to put him on your roster, but we're thinking it would have to be a 16-team league, or larger.

Shabazz Muhammad hit 5-of-11 shots for 12 points with six rebounds, one steal and two 3-pointers in Sunday’s loss to Portland. He followed up his season-high 22 points with a solid effort and has now scored in double figures in four of his last five games. Despite shooting the ball well in recent games, Muhammad does not offer much value for fantasy owners.