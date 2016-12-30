Player Page

Shabazz Muhammad | Guard/Forward | #15

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/13/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 223
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (14) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Shabazz Muhammad (illness) will not play Friday against the Wizards.
The flu bug is all over the place. With 'Bazz out, the Wolves may lean more on Nemanja Bjelica as the back three or could add some players to their rotation to help out Andrew Wiggins. Jan 6 - 6:12 PM
Source: Wolves on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
325662458512986198.4345672.7781746.3703267.72.70.40.30.80.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013MIN377.81.53.4.4600.10.3.2730.71.1.6500.60.81.40.20.40.20.00.63.9
2014MIN3822.85.110.4.4890.51.3.3922.73.8.7171.72.44.11.20.90.50.21.313.5
2015MIN8220.53.98.3.4650.51.9.2892.33.0.7641.22.03.30.60.90.30.11.110.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013MIN3729057124.460311.2732640.6502429536168124143
2014MIN38867194397.4892051.392104145.7176391154443518749512
2015MIN821678317681.46544152.289185242.764100167267527024794863
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 3@PHI11936.500111.00034.7501450210210
Jan 1POR123511.45524.50000.0001560210312
Dec 30MLW118813.61545.800221.0000110200122
Dec 28@DEN11924.500111.00000.000112000035
Dec 26ATL129413.30813.33334.7502130310212
Dec 25@OKC12558.62501.000551.0000110011115
Dec 23SAC117111.000111.00034.750011010026

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Ricky Rubio
2Kris Dunn
3Tyus Jones
4John Lucas
SG1Zach LaVine
2Brandon Rush
SF1Andrew Wiggins
2Shabazz Muhammad
PF1Gorgui Dieng
2Nemanja Bjelica
3Adreian Payne
C1Karl-Anthony Towns
2Cole Aldrich
3Jordan Hill
4Nikola Pekovic
 

 