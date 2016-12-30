Marcus Smart | Guard | #36 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (22) / 3/6/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 220 College: Oklahoma State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (6) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $3,578,880 2017-18: $4,538,020 {Team Option} 2018-19: $6,053,719 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Marcus Smart (illness) was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night. He has a gastrointestinal issue and wasn't at practice on Monday. It sounds like he's in danger of missing Tuesday's game vs. the Jazz, but luckily for the Celtics, Avery Bradley (illness) is expected to return. Terry Rozier should get a bump off the bench if Smart sits. Source: Jay King on Twitter

Marcus Smart made 1-of-7 from the field for six points in a start for Avery Bradley (illness) against the Heat on Friday, adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes. He was actually a better shooter in the starting lineup with a 40.9 field goal percentage in his previous nine starts while making just 34.2 percent off the bench. Smart's abysmal shooting will always cap his upside, but he's worth a look if you're punting there or in a points league.

With Avery Bradley (illness) out, Marcus Smart will start on Friday vs. the Heat. Smart has started nine games this season. In those nine starts, he is averaging 10.8 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.9 minutes per game. He is looking at 30-plus minutes on Friday and while the upside is not huge, he does have a relatively high floor, which makes him an intriguing streaming option and DFS play. Source: Sean Grande on Twitter