Marcus Smart | Guard | #36

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220
College: Oklahoma State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (6) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Marcus Smart (illness) was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night.
He has a gastrointestinal issue and wasn't at practice on Monday. It sounds like he's in danger of missing Tuesday's game vs. the Jazz, but luckily for the Celtics, Avery Bradley (illness) is expected to return. Terry Rozier should get a bump off the bench if Smart sits. Jan 2 - 1:29 PM
Source: Jay King on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3192629512213340102284.3595576.72436128.28111579.53.94.31.31.80.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014BOS6727.02.67.1.3671.44.1.3351.21.9.6460.92.43.33.11.31.50.32.67.8
2015BOS6127.33.08.7.3481.04.0.2532.12.7.7771.22.94.23.01.31.50.33.09.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014BOS671810175477.36791272.33582127.64661161222208909918176523
2015BOS611666184529.34861241.253129166.77776179255185809118183558
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30MIA13417.14301.000441.000134212016
Dec 29@CLE13137.42915.200221.000011512049
Dec 27MEM12939.33324.50056.8331346221113
Dec 25@NY12859.55624.50034.7501127110215
Dec 23OKC124310.30012.50000.000123431147
Dec 22@IND12528.25014.25078.8750443021512
Dec 20@MEM12203.00002.00000.000112421020

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Isaiah Thomas
2Marcus Smart
3Demetrius Jackson
SG1Avery Bradley
2Terry Rozier
3Gerald Green
SF1Jae Crowder
2Jaylen Brown
3James Young
PF1Amir Johnson
2Jonas Jerebko
3Jordan Mickey
C1Al Horford
2Kelly Olynyk
3Tyler Zeller
 

 