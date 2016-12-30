Marcus Smart | Guard | #36

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jets won't commit to OC Chan Gailey for 2017
Second-round K Aguayo will face competition
Arians: Chandler Jones will remain Cardinal
Elway 'excited' about current quarterbacks
Forte underwent arthroscopic knee surgery
Gase: I'll know more about Tannehill Tuesday
Elway: No one on the staff is a HC candidate
Relief: David Johnson escapes w/ sprained MCL
DeMarco Murray (foot) hopes to avoid surgery
Report: DEN wants to interview Kyle Shanahan
Peterson does not say if he will take pay cut
All-Pro G Evan Mathis says he is retiring
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Marcus Smart (illness) admitted to hospital
Avery Bradley (illness) returns to practice
Bradley Beal (ankle) is a game-time call
Brown: Ben Simmons is 'coming along fine'
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) doubtful for Tuesday
Rondo to be behind MCW and Grant Monday
Michael Carter-Williams will start Monday
Porzingis (Achilles) expected to sit Monday
Alec Burks (ankle) cleared to play Monday
Kyle Lowry: 41 pts, 12-of-16 FG, 11-of-11 FT
D'Angelo Russell posts 28/5/4 with six threes
Nick Young makes 7-of-9 threes, scores 26 pts
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac is a game-time decision Monday
Taylor Hall (LBI) will rejoin Devils Monday
Al Montoya agrees to a two-year extension
Taylor Chorney calls his shot with GWG
Winter Classic stays noon start in St. Louis
Ryan Kesler kicks off 2017 with a hat trick
DeAngelo gets three games for official abuse
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Georgia nets five-star ATH DeAngelo Gibbs
Utah hires Eastern Washington OC Troy Taylor
Sarkisian to serve as Tide OC in title tilt
Reports: Lubick heading to Bears, not Rebs
Lane Kiffin out as Alabama OC, Sarkisian in
Washington St G O'Connell returning to school
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ten-man Manchester City defeat Burnley 2-1
Pool settle for draw after losing lead twice
Everton sweep aside poor Southampton
Cats use 2 Defoe pens to draw with Liverpool
Boro lose Barragan but manage clean sheet
Foxes keep 2nd cleanie in 48 hrs drawing 0-0
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Avery Bradley
(G)
Gerald Green
(G/F)
Jonas Jerebko
(F)
Kelly Olynyk
(C)
Isaiah Thomas
(G)
Jaylen Brown
(F)
Al Horford
(F/C)
Amir Johnson
(F/C)
Terry Rozier
(G)
James Young
(F)
Jae Crowder
(F)
Demetrius Jackson
(G)
Jordan Mickey
(F)
Marcus Smart
(G)
Tyler Zeller
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Marcus Smart | Guard | #36
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/6/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 220
College:
Oklahoma State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (6) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,578,880 2017-18: $4,538,020 {Team Option} 2018-19: $6,053,719 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marcus Smart (illness) was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night.
He has a gastrointestinal issue and wasn't at practice on Monday. It sounds like he's in danger of missing Tuesday's game vs. the Jazz, but luckily for the Celtics, Avery Bradley (illness) is expected to return. Terry Rozier should get a bump off the bench if Smart sits.
Jan 2 - 1:29 PM
Source:
Jay King on Twitter
Marcus Smart made 1-of-7 from the field for six points in a start for Avery Bradley (illness) against the Heat on Friday, adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes.
He was actually a better shooter in the starting lineup with a 40.9 field goal percentage in his previous nine starts while making just 34.2 percent off the bench. Smart's abysmal shooting will always cap his upside, but he's worth a look if you're punting there or in a points league.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 10:47:00 PM
With Avery Bradley (illness) out, Marcus Smart will start on Friday vs. the Heat.
Smart has started nine games this season. In those nine starts, he is averaging 10.8 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.9 minutes per game. He is looking at 30-plus minutes on Friday and while the upside is not huge, he does have a relatively high floor, which makes him an intriguing streaming option and DFS play.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 05:42:00 PM
Source:
Sean Grande on Twitter
Marcus Smart scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting Sunday, to go with two boards, two 3-pointers, seven assists, one steal and one turnover in 28 minutes off the bench.
Smart caught an elbow from Derrick Rose on a Rose drive to the hoop that split his lip open, but he got right back into the game after getting patched up on the sidelines. Smart typically isn't this efficient from the field, and his lame field goal percentage (35.7) is a major detractor from his value in standard leagues. He's worth owning in points leagues, though.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 02:44:00 PM
Marcus Smart (illness) admitted to hospital
Jan 2 - 1:29 PM
Marcus Smart struggles in a start
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 10:47:00 PM
Marcus Smart will start at SG on Friday
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 05:42:00 PM
Marcus Smart scores 15 points w/ seven dimes
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 02:44:00 PM
More Marcus Smart Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Lin
BKN
(5138)
2
C. Paul
LAC
(4921)
3
D. Lillard
POR
(4883)
4
G. Dragic
MIA
(4573)
5
G. Hill
UTA
(4375)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4185)
7
K. Irving
CLE
(3902)
8
B. Simmons
PHI
(3796)
9
M. Conley
MEM
(3790)
10
V. Oladipo
OKC
(3685)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Celtics Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
31
926
295
122
133
40
102
284
.359
55
76
.724
36
128
.281
11
57
9.5
3.9
4.3
1.3
1.8
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
BOS
67
27.0
2.6
7.1
.367
1.4
4.1
.335
1.2
1.9
.646
0.9
2.4
3.3
3.1
1.3
1.5
0.3
2.6
7.8
2015
BOS
61
27.3
3.0
8.7
.348
1.0
4.0
.253
2.1
2.7
.777
1.2
2.9
4.2
3.0
1.3
1.5
0.3
3.0
9.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
BOS
67
1810
175
477
.367
91
272
.335
82
127
.646
61
161
222
208
90
99
18
176
523
2015
BOS
61
1666
184
529
.348
61
241
.253
129
166
.777
76
179
255
185
80
91
18
183
558
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 30
MIA
1
34
1
7
.143
0
1
.000
4
4
1.000
1
3
4
2
1
2
0
1
6
Dec 29
@CLE
1
31
3
7
.429
1
5
.200
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
5
1
2
0
4
9
Dec 27
MEM
1
29
3
9
.333
2
4
.500
5
6
.833
1
3
4
6
2
2
1
1
13
Dec 25
@NY
1
28
5
9
.556
2
4
.500
3
4
.750
1
1
2
7
1
1
0
2
15
Dec 23
OKC
1
24
3
10
.300
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
3
4
3
1
1
4
7
Dec 22
@IND
1
25
2
8
.250
1
4
.250
7
8
.875
0
4
4
3
0
2
1
5
12
Dec 20
@MEM
1
22
0
3
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
4
2
1
0
2
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Isaiah Thomas
2
Marcus Smart
Sidelined
Marcus Smart (illness) was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night.
He has a gastrointestinal issue and wasn't at practice on Monday. It sounds like he's in danger of missing Tuesday's game vs. the Jazz, but luckily for the Celtics, Avery Bradley (illness) is expected to return. Terry Rozier should get a bump off the bench if Smart sits.
Jan 2
3
Demetrius Jackson
SG
1
Avery Bradley
Sidelined
Avery Bradley (illness) returned to practice on Monday.
This means he should be good to go for Tuesday's game vs. Utah after missing Friday's game vs. the Heat. Marcus Smart was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with a gastrointestinal issue, so Bradley may see a few extra minutes as well.
Jan 2
2
Terry Rozier
3
Gerald Green
SF
1
Jae Crowder
2
Jaylen Brown
3
James Young
PF
1
Amir Johnson
2
Jonas Jerebko
3
Jordan Mickey
C
1
Al Horford
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Tyler Zeller
Sidelined
Tyler Zeller (sinus infection) was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night.
He was not at practice on Monday and his status for Tuesday's game vs. the Jazz is in doubt. Zeller has been in and out of the rotation and is averaging 12.1 minutes per game this season, so he shouldn't be on fantasy rosters. His absence may allow Amir Johnson and Kelly Olynyk to play a couple more minutes.
Jan 2
Headlines
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Jared Johnson breaks down all the action from Sunday's five-game slate, highlighted by some ridiculous performances from Kyle Lowry and C.J. McCollum.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
»
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
»
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
»
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
NBA Headlines
»
Cody Zeller placed in concussion protocol
»
Marcus Smart (illness) admitted to hospital
»
Avery Bradley (illness) returns to practice
»
Bradley Beal (ankle) is a game-time call
»
Brown: Ben Simmons is 'coming along fine'
»
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) doubtful for Tuesday
»
Rondo to be behind MCW and Grant Monday
»
Michael Carter-Williams will start Monday
»
Porzingis (Achilles) expected to sit Monday
»
Alec Burks (ankle) cleared to play Monday
»
Kyle Lowry: 41 pts, 12-of-16 FG, 11-of-11 FT
»
D'Angelo Russell posts 28/5/4 with six threes
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved