Updating a previous item, Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) has been ruled out of Monday's game vs. Minnesota. THJ went from out to probable to out in less than six hours, but at least we now have confirmation that he's definitely out. Without him, Kyle Korver, Thabo Sefolosha and Kent Bazemore should all do a little bit more than they otherwise might. Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter

Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) is now expected to play on Monday vs. the Wolves. Atlanta is officially listing him as probable, so he must be feeling better. THJ is averaging 11.1 points and 1.4 triples this season and the Hawks are nearly at full strength, so he's not a reliable fantasy asset. Source: Hawks on Twitter

Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) will not play on Monday vs. the Wolves. He was previously listed as out, but now we have official confirmation. Kyle Korver is returning from his illness and should see his normal workload behind Thabo Sefolosha and Kent Bazemore on the wings. TJH is just a deep-league asset while the wings in Atlanta are healthy. Source: Hawks on Twitter