Player Page

Roster

Tim Hardaway Jr. | Guard/Forward | #10

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/16/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 205
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (24) / NY
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Updating a previous item, Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) has been ruled out of Monday's game vs. Minnesota.
THJ went from out to probable to out in less than six hours, but at least we now have confirmation that he's definitely out. Without him, Kyle Korver, Thabo Sefolosha and Kent Bazemore should all do a little bit more than they otherwise might. Dec 26 - 7:12 PM
Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
More Tim Hardaway Jr. Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
29641329534914123280.4394163.65142136.30962811.31.81.70.51.00.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013NY 8123.23.68.5.4281.64.4.3631.31.6.8280.21.31.50.80.60.50.11.810.2
2014NY 7024.04.010.2.3891.75.1.3421.82.2.8010.22.12.21.81.20.30.21.711.5
2015ATL5116.92.25.2.4300.92.8.3381.01.1.8930.11.51.71.00.50.40.10.96.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013NY 811879294687.428130358.363106128.828191021216647447144824
2014NY 701683279717.389121354.342125156.80112144156127822014119804
2015ATL51863114265.43048142.3385056.89377986512321748326
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 21MIN11111.00000.00000.000000000002
Dec 19@OKC12237.42913.33300.000022131047
Dec 17CHA133717.41249.44436.5000444001121
Dec 16@TOR136516.31315.200331.0000113330214
Dec 13ORL130412.33316.167331.0001232000212
Dec 9@MLW131617.35339.33335.6002244310018

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Kyle Korver
SF1Thabo Sefolosha
2Tim Hardaway Jr.
3DeAndre Bembry
4Taurean Prince
5Ryan Kelly
PF1Paul Millsap
2Mike Muscala
3Mike Scott
C1Dwight Howard
2Kris Humphries
3Tiago Splitter
 

 