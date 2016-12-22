Anthony Bennett | Forward | #13 Team: Brooklyn Nets Age / DOB: (23) / 3/14/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 235 College: UNLV Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (1) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,015,696 2017-18: $1,087,745 {Non-Guaranteed} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Nets have waived forward Anthony Bennett. It's a sad turn of events for one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory. Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter

Anthony Bennett, who played 21 minutes and nearly double-doubled in Tuesday's blowout, played just three minutes in Thursday's loss to the Warriors. Just in case you thought Bennett might be making a move towards fantasy value, he's not.

Anthony Bennett came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Tuesday's blowout loss, finishing with eight points, 10 rebounds, a steal, a block and a 3-pointer. The Raptors were getting blown out and 11 players saw between 18 and 25 minutes, including the entire starting lineup. Bennett had not played more than 18 minutes in his previous seven games and there's no reason to get excited about tonight's line. Everyone basically played the same minutes for the Nets tonight and they were never really in the game.