Anthony Bennett | Forward | #13

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 235
College: UNLV
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (1) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
The Nets have waived forward Anthony Bennett.
It's a sad turn of events for one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory. Jan 9 - 10:56 AM
Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
23265115781253892.4132636.7221348.2713125.03.40.50.20.50.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013CLE5212.81.54.3.3560.31.0.2450.81.3.6380.92.03.00.30.90.40.21.84.2
2014MIN5715.82.25.2.4210.10.4.3040.71.1.6410.92.93.80.80.60.50.31.55.2
2015TOR194.50.41.4.2960.20.7.2140.50.5.9000.30.91.20.00.20.30.00.41.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013CLE5266680225.3561353.2454469.63849106155174721893217
2014MIN57898125297.421723.3044164.641521642164836271687298
2015TOR1985827.296314.214910.900617230450828
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 8PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 6CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 5@IND13221.000111.00000.000011000005
Jan 2UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30@WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 28@CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 26CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000

