Cody Zeller suffered a dislocated right finger on Wednesday vs. the Magic, but he's fine for the second half. He injured his finger right before halftime and went back to the locker room, but he started the second half and appears to be fine. Expect an update after the game. Source: Hornets PR on Twitter

Cody Zeller scored 13 points with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks against the Bulls on Friday. He's actually been sneaky good lately. Over his last five games, Zeller averaged 12.0 points, 7.0 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. Nobody is going to be jealous of you having Cody Zeller on your fantasy team, but he's worth owning in standard leagues right now.

Cody Zeller scored 18 points on 6-of-7 FGs and 6-of-8 FTs during Wednesday's road loss, adding two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 30 minutes. This was Zeller's second-highest scoring game of the season and it's the second straight game in which he's played at least 30 minutes. He's shooting better than 60 percent from the field and is a decent source of rebounds and blocks, which is enough to put him on the radar in any format.