Cody Zeller | Center/Forward | #40

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/5/1992
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 240
College: Indiana
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (4) / CHA
Cody Zeller suffered a dislocated right finger on Wednesday vs. the Magic, but he's fine for the second half.
He injured his finger right before halftime and went back to the locker room, but he started the second half and appears to be fine. Expect an update after the game. Dec 28 - 8:19 PM
Source: Hornets PR on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
287313081783819121207.58566101.653000.0313011.06.41.40.71.11.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013CHA8217.22.14.9.4260.00.0.0001.82.4.7301.42.94.31.11.10.50.52.16.0
2014CHA6224.02.86.0.4610.00.01.0002.02.6.7741.64.35.81.61.00.50.82.57.6
2015CHA7324.33.26.0.5290.00.1.1002.43.2.7541.94.36.21.00.90.80.92.88.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013CHA821412172404.42601.000146200.73011823535392874041170490
2014CHA621487172373.461111.000127164.77497265362100623449156472
2015CHA731773231437.529110.100175232.75413831745571685763204638
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26@BKN129711.63600.00012.5003692010515
Dec 23CHI13259.55600.00034.7505274112113
Dec 20LAK12548.50000.00034.7502352120211
Dec 17@ATL136814.57100.00000.00029111210516
Dec 16@BOS12717.14300.00000.0006410112332
Dec 14@WAS13067.85700.00068.7501121302518
Dec 12@IND13149.44400.00000.000167110238

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Ramon Sessions
3Brian Roberts
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Marco Belinelli
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
C1Cody Zeller
2Roy Hibbert
3Spencer Hawes
 

 