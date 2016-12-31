Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Alec Burks
(G)
Derrick Favors
(F/C)
George Hill
(G)
Joe Johnson
(G/F)
Raul Neto
(G)
Boris Diaw
(F/C)
Rudy Gobert
(C)
Rodney Hood
(G/F)
Trey Lyles
(F)
Jeff Withey
(C)
Dante Exum
(G)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Joe Ingles
(G/F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Rudy Gobert | Center | #27
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 6/26/1992
Ht / Wt:
7'1' / 250
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (27) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,121,287 2017-18: $3,145,869 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rudy Gobert scored 18 points during a 91-86 win over the Suns on Saturday, adding 13 rebounds and three blocks in 37 minutes.
The NBA's leader in efficiency strengthened his lead, making 7-of-8 from the field and 4-of-5 from the line. Gobert has grabbed double-digit boards in every game since Thanksgiving and has tied Karl-Anthony Towns for fourth in the NBA for double-doubles. He's an All-Star in our book and his fantasy owners likely stole him in drafts.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 11:33:00 PM
Rudy Gobert hit 3-of-5 shots for nine points, with 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in Thursday’s blowout victory against Philadelphia.
Gobert snapped an 11-game streak with a double-double and finished one point short of his 23rd double-double of the season. He is averaging career highs with 12.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, a 69.7 field goal percentage and a 67.0 free throw percentage. Fantasy owners who invested in him this season are getting a great return on their investment.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 12:20:00 AM
Rudy Gobert had 12 points, 11 boards, a steal, two blocks and a season-high six turnovers in Tuesday's 102-100 win over the Lakers.
We were hoping for a little more against the defensively-challenged Lakers, but then again, it's hard to argue with a solid double-double. The TOs were definitely a buzzkill, but not a cause for a concern. His previous season high was four, recorded in his third game of the season, and he hadn't had more than three turnovers in any of his 12 previous December games.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 01:15:00 AM
Quin Snyder praised Rudy Gobert for his competitiveness on the basketball court.
"Rudy really wants to win. That’s really the most important thing to him," Snyder said. "When you get a guy that’s that committed and that ambitious and that dedicated, when you throw in the fact that they like winning, it’s a pretty unique combination and one that I’m grateful that I get a chance to coach him." Utah's head coach has a special connection to his center, a relationship he was able to articulate in this article. "We feel like we’ve had a partnership from an early stage. I threw him in the starting lineup in his second year, his first year with me, and I believed in him and I still really believe in him." It's amazing what an individual is capable of doing with a strong support system, clear appreciation and a sense of purpose to his work. Gobert is having a monster season, averaging 12.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks on 69.8 percent shooting, including 67.8 percent from the charity stripe.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 03:46:00 PM
Source:
Deseret News
Rudy Gobert scores 18 points with 13 boards
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 11:33:00 PM
Rudy Gobert nears double-double
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 12:20:00 AM
Rudy Gobert double-doubles in tough win
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 01:15:00 AM
Snyder praises Rudy Gobert's competitiveness
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 03:46:00 PM
More Rudy Gobert Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Utah Jazz Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
33
1080
407
394
30
22
141
203
.695
125
193
.648
0
1
.000
85
57
12.3
11.9
0.9
0.7
1.7
2.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
UTA
45
9.7
0.8
1.6
.486
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
1.4
.492
1.1
2.3
3.4
0.2
0.7
0.2
0.9
1.3
2.3
2014
UTA
82
26.4
3.1
5.2
.604
0.0
0.0
.000
2.1
3.3
.623
3.2
6.2
9.5
1.3
1.4
0.8
2.3
2.1
8.4
2015
UTA
61
31.6
3.2
5.8
.559
0.0
0.0
.000
2.6
4.6
.569
3.4
7.5
11.0
1.5
1.9
0.7
2.2
2.7
9.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
UTA
45
436
36
74
.486
0
0
.000
32
65
.492
51
104
155
7
32
8
41
57
104
2014
UTA
82
2163
258
427
.604
0
2
.000
170
273
.623
265
510
775
109
111
64
189
175
686
2015
UTA
61
1930
198
354
.559
0
0
.000
161
283
.569
208
460
668
91
114
45
135
163
557
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 29
PHI
1
33
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
3
11
.273
2
11
13
2
1
2
2
1
9
Dec 27
@LAK
1
37
4
6
.667
0
1
.000
4
8
.500
6
5
11
1
6
1
2
4
12
Dec 23
TOR
1
35
5
7
.714
0
0
.000
3
3
1.000
3
11
14
1
1
1
0
1
13
Dec 21
SAC
1
35
6
9
.667
0
0
.000
5
7
.714
2
12
14
1
0
1
3
4
17
Dec 20
@GS
1
31
5
6
.833
0
0
.000
1
3
.333
2
14
16
1
2
0
2
3
11
Dec 18
@MEM
1
38
9
9
1.000
0
0
.000
3
7
.429
2
10
12
0
3
1
3
5
21
Dec 16
DAL
1
35
4
7
.571
0
0
.000
8
10
.800
3
7
10
1
2
1
1
3
16
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
George Hill
Sidelined
George Hill has entered the concussion protocol.
On top of the concussion, he needed 18 stitches to his mouth for a lower lip laceration. Hill continues to just have horrible luck this season and now looks like he will have another period of time in street clothes. As tough as these injuries are, Hill has been magnificent when he does play. In other words, his owners just have to stick with him. Shelvin Mack will have some value in deep leagues.
Dec 31
2
Dante Exum
Sidelined
Dante Exum (patellar tendinitis) will not play Saturday vs. the Suns.
This will be the fifth straight game Exum has missed. With starter George Hill back in action and Shelvin Mack playing well off the bench, Exum has very little fantasy appeal. He is waiver-wire material in re-draft standard leagues.
Dec 31
3
Shelvin Mack
4
Raul Neto
SG
1
Rodney Hood
2
Alec Burks
Sidelined
Alec Burks (ankle) is nearing his season debut after recovering from ankle surgery, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com.
The Jazz are finally getting healthy. Burks has been going through practice this week after playing just three games in entire calendar year of 2016. Even with the Jazz suffering a slew of injuries, they really lucked out with the emergence of Joe Ingles, who leads the NBA in 3-pointer percentage. Burks was having a career year from deep last year with 40.5 percent made from out there, but he may have to earn his minutes again. Leave him on the wire in most leagues for now.
Dec 29
3
Joe Ingles
SF
1
Gordon Hayward
2
Joe Johnson
PF
1
Derrick Favors
2
Trey Lyles
3
Boris Diaw
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Jeff Withey
