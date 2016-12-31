Player Page

Roster

Rudy Gobert | Center | #27

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/26/1992
Ht / Wt:  7'1' / 250
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (27) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rudy Gobert scored 18 points during a 91-86 win over the Suns on Saturday, adding 13 rebounds and three blocks in 37 minutes.
The NBA's leader in efficiency strengthened his lead, making 7-of-8 from the field and 4-of-5 from the line. Gobert has grabbed double-digit boards in every game since Thanksgiving and has tied Karl-Anthony Towns for fourth in the NBA for double-doubles. He's an All-Star in our book and his fantasy owners likely stole him in drafts. Sat, Dec 31, 2016 11:33:00 PM
More Rudy Gobert Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3310804073943022141203.695125193.64801.000855712.311.90.90.71.72.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013UTA459.70.81.6.4860.00.0.0000.71.4.4921.12.33.40.20.70.20.91.32.3
2014UTA8226.43.15.2.6040.00.0.0002.13.3.6233.26.29.51.31.40.82.32.18.4
2015UTA6131.63.25.8.5590.00.0.0002.64.6.5693.47.511.01.51.90.72.22.79.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013UTA454363674.48600.0003265.4925110415573284157104
2014UTA822163258427.60402.000170273.62326551077510911164189175686
2015UTA611930198354.55900.000161283.5692084606689111445135163557
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 29PHI13335.60000.000311.27321113212219
Dec 27@LAK13746.66701.00048.50065111612412
Dec 23TOR13557.71400.000331.000311141110113
Dec 21SAC13569.66700.00057.714212141013417
Dec 20@GS13156.83300.00013.333214161202311
Dec 18@MEM138991.00000.00037.429210120313521
Dec 16DAL13547.57100.000810.80037101211316

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2Dante Exum
3Shelvin Mack
4Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Alec Burks
3Joe Ingles
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Joe Johnson
PF1Derrick Favors
2Trey Lyles
3Boris Diaw
C1Rudy Gobert
2Jeff Withey
 

 