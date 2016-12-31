Rudy Gobert | Center | #27

Latest News Recent News

Rudy Gobert scored 18 points during a 91-86 win over the Suns on Saturday, adding 13 rebounds and three blocks in 37 minutes. The NBA's leader in efficiency strengthened his lead, making 7-of-8 from the field and 4-of-5 from the line. Gobert has grabbed double-digit boards in every game since Thanksgiving and has tied Karl-Anthony Towns for fourth in the NBA for double-doubles. He's an All-Star in our book and his fantasy owners likely stole him in drafts.

Rudy Gobert hit 3-of-5 shots for nine points, with 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in Thursday’s blowout victory against Philadelphia. Gobert snapped an 11-game streak with a double-double and finished one point short of his 23rd double-double of the season. He is averaging career highs with 12.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, a 69.7 field goal percentage and a 67.0 free throw percentage. Fantasy owners who invested in him this season are getting a great return on their investment.

Rudy Gobert had 12 points, 11 boards, a steal, two blocks and a season-high six turnovers in Tuesday's 102-100 win over the Lakers. We were hoping for a little more against the defensively-challenged Lakers, but then again, it's hard to argue with a solid double-double. The TOs were definitely a buzzkill, but not a cause for a concern. His previous season high was four, recorded in his third game of the season, and he hadn't had more than three turnovers in any of his 12 previous December games.