Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Report: Reds ink Feldman to one-year deal
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
Forsythe likely to hit leadoff for Dodgers
Todd Frazier dealing with sprained finger
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
Mark Dominik emerges as 49ers GM candidate
Protocol 'not strictly followed' for Matt Moore
Cousins noncommittal on return to Washington
Beat writer expects Bucs to dump Doug Martin
Skins president adamant Cousins staying in DC
Tomlin: Not first time Ben talked retirement
Tomlin in wait-and-see mode with Martavis
Alex Mack (ankle) says he will play in SB
Brandt doesn't think Garoppolo will fetch 1st
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
Russell Westbrook drops 23rd triple-double
Mason Plumlee w/ third straight double-double
Steven Adams scores 20 points in full line
Lou Williams scores game-high 31 pts in loss
Ivica Zubac gets 12 & 10 w/ three blocks Wed
Jimmy Butler scores 40 points in loss to ATL
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) probable Thursday
Willy Hernangomez grabs career-high 16 boards
Marc Gasol pours in career-high 42 points
Greg Monroe scores season-high 28 points
Nerlens Noel scores 16 points in win vs Bucks
Brook Lopez: 33 pts w/ career-high seven 3s
Cam Talbot gets 4th SO in win over Ducks
Mikko Rantanen snaps 8-game goal-less streak
Steve Mason blanks Rangers on Wednesday
Jakub Voracek scores 1G, 1A in win over NYR
Frederik Andersen posts second straight SO
Auston Matthews scores in win over Red Wings
Tomas Hertl off IR, ready to play Thursday
Thomas Vanek skates, will be a game-time call
Brad Marchand will have a hearing Thursday
Matt Duchene will play Wednesday vs. VAN
Barkov (back) out for at least two more weeks
Blues will stick with Hutton on Thursday
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
Max Rottluff joins Farmers field through OQ
Woods' highly anticipated return draws near
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Kelly (ACL) hopes to throw at Combine or PD
Irish hire former QB Tommy Rees as QB coach
4-star WR Calvin down to Nebraska and Wazzu
Poinsettia Bowl's 12-year run comes to close
QB Burns changes mind, will stay at Stanford
Scout: Reuben Foster not as good as Mosley
Zierlein: Bowser will go no later than 3rd rd
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
TCU RB Kyle Hicks arrested for public intox
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
Saints beat Liverpool to reach Cup final
Guardiola: Aguero signed new City deal
Djilobodji appeals violent conduct charge
Axel Tuanzebe nearing Man Utd senior debut
Henderson's loan deal at Grimsby extended
Reds lock up playmaker Coutinho for 5 years
Reports: Hull accept offer for Snodgrass
Eric Bailly should be back for the weekend
Bournemouth chase Asmir Begovic's signature
WHU worry over an injury to their skipper
Sunderland signs Joleon Lescott on a free
Leicester sells defender after just 7 months
Player Page
Roster
Al-Farouq Aminu
(F)
Ed Davis
(F/C)
Meyers Leonard
(F/C)
Shabazz Napier
(G)
Evan Turner
(G/F)
Pat Connaughton
(G)
Festus Ezeli
(C)
Damian Lillard
(G)
Mason Plumlee
(C)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
Allen Crabbe
(G/F)
Moe Harkless
(G/F)
C.J. McCollum
(G)
Tim Quarterman
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mason Plumlee | Center | #24
Team:
Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/5/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 255
College:
Duke
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (22) / BKN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,328,530 2017-18: $3,371,712 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mason Plumlee notched his third consecutive double-double on Wednesday with 19 points and 13 rebounds in 34 minutes during a 105-98 home win vs. the Lakers.
Plumlee made 8-of-15 FGs and 3-of-6 FTs with three assists, two steals, one block and just one turnover tonight, rounding out another complete fantasy line. He was in a very unusual shooting slump for the past two weeks, at just 35.4 percent, but that was never a concern for the career 56.2 percent shooter.
Jan 26 - 2:02 AM
Mason Plumlee flirted with a triple-double against the Celtics on Saturday, scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 28 minutes.
There are not many centers capable of filling it up like Plumlee. He's been quietly consistent over his last five, averaging 9.2 points, 8.8 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steals. He's one of the best low-key fantasy centers out there, assuming you don't care too much about free throw shooting.
Jan 21 - 8:37 PM
Mason Plumlee racked up 12 assists and 10 rebounds in 40 minutes of action on Sunday, with eight points, three blocks and one steal.
In the process, Plumlee became the first Blazers PF or C to have double-digit boards and assists in a game since Mychal Thompson in 1984. The assists were a career-high and his contributions in that category have been a staple of his fantasy value, which has remained inside the top-100 despite awful 54.5 percent FT shooting on 4.1 attempts per game. With that anchor removed, he's easily a mid-round player or better.
Jan 9 - 1:32 AM
Source:
Trail Blazers PR on Twitter
Mason Plumlee scored 15 points with seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes on Thursday against the Lakers.
He continues to fill the stat sheet and remains one of the league’s best passing big men. Despite the inconsistent scoring, the peripheral stats have provided Plumlee with a nice floor. He can be considered a value play in DFS at his current price range.
Jan 6 - 1:38 AM
Mason Plumlee w/ third straight double-double
Jan 26 - 2:02 AM
Mason Plumlee flirts with a triple-double
Jan 21 - 8:37 PM
Mason Plumlee gets 12 dimes, 10 boards
Jan 9 - 1:32 AM
Mason Plumlee scores 15 points in win
Jan 6 - 1:38 AM
More Mason Plumlee Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Portland Trail Blazers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
46
1279
500
353
196
42
199
373
.534
102
185
.551
0
5
.000
56
74
10.9
7.7
4.3
0.9
1.6
1.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
BKN
70
18.2
2.8
4.3
.659
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
2.8
.626
1.4
3.0
4.4
0.9
1.1
0.7
0.8
2.4
7.4
2014
BKN
82
21.2
3.4
6.0
.573
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
3.9
.495
2.1
4.1
6.2
0.9
1.3
0.8
0.8
2.5
8.7
2015
POR
82
25.5
3.3
6.3
.516
0.0
0.0
.000
2.6
4.1
.642
2.5
5.2
7.7
2.8
1.9
0.8
1.0
3.1
9.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
BKN
70
1275
199
302
.659
0
3
.000
122
195
.626
99
209
308
60
77
49
55
171
520
2014
BKN
82
1739
280
489
.573
0
3
.000
157
317
.495
175
337
512
74
106
65
63
207
717
2015
POR
82
2087
267
517
.516
0
4
.000
215
335
.642
201
427
628
226
154
68
85
253
749
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 21
@BOS
1
28
4
8
.500
0
0
.000
2
4
.500
3
8
11
8
3
1
0
4
10
Jan 20
@PHI
1
33
4
14
.286
0
0
.000
6
10
.600
3
8
11
2
1
1
3
3
14
Jan 18
@CHA
1
30
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
3
7
10
1
1
0
3
2
8
Jan 16
@WAS
1
21
2
7
.286
0
0
.000
3
3
1.000
2
3
5
3
2
1
2
2
7
Jan 13
ORL
1
28
2
7
.286
0
0
.000
3
4
.750
2
5
7
5
1
2
3
2
7
Jan 11
CLE
1
24
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
0
2
.000
1
4
5
4
0
1
2
0
4
Jan 10
@LAK
1
24
5
7
.714
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
1
6
7
1
3
1
2
5
11
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Damian Lillard
2
Shabazz Napier
SG
1
C.J. McCollum
2
Allen Crabbe
3
Pat Connaughton
4
Tim Quarterman
Sidelined
Tim Quarterman (ankle) is questionable to play Wednesday vs. the Lakers.
The undrafted rookie has suited up for a total of 12 games this season and has never exceeded the eight-minutes mark, so his playing status is irrelevant in fantasy hoops.
Jan 24
SF
1
Moe Harkless
Sidelined
Ed Davis (left wrist sprain) and Moe Harkless (left calf strain) are out for Wednesday's game vs. the Lakers.
Harkless hasn't looked right lately and it would appear his calf issue has lingered. With him out, we'll see plenty of Evan Turner, who has played really well lately. He's worth a look in deeper leagues, but a low upside makes him tough to grab in standard leagues.
Jan 25
2
Evan Turner
PF
1
Al-Farouq Aminu
2
Meyers Leonard
3
Noah Vonleh
C
1
Mason Plumlee
2
Ed Davis
Sidelined
Ed Davis (left wrist sprain) will not play against the Lakers on Wednesday night.
This is a different injury from his ankle sprain. Davis probably wouldn't have played in this game too much because the Lakers don't have a strong center down low. Meyers Leonard and Noah Vonleh benefit, but not enough to pick up.
Jan 25
3
Festus Ezeli
Sidelined
Festus Ezeli (knee) will not be with the Blazers on their four-game trip, but his agent says it is
not
because of an impending knee surgery.
Per Blazer beat writer Joe Freeman: "Before leaving, Ezeli approached teammates and exchanged hugs/handshakes. Like he was saying bye. Blazers are leaving for a four-game trip Saturday, but it sure seemed like Ezeli was saying bye for good (or extended time) rather than a week." We will update the situation when we have more info. However, this doesn't have a significant fantasy impact, as Ezeli has been ruled out indefinitely due to a knee injury.
Jan 14
