Mason Plumlee | Center | #24

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/5/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 255
College: Duke
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (22) / BKN
Contract: view contract details
Mason Plumlee notched his third consecutive double-double on Wednesday with 19 points and 13 rebounds in 34 minutes during a 105-98 home win vs. the Lakers.
Plumlee made 8-of-15 FGs and 3-of-6 FTs with three assists, two steals, one block and just one turnover tonight, rounding out another complete fantasy line. He was in a very unusual shooting slump for the past two weeks, at just 35.4 percent, but that was never a concern for the career 56.2 percent shooter. Jan 26 - 2:02 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
46127950035319642199373.534102185.55105.000567410.97.74.30.91.61.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013BKN7018.22.84.3.6590.00.0.0001.72.8.6261.43.04.40.91.10.70.82.47.4
2014BKN8221.23.46.0.5730.00.0.0001.93.9.4952.14.16.20.91.30.80.82.58.7
2015POR8225.53.36.3.5160.00.0.0002.64.1.6422.55.27.72.81.90.81.03.19.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013BKN701275199302.65903.000122195.6269920930860774955171520
2014BKN821739280489.57303.000157317.495175337512741066563207717
2015POR822087267517.51604.000215335.6422014276282261546885253749
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 21@BOS12848.50000.00024.50038118310410
Jan 20@PHI133414.28600.000610.60038112113314
Jan 18@CHA13036.50000.000221.0003710110328
Jan 16@WAS12127.28600.000331.000235321227
Jan 13ORL12827.28600.00034.750257512327
Jan 11CLE12426.33300.00002.000145401204
Jan 10@LAK12457.71400.00012.5001671312511

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Meyers Leonard
3Noah Vonleh
C1Mason Plumlee
2Ed Davis
3Festus Ezeli
 

 