Latest News Recent News

Mason Plumlee notched his third consecutive double-double on Wednesday with 19 points and 13 rebounds in 34 minutes during a 105-98 home win vs. the Lakers. Plumlee made 8-of-15 FGs and 3-of-6 FTs with three assists, two steals, one block and just one turnover tonight, rounding out another complete fantasy line. He was in a very unusual shooting slump for the past two weeks, at just 35.4 percent, but that was never a concern for the career 56.2 percent shooter.

Mason Plumlee flirted with a triple-double against the Celtics on Saturday, scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 28 minutes. There are not many centers capable of filling it up like Plumlee. He's been quietly consistent over his last five, averaging 9.2 points, 8.8 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steals. He's one of the best low-key fantasy centers out there, assuming you don't care too much about free throw shooting.

Mason Plumlee racked up 12 assists and 10 rebounds in 40 minutes of action on Sunday, with eight points, three blocks and one steal. In the process, Plumlee became the first Blazers PF or C to have double-digit boards and assists in a game since Mychal Thompson in 1984. The assists were a career-high and his contributions in that category have been a staple of his fantasy value, which has remained inside the top-100 despite awful 54.5 percent FT shooting on 4.1 attempts per game. With that anchor removed, he's easily a mid-round player or better. Source: Trail Blazers PR on Twitter