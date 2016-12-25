Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Avery Bradley
(G)
Gerald Green
(G/F)
Jonas Jerebko
(F)
Kelly Olynyk
(C)
Isaiah Thomas
(G)
Jaylen Brown
(F)
Al Horford
(F/C)
Amir Johnson
(F/C)
Terry Rozier
(G)
James Young
(F)
Jae Crowder
(F)
Demetrius Jackson
(G)
Jordan Mickey
(F)
Marcus Smart
(G)
Tyler Zeller
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kelly Olynyk | Center | #41
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/19/1991
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 238
College:
Gonzaga
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (13) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,094,013 2017-18: $4,279,020 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kelly Olynyk was on fire against the Hawks on Friday, making 9-of-11 from the field for a season-high 26 points with eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and four 3-pointers in 32 minutes.
He started the third quarter with coach Brad Stevens going with the hot hand after KO scored 18 in the first half. On top of that 100.0 effective field goal percentage, Olynyk's defense was very good on the low block to help Horford. Coach Brad Stevens lives on the hot hand, so Olynyk is going to be up and down. He's only worth an add if he was on your short list before this gem.
Jan 14 - 1:03 AM
Kelly Olynyk started the second half in place of Amir Johnson on Friday vs. Atlanta.
Olynyk was rolling in the first half with 18 points and four treys, so coach Brad Stevens is going to go with the hot hand in the second half.
Jan 13 - 9:27 PM
Backup center Kelly Olynyk hit 6-of-10 shots and a 3-pointer for 13 points, four rebounds and a block in 25 minutes on Tuesday.
Oly also had 12 points, four boards, four assists and two 3-pointers on Saturday, as Tyler Zeller continues to sit with an illness. Olynyk is far from being a must-own player, but with Zeller missing four straight games, Olynyk is worth keeping a close eye on right now.
Jan 10 - 10:15 PM
Kelly Olynyk went 7-of-9 from the field in 23 minutes off the bench on Sunday, on his way to 16 points, two 3-pointers, two rebounds, two assists and one turnover.
Olynyk was ultra efficient in his limited minutes coming in with an 88.9 effective field goal percentage, but he’s just not a big enough part of the rotation in Boston to command any standard league value.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 02:50:00 PM
Kelly Olynyk gets hot, scores 26 points
Jan 14 - 1:03 AM
Kelly Olynyk starts 2nd half for Johnson
Jan 13 - 9:27 PM
Kelly Olynyk playing well for Celtics
Jan 10 - 10:15 PM
Kelly Olynyk hits 7-of-9 shots for 16 points
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 02:50:00 PM
More Kelly Olynyk Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Celtics Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
33
676
260
135
65
26
95
211
.450
36
50
.720
34
97
.351
15
40
7.9
4.1
2.0
0.8
1.2
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
BOS
70
19.9
3.3
7.2
.466
0.6
1.6
.351
1.4
1.7
.811
2.0
3.2
5.2
1.6
1.5
0.5
0.4
3.2
8.7
2014
BOS
64
22.3
3.9
8.3
.475
1.0
2.7
.349
1.5
2.1
.684
1.4
3.3
4.7
1.7
1.5
1.0
0.6
3.3
10.3
2015
BOS
69
20.2
3.7
8.1
.455
1.2
3.0
.405
1.4
1.9
.750
1.0
3.0
4.1
1.5
1.1
0.8
0.5
2.4
10.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
BOS
70
1396
234
502
.466
40
114
.351
99
122
.811
140
225
365
109
106
35
27
227
607
2014
BOS
64
1424
251
528
.475
61
175
.349
93
136
.684
92
211
303
109
98
64
39
213
656
2015
BOS
69
1396
253
556
.455
85
210
.405
96
128
.750
72
209
281
105
74
52
33
163
687
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 11
WAS
1
23
2
5
.400
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
6
6
3
2
0
2
1
6
Jan 10
@TOR
1
25
6
10
.600
1
2
.500
0
2
.000
1
3
4
1
2
0
1
4
13
Jan 7
NO
1
22
5
9
.556
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
3
4
4
0
0
0
3
12
Jan 6
PHI
1
18
2
7
.286
1
4
.250
3
4
.750
1
3
4
5
1
0
0
5
8
Jan 3
UTA
1
21
2
6
.333
0
4
.000
1
2
.500
1
6
7
3
1
1
2
2
5
Dec 30
MIA
1
19
2
7
.286
0
2
.000
1
2
.500
0
2
2
3
2
0
1
1
5
Dec 29
@CLE
1
13
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
2
0
1
0
0
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Isaiah Thomas
2
Marcus Smart
3
Demetrius Jackson
SG
1
Avery Bradley
Sidelined
Avery Bradley (Achilles) will not play Friday night, but did text coach Brad Stevens Friday morning to tell him he is "feeling a lot better."
The Celtics don't play again until Monday, so we will see if there any additional encouraging news regarding Bradley's status over the weekend. As far as Friday night is concerned, Marcus Smart is expected to once again start and see major minutes in Atlanta.
Jan 13
2
Terry Rozier
3
Gerald Green
SF
1
Jae Crowder
2
Jaylen Brown
Sidelined
Jaylen Brown (sprained ankle) will play Friday night in Atlanta.
Brown ended up missing just one game with an ankle sprain. The Celtics are shorthanded, as Avery Bradley (Achilles), Tyler Zeller (illness) and James Young (ankle) will all miss Friday's game. Thus, Brown could see a few more minutes than usual off the bench for Boston.
Jan 13
3
James Young
Sidelined
James Young didn't travel with the Celtics for for Friday's game against the Hawks
He's dealing with an ankle injury and the fact he's not traveling could be a sign that he's still a few days away from playing. Not that most of you would have noticed if he were actually healthy.
Jan 12
PF
1
Amir Johnson
2
Jonas Jerebko
3
Jordan Mickey
C
1
Al Horford
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Tyler Zeller
Sidelined
Tyler Zeller (illness) will not play on Friday vs. the Hawks.
He's not even traveling with the team and can't seem to shake this illness. Luckily for the Celtics, Amir Johnson (ankle) could return against the Hawks. Zeller was not in the rotation before the illness, so this doesn't have any fantasy implications.
Jan 12
