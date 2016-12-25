Kelly Olynyk | Center | #41 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (25) / 4/19/1991 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 238 College: Gonzaga Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (13) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $3,094,013 2017-18: $4,279,020 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kelly Olynyk was on fire against the Hawks on Friday, making 9-of-11 from the field for a season-high 26 points with eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and four 3-pointers in 32 minutes. He started the third quarter with coach Brad Stevens going with the hot hand after KO scored 18 in the first half. On top of that 100.0 effective field goal percentage, Olynyk's defense was very good on the low block to help Horford. Coach Brad Stevens lives on the hot hand, so Olynyk is going to be up and down. He's only worth an add if he was on your short list before this gem.

Kelly Olynyk started the second half in place of Amir Johnson on Friday vs. Atlanta. Olynyk was rolling in the first half with 18 points and four treys, so coach Brad Stevens is going to go with the hot hand in the second half.

Backup center Kelly Olynyk hit 6-of-10 shots and a 3-pointer for 13 points, four rebounds and a block in 25 minutes on Tuesday. Oly also had 12 points, four boards, four assists and two 3-pointers on Saturday, as Tyler Zeller continues to sit with an illness. Olynyk is far from being a must-own player, but with Zeller missing four straight games, Olynyk is worth keeping a close eye on right now.