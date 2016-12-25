Player Page

Kelly Olynyk | Center | #41

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/19/1991
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 238
College: Gonzaga
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (13) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Kelly Olynyk was on fire against the Hawks on Friday, making 9-of-11 from the field for a season-high 26 points with eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and four 3-pointers in 32 minutes.
He started the third quarter with coach Brad Stevens going with the hot hand after KO scored 18 in the first half. On top of that 100.0 effective field goal percentage, Olynyk's defense was very good on the low block to help Horford. Coach Brad Stevens lives on the hot hand, so Olynyk is going to be up and down. He's only worth an add if he was on your short list before this gem. Jan 14 - 1:03 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
33676260135652695211.4503650.7203497.35115407.94.12.00.81.20.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013BOS7019.93.37.2.4660.61.6.3511.41.7.8112.03.25.21.61.50.50.43.28.7
2014BOS6422.33.98.3.4751.02.7.3491.52.1.6841.43.34.71.71.51.00.63.310.3
2015BOS6920.23.78.1.4551.23.0.4051.41.9.7501.03.04.11.51.10.80.52.410.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013BOS701396234502.46640114.35199122.8111402253651091063527227607
2014BOS641424251528.47561175.34993136.68492211303109986439213656
2015BOS691396253556.45585210.40596128.75072209281105745233163687
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 11WAS12325.40023.66700.000066320216
Jan 10@TOR125610.60012.50002.0001341201413
Jan 7NO12259.55623.66700.0001344000312
Jan 6PHI11827.28614.25034.750134510058
Jan 3UTA12126.33304.00012.500167311225
Dec 30MIA11927.28602.00012.500022320115
Dec 29@CLE11313.33301.00000.000101201002

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Isaiah Thomas
2Marcus Smart
3Demetrius Jackson
SG1Avery Bradley
2Terry Rozier
3Gerald Green
SF1Jae Crowder
2Jaylen Brown
3James Young
PF1Amir Johnson
2Jonas Jerebko
3Jordan Mickey
C1Al Horford
2Kelly Olynyk
3Tyler Zeller
 

 