C.J. McCollum | Guard | #3

Latest News Recent News

C.J. McCollum scored a career-high 43 points (16-of-25 FGs, 8-of-9 FTs) with five rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block and three 3-pointers in 39 minutes on Sunday. With Damian Lillard (ankle) sidelined, McCollum carried Portland to a road win against the Timberwolves. In the last four games, he has scored at least 20 points and has attempted at least 18 field goals. So long as Lillard is out, the Trail Blazers offense will continue to run through McCollum.

C.J. McCollum scored 29 points vs. the Spurs on Saturday with two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one trey and three turnovers in 33 minutes. He was just one of three Blazers to score in double digits, joining Allen Crabbe (11 points) and Moe Harkless (12 points). McCollum finished 10-of-19 from the field and 8-of-8 from the line, but simply didn't have enough help tonight as the Blazers lost their eighth game out of their last nine. McCollum will be a monster play once again if Damian Lillard (ankle) can't play on Sunday vs. the Wolves.

C.J. McCollum scored 20 points with seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and two triples in Wednesday's win over the Kings. Making his second consecutive start at point guard with Damian Lillard (ankle) out, McCollum shot 6-of-18 from the field and 6-of-7 from the line with a pair of turnovers. He didn't shoot the ball well tonight and his owners were probably hoping for a bit more because he had scored 25+ points in his previous five appearances without Lillard dating back to last season, but it's hard to complain about this line. McCollum gets a matchup with the Spurs on Friday, but Lillard's status is up in the air. Source: Blazers PR on Twitter