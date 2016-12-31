Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Al-Farouq Aminu
(F)
Ed Davis
(F/C)
Jake Layman
(F)
C.J. McCollum
(G)
Tim Quarterman
(G)
Pat Connaughton
(G)
Festus Ezeli
(C)
Meyers Leonard
(F/C)
Shabazz Napier
(G)
Evan Turner
(G/F)
Allen Crabbe
(G/F)
Moe Harkless
(G/F)
Damian Lillard
(G)
Mason Plumlee
(C)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
|
Full Depth Charts
C.J. McCollum | Guard | #3
Team:
Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/19/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
College:
Lehigh
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (10) / POR
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $3,219,579 2017-18: $23,962,573 2018-19: $25,759,766 2019-20: $27,556,959 2020-21: $29,354,152 2021-22: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
C.J. McCollum scored a career-high 43 points (16-of-25 FGs, 8-of-9 FTs) with five rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block and three 3-pointers in 39 minutes on Sunday.
With Damian Lillard (ankle) sidelined, McCollum carried Portland to a road win against the Timberwolves. In the last four games, he has scored at least 20 points and has attempted at least 18 field goals. So long as Lillard is out, the Trail Blazers offense will continue to run through McCollum.
Jan 1 - 9:41 PM
C.J. McCollum scored 29 points vs. the Spurs on Saturday with two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one trey and three turnovers in 33 minutes.
He was just one of three Blazers to score in double digits, joining Allen Crabbe (11 points) and Moe Harkless (12 points). McCollum finished 10-of-19 from the field and 8-of-8 from the line, but simply didn't have enough help tonight as the Blazers lost their eighth game out of their last nine. McCollum will be a monster play once again if Damian Lillard (ankle) can't play on Sunday vs. the Wolves.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 12:28:00 AM
C.J. McCollum scored 20 points with seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and two triples in Wednesday's win over the Kings.
Making his second consecutive start at point guard with Damian Lillard (ankle) out, McCollum shot 6-of-18 from the field and 6-of-7 from the line with a pair of turnovers. He didn't shoot the ball well tonight and his owners were probably hoping for a bit more because he had scored 25+ points in his previous five appearances without Lillard dating back to last season, but it's hard to complain about this line. McCollum gets a matchup with the Spurs on Friday, but Lillard's status is up in the air.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 12:43:00 AM
Source:
Blazers PR on Twitter
C.J. McCollum played 34 minutes, hit 12-of-23 shots, 3-of-7 3-pointers and 2-of-2 free throws for 29 points, three rebounds, seven assists and a steal in Monday's 95-91 loss to the Raptors.
Damian Lillard was out so CJM got all he could handle tonight. And given that he had scored 16 or fewer points in three of his four previous games, tonight's big line was a sight for sore eyes. Lillard could miss more time with his sprained ankle and if it happens, McCollum's usage will be through the roof this week.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:53:00 AM
C.J. McCollum scores career-high 43 points
Jan 1 - 9:41 PM
C.J. McCollum scores 29 vs. the Spurs
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 12:28:00 AM
C.J. McCollum scores 20 w/ seven assists
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 12:43:00 AM
C.J. McCollum scores 29 in loss to Raptors
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:53:00 AM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
35
1197
781
122
129
33
288
610
.472
119
132
.902
86
201
.428
20
79
22.3
3.5
3.7
0.9
2.3
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
POR
38
12.6
1.9
4.7
.416
0.8
2.1
.375
0.6
0.9
.676
0.2
1.1
1.3
0.7
0.9
0.4
0.1
1.4
5.3
2014
POR
62
15.7
2.6
5.9
.436
0.9
2.2
.396
0.8
1.2
.699
0.2
1.2
1.5
1.0
0.8
0.7
0.1
1.3
6.8
2015
POR
80
34.7
8.0
17.9
.448
2.5
5.9
.417
2.3
2.8
.827
0.6
2.7
3.2
4.3
2.5
1.2
0.3
2.3
20.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
POR
38
478
74
178
.416
30
80
.375
23
34
.676
7
41
48
27
35
14
2
53
201
2014
POR
62
973
159
365
.436
55
139
.396
51
73
.699
14
77
91
64
48
43
8
81
424
2015
POR
80
2776
641
1431
.448
197
472
.417
187
226
.827
47
212
259
341
196
97
23
187
1666
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 30
@SA
1
33
10
19
.526
1
4
.250
8
8
1.000
0
2
2
1
3
1
0
3
29
Dec 28
SAC
1
35
6
18
.333
2
6
.333
6
7
.857
0
2
2
7
2
1
0
0
20
Dec 26
TOR
1
34
12
23
.522
3
7
.429
2
2
1.000
2
1
3
7
4
1
0
4
29
Dec 23
SA
1
30
5
16
.313
3
8
.375
3
4
.750
3
3
6
3
3
2
0
2
16
Dec 21
DAL
1
41
5
16
.313
0
4
.000
3
3
1.000
0
2
2
2
3
0
2
4
13
Dec 20
@SAC
1
39
13
22
.591
2
7
.286
8
10
.800
1
1
2
4
2
0
1
3
36
Dec 17
@GS
1
25
5
12
.417
0
4
.000
0
0
.000
2
1
3
2
1
0
1
1
10
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Damian Lillard
Sidelined
Damian Lillard (left ankle) will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
This will be Lillard's fourth straight game on the sidelines, which will result in another start for Allen Crabbe with C.J. McCollum running the show on offense. Lillard was able to go through a full workout on Saturday, so he is making solid progress, and for now we'll consider him questionable for Tuesday's game in Golden State.
Jan 1
2
Shabazz Napier
SG
1
C.J. McCollum
2
Allen Crabbe
3
Pat Connaughton
4
Tim Quarterman
SF
1
Moe Harkless
2
Evan Turner
3
Jake Layman
PF
1
Al-Farouq Aminu
2
Meyers Leonard
3
Noah Vonleh
C
1
Mason Plumlee
2
Ed Davis
3
Festus Ezeli
Sidelined
Festus Ezeli (knee) is likely to undergo season-ending surgery.
He's still trying to determine if he should have the procedure. Ezeli signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Blazers this summer and said he was 100 percent healthy back in July, but it just isn't working out.
Dec 17
