C.J. McCollum | Guard | #3

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/19/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190
College: Lehigh
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (10) / POR
Contract: view contract details
C.J. McCollum scored a career-high 43 points (16-of-25 FGs, 8-of-9 FTs) with five rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block and three 3-pointers in 39 minutes on Sunday.
With Damian Lillard (ankle) sidelined, McCollum carried Portland to a road win against the Timberwolves. In the last four games, he has scored at least 20 points and has attempted at least 18 field goals. So long as Lillard is out, the Trail Blazers offense will continue to run through McCollum. Jan 1 - 9:41 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
35119778112212933288610.472119132.90286201.428207922.33.53.70.92.30.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013POR3812.61.94.7.4160.82.1.3750.60.9.6760.21.11.30.70.90.40.11.45.3
2014POR6215.72.65.9.4360.92.2.3960.81.2.6990.21.21.51.00.80.70.11.36.8
2015POR8034.78.017.9.4482.55.9.4172.32.8.8270.62.73.24.32.51.20.32.320.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013POR3847874178.4163080.3752334.67674148273514253201
2014POR62973159365.43655139.3965173.699147791644843881424
2015POR8027766411431.448197472.417187226.8274721225934119697231871666
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30@SA1331019.52614.250881.0000221310329
Dec 28SAC135618.33326.33367.8570227210020
Dec 26TOR1341223.52237.429221.0002137410429
Dec 23SA130516.31338.37534.7503363320216
Dec 21DAL141516.31304.000331.0000222302413
Dec 20@SAC1391322.59127.286810.8001124201336
Dec 17@GS125512.41704.00000.0002132101110

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Meyers Leonard
3Noah Vonleh
C1Mason Plumlee
2Ed Davis
3Festus Ezeli
 

 