Player Page

Roster

Gorgui Dieng | Center/Forward | #5

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 240
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (21) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Gorgui Dieng scored a season high-21 points on 10-of-12 shooting during Sunday's 98-87 loss to the Mavericks, adding eight rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes.
Dieng was en fuego on the offensive end, as he regularly abused Dirk Nowitzki on his post ups. This was a nice bounce-back game after Friday's four-point, 1-of-10 shooting disaster, and while owners shouldn't expect this sort of offensive output on most nights, Dieng's steady stream of defensive statistics with solid shooting percentages has his him churning out steady mid-round value on the year. Jan 15 - 5:02 PM
More Gorgui Dieng Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4013124163038238175339.5166078.769618.333476410.47.62.11.01.61.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013MIN6013.71.93.8.4980.00.01.0001.01.6.6341.73.35.00.70.90.50.81.84.8
2014MIN7330.03.57.0.5060.00.1.1672.63.3.7833.15.38.32.01.71.01.72.69.7
2015MIN8227.13.87.1.5320.10.2.3002.53.0.8271.95.27.11.71.71.11.22.710.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013MIN60821113227.498111.0005993.63410319730039543050108286
2014MIN732193259512.50616.167191244.78322338660914612671126188710
2015MIN822222308579.532620.300205248.8271574285851431409496219827
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 13OKC133110.10001.000221.000033200054
Jan 11HOU126551.00000.00000.0000222201210
Jan 9DAL12558.62500.00024.5002350100112
Jan 7UTA140411.36412.500221.0001784101211
Jan 6@WAS140612.500111.000221.00038112120115
Jan 3@PHI12746.66700.000221.0001782112410
Jan 1POR138513.38500.000221.0002792120512

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Ricky Rubio
2Kris Dunn
3Tyus Jones
SG1Zach LaVine
2Brandon Rush
SF1Andrew Wiggins
2Shabazz Muhammad
PF1Gorgui Dieng
2Nemanja Bjelica
3Adreian Payne
C1Karl-Anthony Towns
2Cole Aldrich
3Jordan Hill
4Nikola Pekovic
 

 