Latest News Recent News

Gorgui Dieng scored a season high-21 points on 10-of-12 shooting during Sunday's 98-87 loss to the Mavericks, adding eight rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes. Dieng was en fuego on the offensive end, as he regularly abused Dirk Nowitzki on his post ups. This was a nice bounce-back game after Friday's four-point, 1-of-10 shooting disaster, and while owners shouldn't expect this sort of offensive output on most nights, Dieng's steady stream of defensive statistics with solid shooting percentages has his him churning out steady mid-round value on the year.

Gorgui Dieng made 1-of-10 from the field for four points with three rebounds, two assists and five fouls in 33 minutes against the Thunder on Friday. He's actually been a terrific shooter lately, making 54.4 percent from the field over his last 19. This bad game comes on two really rough ones with 25.5 minutes per game, so there's a good chance this is the low point. Plus, the Wolves are talking up Nemanja Bjelica. This may be the best chance to buy low on him. His owners should obviously stick with him.

Gorgui Dieng's playing time was down for the second straight game on Wednesday, as he scored 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting with two boards, two assists and one block in 26 minutes of action. Dieng logged 25 minutes vs. Dallas on Monday and he hasn't been in foul trouble in either game. Shabazz Muhammad's stellar play is the apparent cause of his dip, and it doesn't help that the struggling Wolves won the past two games. He's been a steady mid-round value and his owners shouldn't panic -- if anything, this could develop into a buy-low opportunity.